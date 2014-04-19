Borussia Dortmund - Mainz 05: Text Commentary of Bundesliga

16:26. That now leaves Borussia Dormund second in the Bundesliga, six points ahead of their rivals. Whilst Mainz 05 remain in seventh.

90' The referee signals two minutes of added time as the Yellow Wall is in full voice.

88' Choupo-Moting's cross-cum shot across the goal doesn't find anyone in the box, just no determination in the team now.

85' Aubameyang nearly adds a fifth for Dortmund but his effort is saved by Karius. The following corner is headed over the bar by Mats Hummels. Since going a man down, Mainz 05 just haven't been able to create any real attacking threat and Dortmund haven't really been troubled at the back today.

82' Marco Reus goes off with just one goal to his name today and is replaced by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

81' Young Jonas Hoffman replaces goalscorer Milos Jojic for Borussia Dortmund.

79' You have to feel it's game over now for Mainz 05 who are down to 10 men and two goals behind as Jurgen Klopp makes his first change. Kevin Grosskreutz replaces Henrik Mkhitaryan who has made an improvement since his performance against Real Madrid.

77' GOAL! Marco Reus makes no mistake from the spot, going straight down the middle sending Karius the wrong way.

76' PENALTY! Robert Lewandowski rounds Karius and his certain goal was blocked with an arm from Niko Bungert who received a straight red.

75' Koo Ja-cheol replaces Yunus Malli as Tuchel looks to create more chances going forward and the South Korean can certainly do that.

72' Lukasz Piszczek has been brilliant since returning from a hip injury which forced him on the sidelines for five months. If the score was to stay like this then Borussia Dortmund would be six points ahead of local rivals Schalke 04.

70' Final 20 minutes of the game now and it's all Borussia Dortmund who have had a total of 14 shots so far.

66' A shake from the head of Klopp this time as a corner whipped in by Reus is cleared off the line by what appears to be a hand from Shinji Okazaki.

63' That second goal just won't come for Lewandowski after his header from six-yards is straight in to the hand of Karius, who despite letting in three goals has been outstanding.

62' Loris Karius saves again to deny Robert Lewandowski after latching on to a through ball from Marco Reus. Brilliant save down to his left.

60' Robert Lewandowski brought down in the box by Noveski but the referee doesn't give it to Jurgen Klopp's disgust.

58' Shinji Okazaki nearly had the chance to grab his hat-trick and Mainz's third goal but a block from Sokratis denied the Japanese striker.

57' Emotions are running as Thomas Tuchel shakes his head in dispair from the sidelines after only being on level terms for four minutes.

56' GOAL! That didn't last long. Costless kick whipped in by Marco Reus to find the head of Piszczek who's header loops in to the net.

55' Everything to play for now as Robert Lewandowski is brought down. Borussia

52' GOAL! Horror for young Nuri Sahin, his back pass to Mitchell Langerak is short and finds Shinji Okazaki and makes no mistake in slotting away his second of the afternoon.

47' Chance for Marco Reus who tries to round Loris Karius, however the young German made a great save.

15:30. Second half is back under away and Mainz 05 make two substitutions. Shawn Parker and Benedikt Saller replace Stefan Bell and Christoph Moritz.

44' It hasn't been Choupo-Moting's half after his cross found its way in to the crowd.

36' Nuri Sahin crosses for Sokratis who heads the ball back across the six-yard box, unable to find Mats Hummels at the far post.

36' A chance for Marco Reus after he found himself on the end of Lukasz Piszczek's cross but he drags it just wide.

35' Yunus Malli shoots from 25-yards but his shot sails just over.

24' Choupo-Moting has a chance to make it 2-2 but his header goes just over Dortmund's goal.

17' GOAL! Robert Lewandowski puts Borussia Dortmund back in the lead, he was never going to miss after Henrikh Mkhitaryan squared the ball to him.

13' GOAL! Shinji Okazaki equalises for Mainz 05 with a shot from 20 yards which took a wicked deflection off Mats Hummels.

11' Borussia Dortmund attack again down the left hand side and Henrikh Mkhitaryan effort is pushed wide for a corner.

9' Ball over the top from Marco Reus to Henrikh Mkhitaryan who was in an offside position, his shot went just wide.

5' GOAL! Milos Jojic's strike takes a deflection off Oliver Kirch's arm and find it's way in to the net to give Borussia Dortmund the lead.

4' Marco Reus breaks from his own half and find Henrikh Mkhitaryan who wins a corner.

2' Marco Reus nearly puts Borussia Dortmund in front with a costless-kick which hit the woodwork.

14:31. We're under away as Borussia Dortmund kick from left to right. Nuri Sahin gets a shot off from just outside the box which sails over.

14:28. We're just minutes away from kick off and the Signal Iduna Park is in full voice.

14:17. Roman Weidenfeller misses today's game after he picked up an injury against VfL Wolfsburg, and so Austrailian Mitchell Langerak takes his place.

14:15. Borussia Dortmund and Mainz 05 both come in to the game off the back of a 3-0 win. Borussia Dortmund winning Der Klassiker and Mainz 05 beating Werder Bremen.

14:09. Just 20 minutes until kick off. It looks as though Milos Jojic will be playing out wide for Borussia Dortmund this afternoon. It's surprising not to see Jonas Hofmann starting out wide today, instead he remains on the bench.

13:54. A win for visitors Mainz 05 would also be massive as they look to clinch a place in Europe. They are currently in seventh and just two points behind Borussia Monchengladbach.

13:52. A win for Borussia Dortmund would see them move six points clear of rivals Schalke 04 who play VfB Stuttgart tomorrow.

13:32: Mainz 05 starting XI: Karius - Pospech, Noveski, Bell, Diaz - Geis, - Moritz, Malli, Bungert - Okazaki, Choupo-Moting

13:31: Borussia Dortmund starting XI: Langerak - Piszczek, Sokratis, Hummels, Durm - Sahin, Kirch - Reus, Jojic, Mkhitaryan - Lewandowski

13:30. At his press conference before match Borussia Dortmund - Mainz 05, Mainz 05 manager Thomas Tuchel said, "It's an important game. We have to be alert and wide-awake, play with courage and self belief and keep things tight as a team."

13:28. "We will need to make it as difficult as possible for Mainz," said Klopp. "That's why we will have to fight hard. My team has shown on several occasions that they are capable of doing that.

13:24. The Signal Iduna Park - home of Borussia Dortmund will host this afternoon's game and will hold 80,700 fans with the ever present Yellow Wall.

13:20. Borussia Dortmund did confirm the signing of Colombian striker Adrian Ramos last week and the Hertha Berlin striker will join up with the squad after the World Cup.

13:15. Thomas Tuchel will be without key man Nicolai Muller for the game against Borussia Dortmund whilst Mainz 05 will also miss Park Joo-Ho and Dani Schahin.

13: 11. Ilkay Gundogan signed a new contract with Borussia Dortmund during the week but will miss the game with a back injury he picked up at the start of the season. Roman Weidenfeller is also likely to miss the game after picking up an injury against VfL Wolfsburg. Sven Bender is back running, however is unlikely to feature against Mainz 05 whilst Marcel Schmelzer could return.

13:09. Meanwhile, Mainz 05's best player this season has been young midfielder Johannes Geis who has gained many fans this season following his move from Greuther Furth in the summer.

13:02. Robert Lewandowski scored his 100th goal for Borussia Dortmund in a 2-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg to reach the DFB-Pokal final. Lewandowski is key for the home side and has scored 17 goals in the Bundesliga this season, joint top scorer with Mario Mandzukic.

12:58. Ahead of this afternoon's game, Thomas Tuchel said he has massive respect for Borussia Dortmund, "They're bang in form and are clearly the runaway favourites. I wouldn't put it past us to go there and win - why not? Of course we'll need the rub of the green for that to happen. We've got massive respect for them, but we've go tthe guts to do it."

12:50. Speaking at his press conference, Jurgen Klopp said he is delighted for Thomas Tuchel, "They've become an established Bundesliga outfit and I'm delighted for them. They've got the right people in place for the right jobs. They're in very good shape and Thomas could train any club in the world. We'll have to make it as hard as we can for them."

12: 44. The previous meeting between the two teams ended up in a 3-1 win for Borussia Dortmund at the COFACE Arena. After a lacklustre first half, all the four goals came with 20 minutes left to play with three of them being penalties, Robert Lewandowski scoring two.

12:40. Borussia Dortmund are favourites going in to the game having seven wins against Mainz 05, whilst six of the games have ended in draws. Mainz 05 have only won twice against Borussia Dortmund.

12:39. Last Saturday, Mainz 05 beat Werder Bremen 3-0 with all the goals coming in the first-half.

12:35. Mainz 05 are seventh in the Bundesliga standings sitting on 47 points, having only lost three in their last ten. However they have only won two games out of their previous five.

12:33. Last week, Borussia Dortmund beat FC Bayern Munich 3-0 as Dortmund gave Bayern a reality check in Der Klassiker.

12:31. Borussia Dortmund are second in the Bundesliga standings with 61 points. Unbeaten in six games in the Bundesliga and games in all competitions.

12:30. Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 in matchday 31 of the Bundesliga. This afternoon's game will take place at the Signal Iduna Park - home of Borussia Dortmund.