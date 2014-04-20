1.FC Nürnberg - Bayer 04 Leverkusen Text Commentary and Result of Bundesliga

16:30. Thank you for tuning into this game, we hope you enjoyed it. Schalke-VFB Stuttgart clash is also beinged live.

16:26. This means, Nurnberg say 17th with 26 points, just one point off bottom side Braunschweig. Der Club are two points off Stuttgart in 15th who play against Schalke at 16:30. Bayer Leverkusen go fourth, one point ahead of Wolfburg and are just fout points off third placed Schalke.

16:25. Boo's ring around the stadium, from the Nurnberg fans.

16:17. No stoppage time played. FULL TIME 1.FC Nürnberg 1-4 Bayer Leverkusen woes continue for Nurnberg as they stay in the relegation zone, just one point off the drop and two points off safety. Leverkusen leap frog Wolfsburg into fourth by just one point.

16:16. Stefan Kießling makes way for Eren Derdiyok, Kießling's name is sung by the travelling fans as his name over powers the homesides boo's.

16:15 Corner to Nurnberg, danger cleared again. Derdiyok prepares to come on for Leverkusen's final substituion.

16:13. Son with a shot spooned up by Schafer, the defender headers it to the substitute Hilbert, he shoots and GOAL 4-1 TO THE AWAY SIDE, Hilbert scoring his first goal of the campaign.

16:12. Five minutes left at the Grundig Stadion, can the home side grab to goal in the dying minutes?

16:10. Costless kick taken by Campana, couldn't get past the first defender and the ball has been cleared.

16:07. Corner from Nurnberg, punched away by Leno. Falling to Son, who ran from his own area to Nurnberg's goal, he finds Spahic across the box and he FINISHES, AN INCISIVE COUNTER ATTACK ENDS IN A GOAL FOR LEVERKUSEN, 3-1. The defender is on a hat trick! For the second time this season, Leverkusen have scored two against Nurnberg. Nurnberg fans are leaving the stadium with ten minutes to play.

16:06. Great run from Donati, crosses it to Son who brings it down nicely takes on the defender. His shot fantasically saved by Schafer's left foot but no corner given.

16:04. Pass to Kießling but he anticipated the pass to quickly and was rulled offside.

16:03. The away side currently have 60% of possession.

16:00. Can bursts down the left hand side, his cross for Kießling but the striker couldn't reach the cross, cleared for a corner. The outswinging cross ruled to have gone out of play and came out. Goal kick

15:59. Concern for Pinola as he was caught trying to block the shot. Costless kick Nurnberg in their own box.

15:56 Double change lining up for Leverkusen, Simon Rolfes and Roberto Hilbert come on for Gonzalo Castro and Julian Brandt. Twenty minutes remain. The Bayer fans 'Ole' as their side keep passing the ball around Nurnberg's players

15:53. Brandt looks for the through ball to Son but the Nurnberg defend the danger. Kiyotake makes way for Croatian U19, Colak.

15:50. Kiyotake with another shot from range, easy save for Leno diving to his right.

15:45. Cross far post to Boenisch but his shot into the side netting.

15:42. CHANCE for Nurnberg, the header from Balitsch straight into the hands of Leno.

15:39. Costless kick to Nurnberg on the far side, Donati recieves a yellow card. The costless kick is taken convincingly punched away by Bernd Leno.

15:38. Can tries to find a Leverkusen man in the box but it is partially cleared. Can recieves the ball again he tries to shuffle his body to get it onto his left but by the time he does, his shot is blocked. Corner from Leverkusen, cleared.

15:35. Plattenhardt yellow carded, first card of the game and another Castro costless kick, hits Frantz falls to Torpak who sets up Boenisch and he SCORES THE SECOND LEVERKUSEN GOAL. 2-1 Leverkusen, they jump into fourth!

15:34. Casro costless kick one minute into the second half, easy catch for Schafer, his long punt up the filed. Missed by the last Leverkusen man, Drimic shot saved by the legs of Leno and Kiyotake's rebound held by Leno.

15:32. Nurnberg get the game restarted again, kicking from left to right. Can the second half bring more excitement?

15:31. Leverkusen currently in fifth level on points with fourth Wolfsburg, at the other end of the table Nurnberg are level on points with Hamburg. two points away from safety.

15:21. Half time statistics: FC Nurnberg have had four shots, two on target. Leverkusen have had five shots with three on target. The away side have had the majority of the corners, four to Nurnberg's one. Each keeper has had one save to make each.

15:16. The referee has blew for half time, no time added on. The teams go in at the break even. Spahic's opener ruled out by a costless kick by Plattenhardt. Half Time 1.FC Nürnberg 1:1 Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

15:11. We are ten minutes away from the interval. Foul on Kießling near the corner flag on the far side, Leverkusen looking to go in at break with the lead. Son's delivery is not a good one and goes out for a goal kick.

15:10. Brandt on a good run, takes it inside he passes to Kießling his shot straight at the Nurnberg torhüter

15:08. Boesnich cross easily claimed by Schaffer sets Nurnberg off on a fast counter, at the other end of the pitch Drimic tries to find a Nurnberg shirt in the box but Leno is there first to the ball.

15:06. Tackle from Pogatetz on Kießling, Kießling is down injured recieving treatment. Rudi Voller watches on. Kießling limps off to recieve extra treatment.

15:05. Leverkusen facing brief danger from Nurnberg, Kiyotake's shot from range, over the bar.

15:04. Martin Angha runs down the right, his dangerous cross couldn't be finished.

15:03. Corner for Leverkusen, Son delivers finds its way into the six yard box Scramble in the Nurnberg box, Shaffer forced to make a save. Ball cleared to Boesnich his powerful shot always rising. Goal kick.

15:02. Plenty of aerial duels from the two sides today!

14:59. Pinola fouls Brandt, costless kick to Leverkusen in a dangerous poisition. Castro stands over the ball, his costless kick over the bar, he fails to add to his three goals this season.

14:58. Castro with the costless kick , Torpak wins the header from the penalty to spot and IT RATTLES THE POST. Danger cleared

14:55. Quick one-two between Kiyotake and Drimic, Spahic conceedes a costless kick in a dangerous area. Three players stepping up. Martin Plantten Hardt steps up and delivers Nurnberg players stretch for the ball, no body on the end of it but its an EQUALISER FOR NURNBERG, MARTIN PLATTENHARDT. 1-1 25 minutes played.

14:54. Another costless kick taken by Kiyotake, high ball forcing Bernd Leno to make an uncomfortable catch just under his cross bar.

14:51. Costless kick for Nurnberg taken by Kiyotake, Spahic heads the ball out for a corner. The corner won by Leverkusen player but the Nurnberg, pass to Campana his shot wide of Leno's goal.

14:50. Corner from Son, yet again Shafer clears the danger with his fists.

14:49. Julain Brandt takes on Pinola and cross in a teasing ball, Angha clears the danger just inside the six yard box, could've easily been an own goal from the defender

14:48. Spahic volley from twenty yards out snook under the hands of Raphael Schafer.

14:47. Danger not cleared a richochet to Spahic and GOAL 1-0 TO LEVERKUSEN, thats the defenders first goal of the season. The twenty-seventh goal Nurnberg have conceeded at home this season in the Bundesliga.

14:46. The resulting corner is punched away from Schafer.

14:45. Son Heung-Min fouled by Angha the quick costless kick gets the away side a corner.

14:43. The early shot from Drimic has sprung Leverkusen into life. They're controlling the centre of midfield.

14:42. Der Club have hit the woodwork a record twenty-four times this season.

14:41. Shout for a corner from Nurnberg, but the goalkick was given. The home fans are furious and letting their voice heard.

14:40. Donati wins a corner for Leverkusen, first corner of the game, teasing ball in but Stefan Kießling couldn't meet the cross

14:38. Through ball from Nurnberg but the pass has too much power and Leno gratefully picks up.

14:37. Shot from Drimic from the edge of the box, Leno fumbled but recovered the loose ball. Promising start from the home team.

14:36. Misplaced pass by Boenisch, Nürnberg look to frustrate to visitors.

14:35. Bayer Leverkusen pressurizing the Nürnberg defence.

14:33. Both goalkeepers have started every single Bundesliga game for their clubs.

14:30. Bayer Leverkusen kick off playing in all white and the home side FC Nurnberg kick off in their traditional strip

14:29. The teams are making their way onto the pitch. Both teams identically matched up, playing the 4-3-2-1 formation. Josip Drimic and Stefan Kießling lead the line for their respective clubs. Three points would be vital for these two clubs.

14:27. Martin Bader interview before the game- "Negative thoughts often come true, so we only talk about the league."

14:25. Five minutes before kick off, the teams are in the tunnel.

14:17. 31 year old left back, Javier Pinola is set to make his 200th Bundesliga appearance.

14:15. Leverkusen have won beaten Nürnberg twenty-four times in the Bundesliga, twice as many wins as the home side.

14:14. Today's match will be the 50th Bundesliga meeting between 1.FC Nürnberg and Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

14:00. The match kicks off in 30 minutes. This game could decide who gets the final Champions League place and who gets relegated to 2.Bundesliga

13:52. Markus Feulner is out for this game, Ondřej Petrák returns for FC Nürnberg

13:47. The referee of today's game is Marco Fritz, this season he has refereed twelve Bundesliga games handing out forty-five yellow cards, two red cards and has awarded two penalties

13:44. On three occasions throughout this matches' history it has finished 4-0 to Bayer Leverkusen, however none have came when Nürnberg were playing at home.

13:37.FC Nürnberg haven’t beaten Leverkusen in their last four meetings and do not want to make it five defeats to Bayer.

13:33. Bayer Leverkusen TEAM NEWS : Leno - Donati, Toprak, Spahic, Boenisch - L. Bender, Can - Brandt, Castro, Son - Kießling- Substitutes: Yelldell - Rolfes, Derdiyok, Hilbert, Öztunali, Ryu, Cacutalua

13:30. 1. FC Nürnberg TEAM NEWS: R. Schäfer - Angha, Stark, Pogatetz, Pinola - Frantz - Balitsch, Kiyotake, Campana, Plattenhardt - Drmic-Substitutes: Rakovsky - Pekhart, Mak, Petrák, Pachonik, Tekerci, Colak

13:25: The last time these two teams met was on the 30th of November, Bayer Leverkusen ran out comfortable winners 3-0 the final score at the Bayer Arena, Son Heung-Min scored two and Stefan Kießling rounded the game off.

13:15. Bayer Leverkusen are currently fifth in the Bundesliga with 51 points. A win for the away side they have lost just one game in their last five games, the come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win at home to Freiburg.

13:10. Bayer last away outing was against VfB Stuttgart in which they won 1-0, which fortunately was an own goal by Daniel Schwaab on forty-two minutes.

13:00. A win for Bayer would take them above VfL Wolfsburg just one point ahead of them into the final Champions League place.

12:56. The last match at the Grundig Stadion, Der Club played out of form Hertha Berlin, the game finished 2-2, Hiroshi Kyotake was the saviour in the 89th minute to save the relegation strugglers.

12:52. FC Nürnberg front man Josip Drmic is the third top scorer in the Bundesliga with sixteen goals only Robert Lewandowski and Mario Mandzukic have scored more.

12:48. The home form table paints a dark picture for FC Nürnberg fans as they sit bottom of the home form table with just three wins in fifth teen games at the Grundig Stadion.

12:45. A win would take Nürnberg out of the relegation zone and have a one-point gap of the Relegation play offs.

12:34. The home team, FC Nürnberg are currently in 17th in the Bundesliga with 26 points. With just one win in their last five games.

12:30. Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of 1.FC Nürnberg - Bayer 04 Leverkusen in matchday 31 of the Bundesliga. This afternoon's game will take place at the Grundig Stadion - home of FC Nürnberg.