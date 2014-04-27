Villarreal - Barcelona LIVE: Score, Goals, Result and Text Commentary

21:54. That concludes VAVEL'S coverage of Villarreal - Barcelona, I've been Matthew Buck (footballTIKA) I hope you've enjoyed it and be sure to check out the match report which will be up soon.

21:50. Final score - Villarreal 2-3 Barcelona

93' - GAME OVER, Barcelona win 3-2 after 2 own goals and a wonderful Lionel Messi goal, the little man has stepped up yet again. A great performance by Villarreal too, who were very unlucky to concede 2 own goals.

89' - Sergi Roberto replaces Pedro.

88' - Barcelona are happy to keep the ball now, ticking down the clock, getting ever closer to that crucial 3 points.

84' - A costless kick goes to Villarreal right on the edge of the box after Busquets fouls his man but the ball in is wasted as Barcelona head it away.

82' - GOOOOOAAAAALLLL Messi scores a great goal after some incredible play, a magical ball by Busquets to Fabregas who knocks it down with his head into the path of Messi who buries in the goal. 2-3 Barcelona.

80' - Messi takes the costless kick and comes so close, denied by Asenjo again an incredible save by the 24 year old keeper.

79' - Messi is brought down on the dge of the box, costless kick to Barcelona.

77' - GOOOOAAAALLLL, an own goal again, MUSACCCHIO heads in into his own goal after a cross from Barcelona, very unlucky for Villarreal.

75' - Barcelona win a corner from a deflected Fabregas shot, the corner goes into Fabregas who gets a head on it but isn't met by anyone else.

72' - Dani Alves' cross is too high for Messi and Asenjo the Villarreal keeper picks it up with ease.

69' - The goal seems to have inspired Barcelona as they are now in control again, pressing high and winning the ball back quickly.

67' - At the 67th minute mark the stats are, 79% possession for Barcelona to Villarreal's 21%.

64' - GOOOAAALLLL Alves scores after a deflection from Gabriel, it may go down as an own goal. A great ball played in by Fabregas to Dani Alves is converted, 2-1.

61' - Barcelona make 2 changes with Fabregas replacing Xavi and Tello coming on for Sanchez.

60' - Iniesta comes close with a shot after a great dummy from Xavi and then Adriano.

59' - Cesc Fabregas starts to get ready to come on.

56' - Messi is fouled again by Mario after handing him off in the face, the costless kick didn't seem to be in range but the Argentine forces a great save yet again from Asenjo.

55' - GOOOAAAAALLLL, Trigueros scores to put Villarreal 2-0 up, a great header goes flying past Pinto after a brilliant cross.

53' - Messi comes extremely close from the costless kick, Asenjo pulls off a great save to deny the maestro.

52' - Messi is brought down on the edge of the box, perfect range for Xavi and Messi again, all indicators point to Messi to take the costless kick.

50' - Lionel Messi does his usual run down the right hand side and cut in, he gets his shot away but it's saved and parried away by the Villarreal keeper.

49' - Alexis Sanchez is brought down by Asenjo but is yellow carded by the referee for retaliating.

20:55. Cani makes it 1-0, heres the goal.

20:52. Villarreal - Barcelona first half stats. via FCBarcelona

20:51. Bartra's incredible goal line clearence.

HALF TIME - Villarreal 1-0 Barcelona

45' - The players go in for the half time break, Villarreal 1-0 Barcelona.

45' - GGGGOOOAAAALLL, Cani slots the ball home from a great ball by Pereira, wonderful goal with a great finish.

43' - Giovani dos Santos does well to flick the ball back to Aqunio who shoots but Barta clears it off the line, Pinto was well beaten, great work by Villarreal.

43' - Mascherano plays a risky ball back to Pinto who does his best to clear it but it goes out for a throwing.

40 ' Pereira crosses the ball from a dangerous position but no one is there to capitalise on it.

40' - Alexis crosses to Pedro who lays it off to Xavi who gets away the shot but it's blocked by Villarreal.

37' - Barcelona have had 6 attempts on goal to Villarreal's 2.

34' - Pina is coming off for Villarreal after sustaining an injury, Aquino is his replacement.

33' - Xavi tries a cross into the box but Asenjo picks it up easily, Barcelona cannot find a way through Villarreal's defence.

29' - Villarreal come close to scoring again but this time from a corner, Pinto uses the punching method once more to clear the ball away.

28' - Cani plays a cross into Giovani who just misses the ball, the closest the home team have come to being in front.

26' - Pedro and Alves put in a series of dangerous crosses but in the end the former is ruled offside.

24' - A Villarreal corner is played short and lofted into the box but Pinto commands his penalty area and punches the ball away.

22' - Cani carries the ball up the pitch and plays it into Pereira who shoots but it deflects off Giovani dos Santos and goes out for a Barcelona goal kick.

20' - Barcelona are pressing very high not allowing Villarreal time on the ball and so are having the majority of possession (81%)

16' - A mazy run from fullback Mario ends in a shot that goes just wide, good play from the Villarreal man.

16' - Messi takes a shot from inside the box, but a good save from Asenjo denies him his usual goal.

15' - El Madrigal is alive, great support from both sets of fans is making for a great atmosphere.

14' - Dani Alves takes a shot from the edge of the box but it goes just over.

12' - Perbet is substitued for Jonathan Pereira, after he couldn't recover from his ankle injury.

11' - Perbet has gone off for treatement and is about to come back on, it seems as if it's an ankle injury.

10' - Smart play from Alexis and Alves is stopped by a clearence from Gabriel, Barcelona corner.

8' - Pina puts through a dangerous through ball but Pinto get's there.

7' - Xavi takes the costless kick hits the target but it's a comfortable save for Asenjo.

6' - Iniesta is brought down near the edge of the box by Bruno, this is in Xavi or Messi range.

5' - Dani Alves makes a dangerous cross into the box which nearly finds Messi but a smart interception from Musacchio stops it from reaching the Argentine.

20:00. The minutes silence has ended and the players are ready to kick off.

19:59. The minutes silence has begun for Tito Vilanova, sounded by the referee's whistle.

19:56. A lot of Tito Vilanova banners hang around El Madrigal in tribute to the ex Barcelona man, Villarreal players are wearing shirts saying 'Forever Tito'.

19:55. 5 minutes until the kick off of Villarreal - Barcelona.

19:43. Barcelona players will also be sporting black arm bands as a commemoration to Tito.

19:42. There will be a minutes silence before the match starts to remember Barcelona legend Tito Vilanova who recently passed away.

19:37. Villarreal bench: Uche, Joan Román, Aquino, Pereira, Juan Carlos, Gómez

19:30. Just 30 minutes untill the kickoff of Villarreal - Barcelona.

19:21. Barcelona captain - Xavi

19:15. Villarreal line-up (official): Asenjo - Mario, Musacchio, Pantic, Costa, Bruno, Pina - Torres, Cani, Giovani - Perbet.

19:13. Barcelona's bench: Oier, Montoya, Song, Sergi Roberto, Cesc, Afellay, Tello.

19:12. Barcelona line-up (official): Pinto - Alves, Bartra, Mascherano, Adriano - Xavi, Busquets, Iniesta - Alexis, Messi and Pedro.

19:07. The Barcelona changing rooms at El Madrigal.

19:03. Villarreal's last 6 results have been, L/W/D/L/W/L and Barcelona's have been W/W/W/W/L/W.

19:00. Kick off is in exactly one hour, 20:00.

18:51. The last time these two met the Catalan giants reigned victorious with a 2-1 win, two goals from Neymar and a goal from Musacchio made for an interesting tie at the Camp Nou.

18:45. There are no comments on the game from Tata as he suspended the press conference due to the emotional circumstance. The scheduled training session yesterday, which is the norm one day prior to the game, still went ahead, suggesting Barcelona are prepared to go to El Madrigo and win. It is touching to see even Barcelona’s opponents are honouring Tito Vilanova.

18:38. With the awful news of Tito Vilanova’s tragic death hitting the players hard they will want to give their former manager a performance to be proud of, they will need to display all of the qualities he instilled in them to get a win here today.

18:35. The Barcelona squad that has travelled to Villarreal includes - Pinto, Olazábal, Montoya, Fàbregas, Xavi, Pedro, A. Iniesta, Alexis, Messi, Mascherano, Bartra, Sergio Busquets, Song, Afellay, Tello, Adriano, Dani Alves and Sergi Roberto.

18:34. 18 men have been called up for the trip to the East of Spain and Sergio Busquets has returned to the squad having missed the Bilbao game due to suspension. Victor Valdés, Gerard Pique, Carles Puyol and Jordi Alba also miss out as do Neymar and Jonathan Dos Santos, a series of big blows to the Catalans.

18:29. Defensively it should be noted that Barcelona are down to the bare bones with a series of unfortunate injuries depriving them of their entire first choice back four as well as their exemplary goalkeeper Victor Valdes. This has been reflected in their inability to keep clean sheets, with Tata Martino's men conceding in each of their last six games.

18:26. Coming off the back of a 2-1 victory we can expect Tata’s men to put on another game winning performance particularly as Villarreal were defeated 2-0 in their last game. It would be wrong to write Villarreal out of the game though as they have consistently found the back of the net at home this season scoring in all but two of the 17 league fixtures they have contested at El Madrigal.

18:23. Over the last few years these two sides have served up some highly entertaining fixtures and tonight’s encounter at El Madrigal should be no different. At one stage, it looked like Villarreal could challenge Barcelona to the sought after Champions League spot. However, their two wins in nine matches means that for now Villarreal will have to be satisfied with securing the final Europa League place.

18:20. Good evening and welcome to VAVEL’s live coverage of Villarreal - Barcelona. Tonight’s game will be played at El Madigro, Villarreal’s home ground in match day 35 of the 2013/14 La Liga campaign.