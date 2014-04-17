Goals and highlights of match Real Madrid - Barcelona of Copa del Rey Final 2014

Real Madrid took home the prize on Wednesday night in a frantic game which saw the anticipated El Clásico live up to expectations. Di Maria was first on the scoresheet in the first half, with some sublime intricate interplay by Isco, saw the ball land at the feet of the inform Argentinian, who easily converted passed the helpless Pinto. There was a suspicion of offside, but the game was waved on, and the Madrid faithful soon erupted.

All goals and highlights Real Madrid - Barcelona in El Clasico Copa del Rey Final 2014

Barcelona soon drew level, with the bullet-like header from youngster, Bartra, sailing into the roof of the net, and seemingly, the game was on a knife edge. Tata Martina's men continued to press in hope of striking a winner, a quick well timed counter attack, saw Coentrao slip in Bale who superbly knocked the ball past the incapacitated Bartra, who failed to stop the sheer pace and power of the Welshman, who capped off his solo effort with a tidy finish.

Real Madrid took home their 19th Copa Del Rey, while Barcelona remain with 26 Copa Del Rey's.