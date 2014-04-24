Benfica - Juventus Score and Text Commentary of Europa League Semifinals

Full-Time: Despite looking lost through the majority of the second half, Benfica ended up holding on to their lead and squeezed out a huge victory against Juventus with a late goal from Lima! The Portuguese side entered the second half with a one-goal lead but it disappeared after the 70th minute mark when Carlos Tevez tied things up. However, Jorge Jesus made two great substitutions - Lima and Cavaleiro - that changed the outcome of the contest in the final minutes. A deserved win for Benfica, as they were much more consistent from start to finish. They now have the first option to advance to the final and will travel to the second leg with a one-goal advantage!

90+4': The final whistle is blown and Benfica gets a huge win in front of their fans!

90+3': Cavaliero with a great chance! The youngster shoots from inside the box but Caceres sends it to a corner kick!

90+3': Chiellini with a great chance! His shot goes wide when he had plenty of space on a tight angle inside the box.

90+2': Juventus are putting heavy pressure in the final minutes but Benfica - and especially Artur - look rock solid defensively!

90+1': Three more minutes will be played.

90': Another great stop from Artur! Marchisio shoots one more time but the Brazilian shot-stopper parries it away! The sequence was cancelled due to an offside position.

89': What a great stop by Artur! Pogba puts a huge through ball and Marchisio is on a one-on-one chance but Artur saves it with his leg!

89': Yellow card for Benfica midfielder Andre Almeida.

88': What a reaction from Benfica! After looking dead for most of the second half, the Portuguese side suddenly got a huge spark with the entrance of Cavaleiro and now they are minutes away from getting a huge win!

86': Benfica was close to score the third! Lazar Markovic places a shot from the edge of the box and it goes inches wide when Buffon had nothing to do!

84': Jorge Jesus had the remedy on the bench! A good collective passing sequence found Lima and the Brazilian striker blasted a bomb from the edge of the box that went straight into the top corner past Buffon!

84': Goal for Benfica!! The hosts are once again on the driver seat!!

83': Carlos Tevez also leaves the pitch. Daniel Osvaldo takes his place upfront for The Old Lady.

82': Third and final substitution in Benfica. Andre Gomes leaves the game and youngster Ivan Cavaleiro takes his place.

81': Perez sends the ball into the box, Garay nodds it into the six-yard box and the ball is cleared. A wasted opportunity for Benfica.

80': Leo Bonucci commits a foul in midfield. Benfica needs to take advantage of this costless kick.

78': Another cross finds Tevez in the box but the control is long and Artur saves it. The hosts look completely lost and they need to react if they still want to win the first leg!

76': A good cross from Stephan Lichsteiner is easily saved by Artur. Juventus are in total control of the game in this second half!

74': Tonight's goal is the first one for Carlos Tevez in five years at the European stage. This is also Tevez's first goal in the competition and 20th overall this season.

73': A good through ball to the left flank found Asamoah and the Ghanaian midfielder sent the ball back. Tevez controlled outside the box, dummed the ball and place it between Artur's legs to even things up!

73': Goal for Juventus!! Carlos Tevez equalises!!

72': Juventus are clearly dominating the action in the second half. However, they have failed to be accurate in the final meters and that - together with a great performance from Benfica's defensive line - has really hurt their chances.

71': Benfica goalkeeper Artur is booked.

70': A good passing sequence finds Kwadwo Asamoah but the Ghanian midfielder fails to capitalize!

68': Maxi Pereira saves Benfica!! A good cross is flashed into the box but the Uruguayan defender clears the danger inside the six-yard box to maintain the 1-0 lead!

67': A good cross from Guilherme Siquiera finds Luisao into the box but the defender's header goes wide.

66': Substitution in Juventus: Mirko Vucinic leaves the action to be replaced by Sebastian Giovinco.

64': Andrea Pirlo lifted a corner inside the box and Benfica cleared with ease. Juventus needs to do a better job with their set-piece situations before is too late.

63': Second substitution in Benfica: Oscar Cardozo leaves the game and Lima takes his place on the attacking front.

62': Benfica generates a good movement forward, but they don't do anything with the ball as Perez lost it.

61': Substitution ready in Benfica. Miralem Sulejmani leaves the game and André Almeida takes his place.

59': Perez commits another foul in midfield. The Argentinean midfielder has committed several fouls already tonight.

57': Artur once again! A long pass to Vucinic but the keeper grabs the ball with ease when the Montenegrin striker was putting pressure on him.

56': Nothing comes out from the corner. On the counter, Benfica moves forward and Enzo Perez is brought down near the box but there's no foul called.

55': Great stop from Artur!! A cross is flashed inside the box and Pogba heads home but the goalkeeper punches it out for a corner kick!

54': A good move from Juventus but Vucinic commits a dangerous play against Luisao. Foul against Juventus and Benfica gains possession.

52': Juventus looks the part of a two-time Serie A champion in this second half. The visitors continue their inaccuracy on the final meters but they are monopolizing the ball control thus far.

49': A good passing combination between Tevez and Asamoah finds Vucinic but the Montenegrin fails to control the ball. Artur recovers with ease.

47': Lazar Markovic went down injured but he recovers quickly and the game resumes.

46': Juventus came out firing! A good cross found Marchisio inside the box but Maxi Pereira cleared it away in the final second!

46': Juventus moves the ball and the second half begins!

Half-Time: Benfica took advantage of an early goal to have a one-goal advantage after the first half. Ezequiel Garay nodded home a cross from Miralem Sulejmani and that has been the difference maker so far through the first 45 minutes. The Portuguese side was better through the initial 20 minutes but Juventus evened things up towards the end of the first half. There weren't many chances, the passing was fairly innacurate and both sides put some heavy pressure on defense. As a result, there weren't many open spaces and Garay's goal is the only thing separating these two sides at the break.

45+2': Cakir blows his whistle and the first half ends with a one-goal lead for Benfica!

45+1': One more minute will be played in stoppage time.

45': Paul Pogba commits another foul. The French midfielder is booked.

44': Carlos Tevez deflects a shot but it goes straight to Artur's hands.

42': On the other hand, it has been a very poor performance by Miko Vucinic in the first half. The Montenegrin striker hasn't appeared so far and doesn't appear to be tuned with what's going on inside the pitch.

41': What a play from Lazar Markovic!! The Serbian midfielder advanced almost 50 meters, left three players behind but his shot goes high and wide.

40': Second corner for Juventus. Andrea Pirlo plays it short and nothing comes out of it.

39': Rodrigo managed to win the position through the left flank but his cross is very inaccurate.

37': Chiellini is back and now both sides have 11 players in the pitch.

37': The game resumes as Chiellini is taken off the pitch. Nothing serious though and the Italy international should return any minute now.

36': Giorgio Chiellini is down injured in Benfica's box. The game is delayed as the Italian defender is receiving attention from the medical staff.

35': The cross is cleared out and on the counter, Benfica can't capitalize on their man advantage.

34': Paul Pogba is fouled and Andre Gomes is booked. The defender misses the next match as a result.

33': Stephan Lichsteiner!! The Swiss defender heads home a cross from Marchisio and the ball goes only inches wide!

32': Arturo Vidal's absence has been noticeable for Juventus. Pogba and Marchisio haven't been able to replace him properly and Juventus hasn't had a player to connect midfield and attack properly.

30': Carlos Tevez leads a good counter-attacking effort for Juventus! However, he is unable to resolve inside the box and Artur grabs the ball to clear the danger.

28': It has been awhile since Benfica last generated any sort of danger near Gianluigi Buffon. Juventus are controlling the ball in midfield but they have been quite inaccurate in the final meters.

27': Pirlo sends a dangerous cross into the box but Garay clears the danger with a strong header! It doesn't matter as everything is ruled out due to an offside call.

26': Kwadwo Asamoah flashed a corner but the defense clears the ball away. The Italian giants are beginning to find open spaces in Benfica's defensive line, particularly through the flanks.

25': Andrea Pirlo sends Juventus' first corner into the box but Benfica's defensive line clears the danger away.

24': Juventus are slowly beginning to control the midfield. Andrea Pirlo and Claudio Marchisio are generating spaces moving forward.

23': Sulejmani has pulled Benfica's strings so far. The Serbian playmaker has been instrumental to his team's success after 23 minutes.

21': Andrea Pirlo flashes a cross into the box but no one was waiting for it near the goal. Artur gets it and it's Benfica ball once again.

19': Oscar Cardozo shoots from the edge of the box! The ball hits a defender and it goes away causing no danger for Gianluigi Buffon.

18': Two consecutive fouls from Paul Pogba in midfield. It wouldn't be strange to see the French starlet being booked sooner than later.

16': Benfica reaches a point where they have all 10 players on Juventus' side of the pitch. It's incredible to see the current Serie A champions so inaccurate going forward, a trend that's not common at their domestic level.

14': Carlos Tevez with a long-range effort! However, the shot is not well struck and Artur stops it with ease.

13': Benfica are putting a suffocating pressure on Juventus' defensive line! As a result, the Portuguese side are recovering the ball far from their goal and Juventus are really struggling to generate any kind of offense.

11': Sulejmani sends the ball wide! A great counter-attacking led by Markovic, he moves to the left and Sulejmani goes into the box but sent the ball wide from a tight angle!

10': Benfica continues to dominate the possession. Juventus looks lost so far and they need to re-group before it's too late.

7': Every time a Juventus player has the ball, the crowd booes immediately. The fans are clearly looking to be a factor in tonight's contest helping their side.

6': Benfica, on the other hand, move the ball with ease in midfield and they appear to be in total control of the match.

5': Juventus clearly didn't expect to be losing on such early notice. The visitors look rattled and inaccurate on their passing so far in the first minutes.

4': Nice through ball for Mirko Vucinic but the Montenegrin striker is offside.

3': Sulejmani's cross from the corner kick found Garay all alone and the defender headed the ball into the net with ease. Second goal of the tournament for Garay.

3': Goal for Benfica!! Ezequiel Garay finds the back of the net!!

2': Miralem Sulejmani genenates the first corner kick for the hosts!

2': Benfica couldn't muster anything early on and Juventus are already putting heavy pressure in midfield. This trend should continue throughout the match.

1': The game starts!

8:05. The game is about to start and Benfica will move the ball in midfield!

8:02. One player to keep an eye on is Benfica's midfielder Lazar Markovic. The 20-year-old has pace and skill to match up with the best of them and he could be poised to have a breakout performance at the European stage.

8:01. Juventus will be dressed with their alternative kit: yellow shirt and blue pants with white socks. Benfica, on the other hand, will use their usual colors of red shirt, white pants and red socks.

7:58. The teams are about to enter the field!

7:57. The starting lineups for Benfica - Juventus have already been announced for today's encounter and we will have a star-studded clash. It's worth noticing that both sides will have noticeable absences. Eduardo Salvio for the hosts and Arturo Vidal for the visitors.

7:55. 10 minutes to Kick Off of Benfica - Juventus match.

7:54. The referee for tonight's game will be Cüneyt Çakir.

7:52. If there was ever a match winner for tonight's game, it's no other than Rodrigo. The explosive forward is in superb form for Benfica and he's clearly one player to look tonight. Here's some impressive highlights of him.

7:50. On the other hand, Juventus will have the following men sitting next to Antonio Conte on the bench: Storari, Ogbonna, Barzagli, Padoin, Giovinco, Llorente and Osvaldo.

7:49. The substitutes' bench have also been announced. Benfica will have Oblak, Jardel, Almeida, Amorim, Djuričić, Cavaleiro and Lima waiting for their opportunity.

7:48. Both teams are already out there warming up in front of the fans. We are less than 20 minutes away from kick-off time!

7:48. Expect some superb goals tonight, here's the best 50 goals Juventus have scored under current boss, Conte.

7:45. More good news coming out of Turin tonight, with Daniel Agger being the latest player Conte is set to sign this summer.

7:43. Good news for Juventus fans tonight, rumours circulating that Juve have agreed a deal for Alexis Sanchez, from FC Barcelona.

7:40. Juventus have played a total of 48 matches so far this season (Serie A/CL/EL/Coppa Italia) winning 36 matches, drawing 7 & losing 5

7:40. Benfica Starting XI: Arthur; Maxi Pereira, Luisao, Garay, Siqueira; Sulejmani, Enzo Pérez, Andre Gomes, Lazar Markovic; Cardozo, Rodrigo.

7:39. It seems like Arturo Vidal won't be among the starters tonight for Juventus. That can't be good news for Antonio Conte as the Chilean midfielder has been one of the best players for the Old Lady this season. His midfield partnership with Andrea Pirlo and Paul Pogba has been dominant and the Chile international has a knack for scoring goals as well. His place in the lineup will be taken by Claudio Marchisio.

7:38. Juventus Starting XI: Buffon, Caceres, Bonucci, Chiellini, Lichtsteiner, Pogba, Pirlo, Marchisio, Asamoah, Tevez, Vucinic

7:35. 30 minutes to Kick off.

7:34. Juventus will be working extremely hard to qualify for the final, with the final due to be played in the Juventus Stadium.

7:32. The Estadio da Luz is looking sublime tonight, with both sets of fans in brilliant voice.

7:31. Juventus need their defense to be particularly solid. Oscar Cardozo is a poacher that can punish even the smallest mistakes and both Rodrigo and Nico Gaitan are players that thrive when left alone with too much space.

7:30. Benfica, on the other hand, were in the Europa League final last year, where they narrowly lost to Chelsea, here's the highlights.

7:25. This will be Juve’s first semi-final appearance in Europe since 2003, when they eventually lost the Champions League final to AC Milan on penalties at Old Trafford.

7:20. The teams have met only twice before (competitively) in the 1968 European Cup semi-finals and the 1992/93 UEFA Cup quarter-finals, when the current Juventus coach Antonio Conte played in both legs of a 4-2 aggregate win for the Italians.

7:16. The last time these two sides met, it was in a pre-season friendly, and the game finished 1 goal each. Oscar Cardozo netted for Benfica and Milos Krasic did it for the current Serie A Champions. Cardozo is expected to feature tonight while Krasic is no longer a member of Juventus' squad.

7:10. Here's a video of Juventus' last European encounter this season against Olympique Lyonnais. The 2-1 win sent the 'Old Lady' into the semi-finals.

7:08. Benfica made it to the semi-finals defeating AZ Alkmaar in the quarter-final round. Here are the highlights for the second leg encounter that sent the Portuguese side into the next stage of the tournament.

7:00. Team news should be out soon, comment below what selections you'd make, alternatively, tweet us at: @VAVEL

6:59. "Having lost three finals last season, we knew that we had to repeat the good things we had done but write a different ending to the finals," Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira said. "I knew that the future would eventually compensate us for what happened last year

6:58. Benfica coach Jorge Jesus will be without Eduardo Salvio for the endeavour, with the Argentinian midfielder having fractured a bone in his arm recently.

6:55. Conte is said to be wary of Benfica's threats, with the manager adding. "Benfica are very strong team that is winning in Portugal," Conte said. "They have won the league, the Portuguese Cup and they are in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

6:50. However, Juventus manager, Conte is likely to be without a crucial man, Arturo Vidal, as the Chilean is suffering with a knee injury. The versatile midfielder might be a game-time decision but his presence could be key for his side's success.

6:45. Carlos Tevez has been superb this season for 'The Old Lady', however the striker is yet to score a European goal since 2009.

6:40. Benfica are unbeaten at home this season in all competitions and travel to the Juventus Stadium, the venue for this year's final, next week for the return leg.

6:30. Good evening, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Benfica - Juventus, in today's crunch match in the semi-final of the Europa League. I'm Juan Pablo Aravena (@jparavenarant), hopefully you'll enjoy what is promised to be a brilliant spectacle.