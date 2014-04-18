Why Erik Durm should make the Germany squad
(Credit: Bundesliga.de)

Erik Durm is one of the success stories of this season. Originally playing out wide left midfield or as a striker for BVB II, the 21 year old was given a chance to impress during the preseason due to the long term injury lay off to Łukasz Piszczek. A few appearances at right back in friendlies helped Durm cement a place in the senior squad, but it wasn’t until Match Day 5 against Hamburg that he was given a chance in a defensive position.

However, coming on in the 79th minute did not give him a great deal of time to impress. It wasn’t long before his first start came though, as a week later he faced off against Nürnberg. In this game he played at right back, with Kevin Großkreutz moving into the midfield. He had a fairly decent day at the office in a poor game for Dortmund as they drew 1-1. An injury to Marcel Schmelzer in this match forced Klopp’s hand to start young Durm in the following fixtures.

This period would see Durm get a run of five competitive starts in the three different competitions, but this time at left back. The first of the five was making his debut in the DFB Pokal against 1860 München, which went to extra time and eventually ended 2-0 to Dortmund. A Bundesliga game to Freiburg soon followed and here we began to see Durm’s potential. Dortmund ran riot in this game with Freiburg going down to ten men after 45 minutes. The match ended 5-0 with Durm giving a very solid performance in his first full match at left back in the Bundesliga.

The real challenge however was in his next match in the form of Olympique de Marseille in the UEFA Champions League. A loss in the first match against S.C.C Napoli meant Dortmund really needed to kick start their Champions League campaign with a win at home to Marseille. They didn’t disappoint, finishing 3-0 winners. Durm had a fine game by assisting Robert Lewandowski to open the proceedings.

Much praise has to be given to Durm for his patience in waiting for a chance to move into the senior squad. After arriving from Mainz in July 2012 on a costless, he spent the entire 2012/13 season playing for Dortmund’s second string side, Borussia Dortmund II, in the 3. Liga. While playing competitive matches in Germany’s third tier is highly beneficial for a youngster, he was never used in a defensive role.

Flirting with different attacking roles, Durm never really settled or excelled in a particular position. By seasons end the recognition of his key attributes were identified to be suited to the role of a fullback. Klopp commented on this during preseason, identifying Durm’s stamina, pace and determination. Somewhat akin to Großkreutz in a sense, Durm is blessed with the ability to just keep going like an energizer bunny. Coupled with his pace and workrate, he had the key characteristics to work as a foundation to become a fullback.

With further study of the role in regards to positional sense, you just need to look at him in the games against Real Madrid and Bayern München in April to see how far he has come. These two back-to-back games will mark the point that Durm reached a new level, as he nullified any threat from Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale and Bayern’s Arjen Robben. This is when the talk began about a possible inclusion into the national team for the 2014 World Cup, and rightly so.

Klopp recently told WAZ that, “I look forward to any of my boys getting a call-up, but I don't want to fuel any speculation. It doesn't surprise me that he has developed so quickly. He can play left or right, which is a massive strength. We didn't hesitate to play him against Real Madrid and Bayern. He has only started to develop in the fullback position. He is patient enough to work on himself.”