Goals and highlights of match Real Madrid - Barcelona of Copa del Rey Final 2014

Real Madrid took home the prize on Wednesday night in a frantic game which saw the anticipated El Clásico live up to expectations. Di Maria was first on the scoresheet in the first half, with some sublime intricate interplay by Isco, saw the ball land at the feet of the  inform Argentinian, who easily converted passed the helpless Pinto. There was a suspicion of offside, but the game was waved on, and the Madrid faithful soon erupted. 