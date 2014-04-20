VfB Stuttgart - Schalke 04 Text Commentary of Bundesliga 2014

18:27. Thank you for tuning in for the last game of matchday 31 of the Bundesliga. We hope you enjoyed our coverage and tune in for more live Bundesliga action next weekend!

18:25. Schalke 04 remain in third after this loss, but overtaking Dortmund in the standings seems next to impossible from here.

18:24. Ayhan's costless kick goes wide and that's full time! Stuttgart have picked up three of the most valuable points they have earned this season and should be safe!

18:23. Schalke win a late costless kick but it surely isn't enough.

18:21. Three minutes of added time. Stuttgart safely maintaining possession and should see this out.

18:20. Kolasinac is off for Santana. Haggui on for Cacau

18:15. Schalke almost score! Sane whips in a cross which Ulreich parries and somehow manages to keep it away from a hungry Huntelaar.

18:13. Schalke caught out on the counter. Sakai is one-on-one with Fahrmann but indecisiveness and a bad touch let him down.With eight minutes to go, it looks like Stuttgart will be able to see this one out.

18:10. Unlike Sane, Maxim starts off in style with an exquisite exchange with Traore.

18:08. Debutant Sane's first involvement in the game is a hand ball. He was in a good position to have tested Ulreich.

18:07. Double substitution. Sane replaces Meyer. Didvai is replaced by Maxim.

18:06. Matip is given a yellow for a tackle on Gentner

18:05. Harnik almost gets his hattrick but his finish is bundled by Hoogland.

18:03 Konstantin Rausch is on for Gruezo.

18:01. Boateng forces Ulreich into a quality save with a header from close. Szalai taps the resulting corner into the goal but is deemed to have commited an inconspicous foul.

17:59. TOR! Schalke pull one back through Adam Szalai! Goretzka with a neat assist. 3-1.

17:57. The last time Stuttgart scored three goals was way back in December when they beat Hannover by four goals to two..

17:52 Boateng takes an early costless kick to find Huntelaar but the Dutchman is offside yet again. Schalke are struggling to create any clear cut chances

17:49. 3-0!!!! Harnik once again! Sakai beats Ayhan close to the touchline and centers for Harnik to tap home for his tenth of the season.

17:47. The move for the second goal was initiated by Gruezo. The 19-year-old won the ball with yet another tackle in midfield to begin the move.

17:45. Keller makes the first change of the evening. Obasi comes off for Adam Szalai

17:43. TOR!! And it's none other than Cacau! Traore sends in a delightful cross from the right and the German heads home after getting away from Hoogland. 2-0 to Stuttgart

17:42. Boateng! The midfielder unleashes a bullet from range but just isn't able to keep it down.

17:40. Gruezo picks up a yellow card for a tactical foul on Goretzka.

17:38. Boateng with the first chance of the second half. Hoogland whips in a cross but the Ghanaian's header goes wide.

17:35. We're back underway in Stuttgart!

17:29. Jens Keller will have his side most optimistic despite trailing 1-0 at half time since VfB Stuttgart's ability to hold on to leads has been nothing short of abysmal. They have the worst defensive record in the last 15 minutes in games this season.

17:25. Carlos Gruezo has been hugely important in preventing Schalke 04 from building in midfield. He has made a match high 6 tackles

17:23. Here are some numbers to ponder over at half-time. Schalke have had 66% of the possesion but haven't managed a single shot on target.

17:16. The referee blows the whistle to signal the end of the first half. VfB Stuttgart 1-0 Schalke 04

17:15. Schalke come within inches of qualizing on the brink of half time. Goretzka's half shot-half pass just goes past a diving Huntelaar.

17:14. One minute of added time. Stuttgart will want to ensure no slip up before half time.

17:12. Stuttgart win yet another costless kick thanks to Didavi. Ayhan the culprit for Schalke this time. Didavi tests Fahrmann with the resulting costlesskick but the ball is kept out of the goal. Still 1-0 to the hosts.

17:09. Boateng is shown a yellow card for a challenge on Rudiger.

17:06. Cacau misses a sitter! Hoogland slips embarassingly to give the ball to Stuttgart on the left. Traore crosses straight to Cacau, who misses from a few yards out.

17:05. Traore runs at the Schalke defense once again, this time from the left. His shot from distance is tame and off target

17:04. Kolasinac makes a ridiculous lunge at Didavi. The German left back is shown a yellow for his challenge.

17:03. Goretzka attempts an acrobatic overhead kick in the penalty area but his shot goes over the bar.

17:01. A defelcted shot from Obasi falls to Huntelaar in a dangerous position but the Dutchman is called offside.

16:58. Cacau needlessly runs into a Schalke 04 defender and finally receives a yellow card.

16:56. Ibrahima Traore is down after Kolasinac clatters him on the flank.

16:55. Stuttgart looking more dangerous after the goal. Didavi is the liveliest of the lot.

16:53. TOR!!! Didavi whips in a costless kick from the right and an unmarked Harnik heads past Fahrmann. 1-0 to VfB Stuttgart.

16:50. Kolasinac lets one fly from outside the box but the shot is way off target.

16:48. Cacau commits his third foul of the game. It seems like a matter of time before the German striker picks up a yellow.

16:45. Meyer commites a debatable foul close to the half line. Didavi's resulting costless kick is well off target.

16:44. Goretzka wins the first corner of the game. Meyer plays it short but the ball is cleared. We are still to see a clear shot on target.

16:41. Traore bursts down the right but is brilliantly tackled by Kolasinac.

16:40. A defelcted shot from Huntelaar is kept from going out for a corner by Sven Ulreich.

16:39. Didavi attempts to wind his way through the Schalke defense but a heavy touch gives it away.

16:38. The costlesskick is headed away but Niedermeier is clattered by young Goretzka. Costless kick Stuttgart.

16:37. A shove in the back from Rudiger on Meyer gives Schalke a costless kick close to the corner flag.

16:33. Schalke need to be wary for the firs quarter of an hour. Stuttgart have scored the most goals in the first fifteen minutes this season.

16:32. Cacau is reprimanded twice by the referee within the first two minutes.

16:30. We're off at the Mercedes-Benz arena. VfB Stuttgart in white are shooting from left to right. Schalke 04 in their traditional blue.

16:29. The sides are out and we're almost underway.

16:28. Günter Perl will be in charge of the game.

16:25. Just five minutes to kick off!

16:17. Vedad Ibisevic, the club's top scorer, is on the bench for VfB Stuttgart today. The man replacing him, Cacau, hasn't scored a single goal in the Bundesliga this season.

16:10. Kickoff is just twenty minutes away! If things remain as they are in Nuremburg, Stuttgart three points clear of the relegation playoff spot. A win for Schalke will put them seven points clear of Bayer Leverkusen and three points behind eternal rivals Borussia Dortmund

16:04. Tim Hoogland, Schalke 04's right back for today, spent last season on loan at VfB Stuttgart. He managed just 4 Bundesliga appearances after tearing a ligament before the league could commence.

15:56. VfB Stuttgart's substitute goalkeeper, Thorsten Kirschbaum, celebrates his 27th birthday today. His side will be looking to give him the perfect gift with a win today.

15:52. Schalke 04's speedy winger Jefferson Farfan is out for this game after having an allergic reaction to the medication he was given. Chinedu Obasi will deputize for him on the right side of attack.

15:45. The Mercedes-Benz Arena is gradually beginning to fill up for what will be a crucial game for both sides.

15:41. Schalke 04 bench: Hildebrand, Santana, Sane, Szalai, Max, Sobottka, Annan

15:40. VfB Stuttgart bench: Kirschbaum, Haggui, Ibisevic, Werner, Abdellaoue, Rausch, Maxim

15:36. Schalke 04 starting lineup: Fährmann - Hoogland, Ayhan, Matip, Kolasinac - Neustädter, Goretzka - Meyer, Boateng, Obasi, Huntelaar

15:35. VFB Stuttgart starting lineup: Ulreich - Schwaab, Rüdiger, Niedermeier, Sakai - Gruezo, Gentner (C) - Traore, Didavi, Harnik - Cacau

15:22. The absentee list for Schalke 04 is a lot longer. Kyriakos Papadopoulos is still not fit with a knee problem, while Atsuto Uchida, Christian Clemens, Jan Kirchhoff, Benedikt Howedes and Christian Fuchs are all out for the remainder of the season. Jefferson Farfan and Chinedu Obasi will travel south but may not start. Julian Draxler is suspended for this game after amassing five yellow cards this season.

15:18. VfB Stuttgart will be without Rani Khedira and Moritz Leitner. It is expected that 19-year-old Carlos Gruezo will start in midfield, while Daniel Didavi will be given the nod as the creative player behind the striker. Didavi scored the opener in last week's 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach.

15:15. Huub Stevens' opposite number, Jens Keller, also has a return of sorts as he began his playing and coaching careers at VfB Stuttgart. In a pre match interview he said, "I started out at Stuttgart, first as a player and then a coach and I’m looking forward to going back." Keller also had a word about Schalke 04's "coach of the century", "VfB are a good team and the Huub Stevens factor is not to be underestimated. He'd love to take the points off his former club, that's obvious. There's a lot at stake for Stuttgart, after all. But it's an important game for us as well and we want to continue our run."

15:12. Ahead of this game, Huub Stevens had this to say: "I had a successful time at Schalke, but I need to block out those feelings now. I need to get the maximum possible with VfB Stuttgart." He also added, "Every individual must help and get behind us. The club needs that."

15:08. VfB Stuttgart pulled off a memorable 6-2 win in this same fixture back in 1972. A more recent triumph was in 2012 when they won by a 3-1 margin thanks to a Vedad Ibisevic hattrick.

14:57. VfB Stuttgart and Schalke 04 have met 87 times in the Bundesliga so far. VfB Stuttgart have won 41 times, Schalke 04 have picked up the three points 32 times and there have been 14 draws.

14:50. Current VfB Stuttgart boss, Huub Stevens, was recently voted the "coach of the century" by the fans of Schalke 04. Stevens was in charge of Schalke for a total of seven years, over two spells. In this time he coached the team to a memorable UEFA Cup win in 1996-97. He also oversaw two DFB-Pokal triumphs.

14:43. Schalke 04 hosted Eintracht Frankfurt last week, winning 2-0. Their last away result was a 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen. They are currently on a seven game unbeaten run in the Bundesliga.

14:40. VfB Stuttgart earned an important victory over their nearby rivals SC Freiburg in their last home game. Alexandru Maxim and Martin Harnik were the goalscorers in the 2-0 win.

14:32. VfB Stuttgart have had a difficult season thus far and currently occupy 15th position in the table. They are just one point above the relegation play-off spot at the moment but a win today will do wonders to their hopes of survival. Schalke 04 started poorly but their form after the winter break has propelled them to 3rd in the Bundesliga.

14:30. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of VfB Stuttgart versus Schalke 04 on matchday 31 of the Bundesliga. This game will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, home to VfB Stuttgart.