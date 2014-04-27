Villarreal - Barcelona LIVE: Score, Goals, Result and Text Commentary
PHOTO via fcbarcelona
21:54. That concludes VAVEL'S coverage of Villarreal - Barcelona, I've been Matthew Buck (footballTIKA) I hope you've enjoyed it and be sure to check out the match report which will be up soon.

21:50. Final score - Villarreal 2-3 Barcelona

93' - GAME OVER, Barcelona win 3-2 after 2 own goals and a wonderful Lionel Messi goal, the little man has stepped up yet again. A great performance by Villarreal too, who were very unlucky to concede 2 own goals.

89' - Sergi Roberto replaces Pedro.

88' - Barcelona are happy to keep the ball now, ticking down the clock, getting ever closer to that crucial 3 points.

84' - A costless kick goes to Villarreal right on the edge of the box after Busquets fouls his man but the ball in is wasted as Barcelona head it away.

82' - GOOOOOAAAAALLLL Messi scores a great goal after some incredible play, a magical ball by Busquets to Fabregas who knocks it down with his head into the path of Messi who buries in the goal. 2-3 Barcelona.

80' - Messi takes the costless kick and comes so close, denied by Asenjo again an incredible save by the 24 year old keeper.

79' - Messi is brought down on the dge of the box, costless kick to Barcelona.

77' - GOOOOAAAALLLL, an own goal again, MUSACCCHIO heads in into his own goal after a cross from Barcelona, very unlucky for Villarreal.

75' - Barcelona win a corner from a deflected Fabregas shot, the corner goes into Fabregas who gets a head on it but isn't met by anyone else.

72' - Dani Alves' cross is too high for Messi and Asenjo the Villarreal keeper picks it up with ease.

69' - The goal seems to have inspired Barcelona as they are now in control again, pressing high and winning the ball back quickly.

67' - At the 67th minute mark the stats are, 79% possession for Barcelona to Villarreal's 21%.

64' - GOOOAAALLLL Alves scores after a deflection from Gabriel, it may go down as an own goal. A great ball played in by Fabregas to Dani Alves is converted, 2-1.

61' - Barcelona make 2 changes with Fabregas replacing Xavi and Tello coming on for Sanchez.

60' - Iniesta comes close with a shot after a great dummy from Xavi and then Adriano.

59' - Cesc Fabregas starts to get ready to come on.

56' - Messi is fouled again by Mario after handing him off in the face, the costless kick didn't seem to be in range but the Argentine forces a great save yet again from Asenjo.

55' - GOOOAAAAALLLL, Trigueros scores to put Villarreal 2-0 up, a great header goes flying past Pinto after a brilliant cross.

53' - Messi comes extremely close from the costless kick, Asenjo pulls off a great save to deny the maestro.

52' - Messi is brought down on the edge of the box, perfect range for Xavi and Messi again, all indicators point to Messi to take the costless kick.

50' - Lionel Messi does his usual run down the right hand side and cut in, he gets his shot away but it's saved and parried away by the Villarreal keeper.

49' - Alexis Sanchez is brought down by Asenjo but is yellow carded by the referee for retaliating.

21:00. The players are back out on the pitch, Villarreal are unbeaten in 11 games this season which they have lead at half time.