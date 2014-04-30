Beckenbauer Not Surprised With Bayern's Defeat

Bayern Munich and German legend Franz Beckenbauer has stated that he is not surprised at Bayern's defeat agains Real Madrid on Tuesday night. Bayern Munich, the reigning Champions League holders, were emphatically beaten in the second-leg at the Allianz on Tuesday - losing 4-0 and 5-0 on aggregate. Bayern fell way short of expectations, a poor performance representing the outcome of the game. Criticism of the Bavarian club has been rife, with club legend Franz Beckenbauer not holding back on his feelings.

In an interview with marca, Beckenbauer was quoted to have said:

"Bayern are not right. That is something we have known for weeks. The disappointment is huge."

"From August until the season restarted a few weeks ago they played at the highest level with maximum concentration. Then began a period of weakness and poor concentration that lasts until now."

This is not the first time that Beckenbauer has come out and criticised Bayern Munich publicly. A few months ago, Franz Beckenbauer stated that Bayern were 'becoming boring like Barcelona' - a comment attached to Pep Guardiola bringing a familiar system with him to Munich. All eyes will now be on Bayern Munich manager, Pep Guardiola. This week will not be one that is held in high regard, after being eliminated from the Champions League and losing his close friend, Tito Vilanova. However, Guardiola knows that football and life moves on quickly. The Bayern boss will not sit back and will be expecting a response from his Bayern Munich team, starting with Hamburg on the weekend. Guardiola's side have been less than impressive in their last ten fixtures, having only claimed four victories in the process.