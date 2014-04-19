Eintracht Braunschweig - Bayern Munich: As it happened

16:53. That's all today for VAVEL's live coverage of Eintracht Braunschweig versus Bayern Munich, we do hope you enjoyed it.

16:28. Braunschweig understandably devastated after today's loss, all their effort and pressing proving worthless in the end. Yet their hope of staying in the Bundesliga remains, but if the sides above them take full points this weekend, it'll take a small miracle for the Lions to pull themselves out of this hole.

16:25. Calmly finished goals from Pizarro and Mandzukic won the game for the Bavarians, the 172nd goal of the Peruvian's Bundesliga career and the 18th of Mandzukic's season means he stays on top of the scoring charts with Robert Lewandowski.

16:23. A deserved win for Bayern ahead of their trip to Real Madrid during the week, they maintain their 17 point gap over Borussia Dortmund at the top of the league. Braunschweig, on the other hand, remain bottom and could be 4 points from 17th if results go against them tonight and tomorrow.

16:22. Full time! Eintracht Braunschweig 0-2 Bayern Munich.

16:19. Two minutes added on.

16:17. Philip Lahm comes off for Mitchell Weiser, just two minutes left.

16:15. TOR! Mandzukic makes it 2-0! The Croat gets on a long kick-out from Raeder that evades everyone to nutmeg Davari. That'll win the game for the Bavarians.

16:12. Mirko Boland does his best to provide the spark, but his shot is well over. Ademi comes on for Kruppke, Braunschweig's final change.

16:10. Around 10 minutes left for the hosts to find a leveller, Bayern have had the better of the second half, but on effort alone Braunschweig don't deserve to lose.

16:04. TOR! Bayern lead! Muller finds Gotze, who plays a great slide rule pass to Claudio Pizarro and he fires into the roof of the net, 1-0 Bayern!

16:01. Subsitutions for both sides. Caliguri replaces Hochscheidt and Pfitzner comes on for Kratz. Bayern bring on Mandzukic and Muller for Robben and Ribery, respectively.

16:00. Siebert decides not to award Bayern a penalty despite their appeals, the right decision after Gotze and Henn clashed.

15:54. Schweinsteiger tries his luck from the edge of the area, but his shot bobbles wide of the goal.

15:52. Easy to see that Bayern are cranking up the pressure, but Braunschweig's defence is holding firm.

15:49. Hojbjerg stings Davari's hands, both sides struggling to create a clear cut chance.

15:44. Typical commentators curse! Hochscheidt clips Hojbjerg and he is first into Siebert's notebook, as Muller and Mandzukic look set to come on.

15:42. Schweinsteiger goes in hard on Nielsen, the same with Ribery and Henn. Beggars belief that there has been no yellow card yet.

15:36. Dogan in the wars today, the centre-back clashed heads with Pizarro, but is fine to continue.

15:34. Braunschweig kick-off the second half!

15:18. It's been hard going for both sides with the heat in Lower Saxony. Bayern's passing has been sluggish and very inaccurate, while Braunschweig seem to have rattled Bayern's cage with their pressing game. Hochscheidt and Hojbjerg could have opened the scoring, but as of yet we are goalless at the Eintracht Stadion.

15:17. Half-time! Eintracht Braunschweig 0-0 Bayern Munich.

15:15. That does not look good. Dogan, stretching for the ball and lands heavily, but he is back on the pitch.

15:12. Hochscheidt has another chance on the break, but the Braunschweig midfielder's shot clears the bar.

15:11. Braunschweig's game plan is working to the 'T', beginning to frustrate Bayern.

15:07. Schweinsteiger disappointed as yet another pass goes astray, Henn then does well to tackle Gotze before he could get a shot off.

14:58. Equally good chance for Bayern! A scramble in the box finds Robben, who cuts the ball back to Hojbjerg who smashes over, really should be 1-0 to Bayern.

14:57. Nielsen tests Raeder for the first time this afternoon, but the Norweigan's shot is comfortable for Bayern's keeper.

14:53. Kratz goes in recklessly on Gotze, but no card for the Braunschweig man. Robben has Bayern's first attempt of the afternoon, but the Dutchman's shot flies well over.

14:50. Hochscheidt misses! Elabdelloui puts in a wonderful ball and Hochscheidt has the freedom of the Bayern six-yard box, but contrives to send his header wide!

14:44. Big chance for Bayern! Pizarro and Robben break the Braunschweig defensive line, but the Peru international has his cut-back cleared away by a last ditch sliding tackle from Dogan.

14:42. Bayern's passing accuracy stands at just 62% after the opening 10 minutes, Lieberknecht's men will need to continue this for the remainder of the game to keep the Champions at bay.

14:38. Braunschweig twice in quick succession almost break Bayern's back line, but both are flagged for offside. The Bavarian's struggling to get an early rhythm going.

14:35. Lively, pressing start from Braunschweig. The hosts trying to get as close as possible, a few bumps and bangs as they clatter into each other.

14:32. The away side try to break down the left from the start, but Arjen Robben can't catch Philip Lahm's ball, as Deniz Dogan watches it safely out.

14:31. Bayern get the game underway this afternoon!

14:28. What a stat! Today's game is the 250th in a row that a game involving Bayern Munich has sold out, amazing!

14:25. The crowd as loud as ever in Lower Saxony, we're minutes from kick-off!

14:20. The atmosphere is building in the Eintracht Stadion on a massive day for the hosts. An impeccably observed minute's silence for the sad passing Klaus Meyer.

14:14. Daniel van Buyten is missing from the Bayern squad today after his wife went into labour, as they are now expecting their third child. We wish them well!

14:10. Bayern are on their worst run of form since August/September 2010, when Louis van Gaal was in charge. The last time a top of the table side lost to the team sitting bottom was also in that season, when Borussia Dortmund lost 0-1 to Borussia Monchengladbach on MD31.

14:02. Just under 30 minutes to kick-off in Braunschweig, it'll be interesting to see how young Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will fair being played at left-back today. The promising Dane is normally played in the middle of the park and started there in the defeat to Augsburg two weeks ago.

13:55. “We need to have a good game against Braunschweig to be able to perform in Madrid,” said Pep Gaurdiola before the final pre-match session at the Säbener Strasse training ground on Good Friday. “We’ve got to focus on playing our game again, both up front and at the back, to put us in the right mood for the Madrid match.” The encounter with the Lower Saxony side fighting to stay up comes at just the right time. “We know how important the game is for Braunschweig.”

13:43. A win today for the hosts would be massive in their attempt to beat the drop, however, Braunschweig have only beaten Bayern Munich five times in their history, although all of those wins have come at the Eintracht Stadion.

13.35. Eintracht Braunschweig XI: Davari; Kratz, Henn, Dogan, Reichel; Elabdellaoui, Theuerkauf, Boland; Kruppke, Hochscheidt; Nielsen.

13:32. Bayern Munich XI: Raeder; Lahm, Baoteng, Dante, Hojbjerg; Martinez, Schweinsteiger; Robben, Gotze, Ribery, Pizarro.

13:15. Today's referee Daniel Siebert, 29, is taking charge of his first ever Bayern Munich game.

13:11. Shortly before the derby game (against Hannover) a fortnight ago, a member of the Eintracht Braunschweig championship winning team from 1967, Klaus Meyer, sadly passed away. In his honour, the Eintracht Braunschweig team will wear black arm-bands and immediately before kick-off a minutes silence will be observed.

13:08. Eintracht Braunschweig coach Torsten Lieberknecht, "I don’t think I need to say much about our opponents – Bayern Munich are currently the best club in the world and they will want to prove that in the Champions League final too. We are facing the German champions and that says all that needs to be said about the quality of the team. The important thing from this week was to see the team were prepared to deal with the setback in the game against Freiburg and that they can bounce back from that. The lads have the right mentality and they have the unyielding will to win. For that, you don’t always have to win, but you do have to get back up when you’ve been knocked-down. It’s clear for all to see – especially the fans – that they wear the Eintracht jersey with great pride."

13:00. Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben had this to say before the game, “We're not quite at our best at the moment and there's still room for improvement. We have to do better in the coming weeks, starting against (Eintracht) Braunschweig on Saturday," the Dutchman told the official Bundesliga website. “We have to show we're ready. Winning is also important as it will help our confidence ahead of the Real Madrid game."

12:57. Despite Bayern’s dip and Braunschweig’s upsurge, it is hard to choose a winner other than the Bavarian side. Guardiola has continued on from where Jupp Heyneckes left off and is on course to match his historic treble. The last time the sides met, Bayern Munich ran out 2-0 winners.

12:52. Bayern Munich have been on such a poor vein of form, that the hosts have a better record than the Bundesliga champions over the last five league games. Braunschweig also have not lost a home game since the MD19 loss to Borussia Dortmund, they’ve won three and drawn twice since the 1-2 defeat.

12:50. Bayern have been on a disappointing run themselves, having not won any of their last three Bundesliga matches. They did, however, progress to the final of the DFB Pokal and will face Borussia Dortmund at the Olympiastadion, thanks to a 5-1 win over Kaiserslautern during the week.

12:49. Braunschweig come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away in Freiburg. Beforehand the lions’ had not suffered defeat in their previous three Bundesliga games, including impressive displays against Mainz and Hannover.

12:44. The hosts will be without top scorer Domi Kumbela, Torsten Oerhl, Marjan Petkovic and Selim Khelifi due to injuries. Bosnian centre-half Ermin Bicakcic will also miss the game after he accumulated five yellow cards. Bayern are also not without injury problems, with goalkeepers Thomas Starke and Manuel Neuer both sitting out injured. David, Alaba, Holger Badstuber, Diego Contento, Thiago Alcantara and Xherdan Shaqiri will also sit the game out. As will Rafinha, who begins his three match ban for clawing at Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s face. Toni Kroos will also be missing after he picked up a fifth booking last weekend against Dortmund.

12:31. Eintracht Braunschweig have been bottom of the Bundesliga since matchday 3 and are aiming to pull off the greatest of escapes, as they sit just three points behind 15th placed Stuttgart. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, strolled to a twenty-fourth Bundesliga title with seven games remaining, but have been in indifferent form since.

12:30. Good afternoon, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Eintracht Braunschweig versus Bayern Munich on Bundesliga matchday 31. Today's game takes place in the Eintracht Stadion, Braunschweig.