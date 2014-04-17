German clubs showing interest in Roger Schmidt

After leaving SC Paderborn at the end of the 2011/12 season, Schmidt has been at the helm of Red Bull Salzburg. Along with former Schalke boss Ralf Rangnick as Sporting Director, the two have formed a fearsome partnership in Austria and also in Europe. His first season in charge of the club ended in disappointment, with defeat to FC Dudelange in the Champions League qualifying rounds and failing to win a domestic trophy meant the pressure was on in his second campaign. One good thing that came out of the European heart-break to the Luxembourgish side was that it allowed Schmidt a whole summer to prepare his team for the fight ahead.

With the backing of a large energy drink company, the man from Kierspe had a chance to revamp the squad. Schmidt targeted youth, bringing in Valon Berisha and Havard Neilsen from Norway, while he took risk a risk onSadio Mane, who was struggling to make an impact in the second divisions of France. Kevin Kampl was recurited after two goals and two assists in his three games for VfR Aalen, Schmidt had obviously recognised his potential to improve, having coached Paderborn in the 2.Bundesliga before his move South. Austrian wonderkid Valentino Lazaro and Brazilian defender André Ramalho were promoted from the youth ranks, coupled with the additions of seasoned Austrian Bundesliga players Stefan Ilsanker and Florian Klein, he strengthened the squad considerably. He has also turned Alan and Jonathan Soriano into goalscoring machines, with both notching over twenty goals this term.

This season, however, saw Schmidt’s plan for the recently crowned Austrian champions, as they delivered on all fronts. Despite being knocked out of the Champions League buy a banned Fenerbache, they embarked on a magnificent Europa League campaign. A 2-1 loss to Basel ended their continental adventure at the last sixteen stage, but it was massively successful in the previous round, as they dumped out seasoned European side Ajax 6-1 on aggregate. This was a massive moment for the club that arose from Austria Salzburg less than 10 years ago. On the domestic front, they have been irresistible. Winning the league title on the 23rd March, also having an OFB Pokal semi-final to look forward to, a domestic double would be a massive achievement for club and coach.

Whilst the backing and the money injected, from Red Bull, can’t be discounted in the club’s success; Roger Schmidt has transformed Salzburg into an exciting, attacking and dangerous outfit, which is now able to give most teams around Europe a stern test. In 2012 Rangnick had this to say, with it ringing so very true at the present moment:

"When we lose possession, we try to win back the ball within five seconds with aggressive pressing," he said, adding that players were trained not to foul opponents because it disrupts the pressing game. "After winning the ball back, play quickly straight away, play direct and vertically towards the opponents' goal, surprise the disorganised opponents to get into the penalty area and shoot within 10 seconds of winning ball back."

Not only is the praise coming from within their own ranks, Bayern Munich’s Pep Guardiola also commented on the Austrian side’s incredible pressing style. The Spaniard was in no doubt of this, after his side were beaten 3-0 by Salzburg in a friendly this January.

"Salzburg were very aggressive, quick and intelligent. In my entire career, I have never seen a team play with such high intensity."

Everything said by Rangnick and Guardiola rings true, with 102 league goals this season and being well regimented at the back, it is clear to see why Schmidt and his philosophies are in such high demand. Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and VfB Stuttgart are the leading pack for his signature. It won’t come cheap; however, as the club who acquire his services will have to pay €1.5million in compensation. There is also the possibility that Schmidt will stay in Austria and try to conquer Europe before moving to a larger club.

Frankfurt seems the likely destination for Schmidt, with current coach Armin Veh leaving at the end of the season. They did say that the compensation fee could be a stumbling block, but with Salzburg defender Christian Schwegler’s brother, Primin, at the club, the Frankfurt team have been convinced of his excellence. The two Swiss brothers have been reportedly been discussing the Salzburg boss, with the former having worked with him since 2012, Christian speaks very highly of the German coach:

"I've never had such a coach. What especially distinguishes him is his personal touch. Coaches like to say: 'My door is always open.' This may be an empty phrase for some, but with him, it is really true. You can talk to him about anything, he is done to earth and that makes him different from others.He is incredibly meticulous and detail-obsessed. He is similar to Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola in some ways. He is an advocate of attacking football and in doing that we should always act and not react. I could understand it if he succumbs to the allure of the Bundesliga, because in comparison, Austria is a small League. I can just say from my side that he is worth every penny!"

So, which side would Schmidt benefit most?

All would be a challenge for him to turn around, as they have all had their difficulties this year, Stuttgart more than most. His attacking and pressing style of coaching would best fit Frankfurt, especially if the team can find an adequate replacement for Sebastian Rode. Funds should be available for Schmidt to put his own stamp on the club, but with players like Sebastian Jung, Kevin Trapp and Primin Schwegler, he has a very solid foundation to build upon. Frankfurt will gradually be aiming for a return to European football after having a taste of it again this season; a long term project would be needed to make this sustainable and a young, engaging coach like Schmidt seems ideal for this.

Leverkusen would also be a good move for him, with European football seemingly there and for the taking. However, Sascha Lewandowski is a natural successor from within. The Pole was originally in charge with Sami Hyypia, before he dropped down to take care of the youth team. Since then the team has declined and it looks like he was the brains in the operation with Finn. There will also be a larger budget for Schmidt to make use of and Julian Brandt, Emre Can and Levin Oztunali to mould into great players, the temptation of Champions League football could lure him to Westphalia. Leverkusen are also the club who are most likely to be able to bring in both Schmidt and winger Kevin Kampl, who was originally at B04 before his to move to Aalen and then Salzburg. Should they be able to agree terms with the Slovenian winger, it may be a deciding factor in his current coach’s future.

Stuttgart is an unlikely destination due to their recent plight and their flirt with relegation, although a move to Southern Germany is not out of the equation. Then again, a stay in Austria would not be off the cards, despite their coast towards the league championship. Schmidt has said, “There are reasons for me to leave, but there are also some to stay.” With a Champions League third qualifying round birth secured, they are two games away from the promised land.

It’s hard to say what Roger Schmidt will deem as the best move for his relatively young managerial career. Although, what is for certain, whatever team can secure Schmidt’s signature on a long term basis will be in a great position to build for the future, with his focus on younger players and expansive and attractive football, he will be one of the managers to look next season.

Quotes from Yahoo and Bild.