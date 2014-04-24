Sevilla - Valencia in Score and Commentary of Europa League First Leg

I've been James Spiking (@EuropeanMaestro if you'd like to find me on twitter) I hope you have managed to keep in touch with what has happened in this Europa League first leg. good night.

Sevilla take a 2 goal advantage into the 2nd leg of this tie and it is deserved. Valencia need to work twice as hard at home and gain an early advantage.

FULL TIME: Sevilla 2-0 Valencia.

90' Fazio is caught offside after Navarro tried the through ball.

89' Piotr Trochowski replaces Vitolo for Sevilla.

88' Paco Alcácer is shown a yellow card for a bad foul.

85' This time Kieta wins a costless-kick in the Sevilla half.

84' Corner for Valencia, conceded by Kevin Gameiro.

79' Piatti shoots high and wide after he was found by Parejo.

78' Diogo Figueiras with a bad miss after picked out by Rakitic from a corner.

74' Sofiane Feghouli replaced by Jonas for Valencia.

72' Gameiro replaces Bacca for Sevilla.

70' Marko Marin is the first player in the book.

70' Piatti is fouled in his half by Rakitic.

66' Vitolo is caught offside after being played through by Rakitic.

64' Vargas is fouled and wins yet another costless-kick.

62' Jeremy Mathieu gives Sevilla a corner, now 3 corners each.

60' An hour gone here and Parejo wins a costless-kick on the wing. Alcacer misses from a tight angle after Vargas found him.

58' 2 changes to tell you about. Piatti replaces Fede for Valencia whilst Marin replaces Reyes for Sevilla.

53' Rakitic wins a costless-kick after he is fouled by Keita.

51' Close from Jeremy Mathieu who shoots just wide.

45' 2nd half resumes here at the Pizjuan stadium where the hosts have the 2 goal cushion.

45' First change of the night sees Gaya replace Bernat.

45' HALF TIME: Sevilla 2-0 Valencia.

35' Bacca this time getting on the score-sheet to double the host's advantage. Vitolo with the assist.

35' GOAL 2-0 SEVILLA

32' Carrico slots M'Bia through who taps in from close range and the hosts take the lead.

32' GOAAAAL 1-0 SEVILLA!

27' Rakitic finds Bacca who shoots wide.

26' Feghouli does well, but gives Sevilla a corner.

24' Rakitic this time gets caught offside. Fazio the man trying to pass the ball.

20' Carrico makes a foul and Keita wins a costless-kick.

16' Bernat has a chance but sees his shot go high over the crossbar.

14' Reyes wins his side a costless-kick in their half. Plenty of fouls about at the start of this encounter.

9' Rakitic conceds a foul and Valencia get a costless-kick.

5' Reyes tries to find Carlos Bacca with a through ball, but he is offside.

0' We are underway!

20.00. We are 5 minutes away from kick-off here.

19.10. Now you have seen the team news, what are your predictions?

19.05. Valencia XI: Guaita, Joao Pereira, Javi Fuego, Mathieu, Bernat, Keita, Parejo, Feghouli, Vargas, Fede, Pablo Alcacer.

19.05. Sevilla XI: Beto, Diogo, Pareja, Fazio, Navarro, Carriço, M'Bia, Reyes, Rakitic, Vitolo, Bacca.

18:54. Sevilla coach, Unai Emery, who spent four years at Valencia, has revealed that although he has a certain amount of affection for Valencia, he is 100% Sevilla now: “I’m 100% Sevilla. It’s very difficult to say a bad word about those four years in Valencia but not all my feelings are Sevilla. I’m Rojiblanco.”

18:50. Speaking to uefa.com ahead of tonight's game, Valencia's Paco Alcacer stated: "We have more of a threat up front and we have quicker, more decisive players on the wings. Once you get here, you have to do everything possible to get further. We just need to play the game as if it is our last and get as much as possible out of the away leg so that we can be a bit more relaxed when we play at home."

18:43. Valencia aren't without their own injury problems and will be without Ricardo Costa and Victor Ruiz. There are also doubts over Diego Alves and Phillippe Senderos.

18:40. Sevilla will be without Coke who is suspended after being sent off against Porto. Sebastian Cristoforo and Denis Cheryshev will also miss the game due to injury and there are also questions over the availibility of highly rated fullback Alberto Moreno.

18:37. Valencia also looked down and out after their first leg tie defeat to Basel, however their incredible 5-0 victory at the Mestalla gave the Spanish side a famous victory:

18:35. In the quarter final against Porto, Sevilla recovered from a 1-0 deficit in the first leg to win 5-2 on aggregate:

18:32. The two sides have met twice in the league this season, with Valencia picking up a 3-1 victory at the Mestalla in September, before drawing 0-0 at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium. The same results in this two legged tie will see Valencia comfortably through to the Europa League final.

18:31. Tonight's game is an all Spanish affair. Sevilla will start as favourites as they are currently three places above Valencia in the league, but anything can happen in a cup tie and Valencia have had the better of the Andalucians in this season's league meetings.

18:30. Good evening, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Sevilla - Valencia, in today's crunch match in the semi-final of the Europa League.