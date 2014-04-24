Barcelona set to make a move for David Luiz

Barcelona are set to make a move for David Luiz after their transfer ban was temporarily lifted according to TalkSport.

The La Liga Champions were given the ban after signing players under 18, which breached FIFA's ruling to protect child exploitation.

The Catalans have been chasing the Brazilian centre-back for some time and they will be expected to pay around £40m for his services.

Luiz was subject to bid from the Spanish club in the summer, but Chelsea showed no interest in selling the former Benfica man.

If a deal is to be agreed, it will mostly likely take place after the World Cup.