Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich: A Blessing in Disguise

As the left hand of Luis Figo began swirling around in the glass bowl, the world held its breath. With this being his fourth draw this year, the Portuguese legend had somewhat mastered the art of the draw. As he expertly cracked open the ball and unfolded the paper, there was a moment of silence. “Real Madrid Club de Fútbol” said the former Galactico in a confident manner. As Gianni Infantino, began speaking about the illustrious history of Real Madrid, heartbeats only got faster. After inviting club legend and current Director of Football, Emilio Butragueño up on stage, Madrid’s fate was seconds away from being decided. As Figo once again began searching for the ball of his choosing, the crescendo was almost upon us. “FC Bayern München” muttered the Madrid legend in disappointment, almost like he had let his former side down.

Coming into this tournament, Bayern Munich were the undisputed favorites. Despite their recent dip in form, Die Roten still remains the favorite with the bookies and many pundits to become the first club in the Champions League era, to win the elusive trophy back to back.

Then comes, the Decima chasing Real Madrid. Los Blancos have been waiting for 12 years to once again regain what they believe is rightly theirs. This is now their fourth consecutive semi-final. But something’s different this time. Sure there’s a new supremo in Carlo Ancelotti, and a handful of summer recruits. But there’s something else. For the first time since they won the trophy back in 2002, they aren’t favorites for the tie. They played Barcelona in 2011, but fresh after winning the Copa, many dubbed them favorites. In 2012, they played Bayern after seemingly confirming their La Liga triumph with an authoritative victory at the Camp Nou. They were once again labeled favourites. Before that, they played clubs such as Juventus, Roma, Bayern, Lyon and Monaco, and despite being labeled favorites fell short in the quest to win the elusive tenth.

Can the role of the underdog inspire Madrid to finally to break the curse? Despite the slightly lessened expectations, the fact still remains that Real Madrid is Real Madrid. No matter whom the opposition, the Bernabeu faithful still expects, Los Blancos to compete. Pressure will always be on Real, simply because of that white shirt has accomplished. Not to mention the added pressure that comes along when you boast the most expensive side in world football.

Unlike the fans, the Madrid players were quite happy with the draw. They too recognize the fact that if Real want to return to the apex of world football, they must at one time or the other beat Bayern which proudly call themselves Madrid’s “La Bestia Negra.” What seems like a cruel turn of fate might actually become an advantage for Carlo Ancelotti’s men. Bayern hasn’t been declared the outright favorite, but with that being said, certainly more eyebrows would be raised if Real advanced rather than if Bayern reached their third consecutive final. Ancelotti too, is fully aware of this and will certainly try and use it to his advantage.

[email protected]: "We will face a very strong team. They won the league a month ago. It's normal that we are not considered as favourites." — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) April 22, 2014

