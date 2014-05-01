Score Juventus - Benfica in Europa League 2014 (0-0)

Thank you for following coverage of this Europa League semi-final with VAVEL. A full match report will be available shortly. Good night.

One downside for Benfica is they will miss two key players. Salvio, who was booked and Markovic who was very impressive tonight, but managed to get himself sent off in a touchline disagreement with Mirko Vucinic.

Harsh on Juventus who threatened to score on several occasions. In a game that had everything except goals, its a resolute Benfica that keep alive the dream of a four trophy season.

A goalless draw is enough for Jorge Jesus and Benfica to reach their second successive Europa League final. They progress 2-1 on aggregate and will face Sevilla who scored a late goal to advance on away goals.

90+7'. FULL TIME! BENFICA ARE THROUGH TO THE FINAL!

90+5'. Chance for Juventus. Caceres heads Pirlo's corner towards the far post, but Oblak saves well.

90+3'. Booking - Salvio booked for handball.

90'. Six minutes of injury time added.

90'. Garay is stretchered off the field. Benfica have nine men now.

89'. Neither Vucinic nor Markovic were on the field at the time. Silly from both as they will now miss the final, providing which side gets there.

88'. The two benches come together on the touchline. Ugly scenes as Vucinic and Markovic are sent off.

88'. RED CARDS - JUVENTUS AND BENFICA.

86'. Subsitution - Benfica. Sulejmani on for Markovic.

83'. Booking - Oblak booked for time wasting.

82'. Disallowed goal - Juventus. Marchisio finds Pogba at the back post, he cuts it to Osvaldo who finds the net. Rightfully, Pogba was called offside.

80'. Chance for Juventus. Marchisio's first involvement is to find Lichtsteiner costless at the back post, but he fails to get anything on it.

79'. Substitutions - Juventus. Llorente and Vidal replaced by Osvaldo and Marchisio.

76'. Substitution - Benfica. Gaitan is replaced by Salvio.

73'. Substitution - Juventus. Giovinco on for Bonucci.

70'. Chance for Juventus. Tevez finds some space on the edge of the area, but fires straight at Oblak.

69'. Valencia now lead Sevilla 3-0 on the night, 3-2 on aggregate.

69'. Subsitution - Benfica. Almeida replaces Rodrigo.

67'. Enzo Perez picks up a second booking for taking down Vidal. Benfica down to ten men.

67'. RED CARD - BENFICA

66'. Chance for Juventus. Llorente's knockdown attempts to find Tevez, but a fantastic clearance from Garay prevents the Argentine a chance on goal.

64'. Booking - Asamoah is booked for catching Perez late. That booking has been coming.

62'. Chance for Juventus. Pirlo looks to catch out Oblak with the costless kick, but the Czech gets enough on it to divert it away from goal.

61'. Booking - Enzo Perez goes into the book for taking down Tevez 35 yards from goal. Costless kick to Juventus.

56'. Booking - Rodrigo picks up the first booking of the game for catching Buffon as the keeper gathered it at his feet. Buffon not happy with Rodrigo.

56'. Chance for Benfica. Markovic breaks and attempts to feed Rodrigo but the striker is beaten to it by Buffon.

54'. An open second half so far in a rainy Turin.

50'. Chance for Benfica. Garay's flick on is half cleared by Chiellini, straight to the feet of Rodrigo. The striker flaps at it and fires over Buffon's bar.

47'. Tevez wins the first corner of the second half. Its taken short but comes to nothing.

46'. SECOND HALF KICK OFF

The statistics would suggest that Juventus have been the dominant team and they're right, but Benfica still have a one goal advantage and look content to defend it.

First half stats: Juventus - Possession 45%, Shots 9, On target 3, Corners 4, Offsides 1. Benfica - Possession 55%, Shots 1, On target 0, Corners 2, Offsides 1.

Half time over in Valencia, its 2-0 to the home side. Goals from Feghouli and Jonas have levelled the aggregate score at 2-2.

The half time whistle will come as a relief to Benfica, who have had to deal with a barrage of Juventus efforts. Vidal came closest to scoring with a header that was cleared off the line by Luisao just before the break. Juventus will need a goal in the second half.

45+2'. HALF TIME - JUVENTUS 0-0 BENFICA.

45+1'. Chance for Juventus. Asamoah's ball is headed into the ground by Vidal, but Luisao is there to clear off the line.

45'. Two minutes of injury time added.

43'. Chance for Juventus. Vidal wins a costless kick by the corner flag. Pirlo's ball is flicked on by Bonucci, but it wasnt enough to threaten the Benfica goal.

41'. Chance for Juventus. Pirlo strikes it from 30 yards, but his effort is wide of Oblak's post.

37'. Chance for Juventus. Pogba tries again from the left and this time finds Vidal, whos looping header beats Oblak but goes narrowly wide.

35'. Pogba's cross from the left clears everyone as well as the far post.

31'. Good work down the Juventus right side sees Pirlo given the chance to shoot from 20 yards. However, the shot is blocked.

29'. Both Jorge Jesus and Antonio Conte very animated in the technical areas.

26'. Valencia now winning 2-0 against Sevilla, 2-2 on aggregate.

24'. Chance for Juventus. Llorente's flick on finds Tevez, who's scissor kick just clears Oblak's bar.

22'. Pogba goes down dramatically under a challenge from Perez. Costless kick to Juventus.

20'. Chance for Juventus. Pirlo's cross finds Vidal whos back post effort lands on top of the net. Clever effort.

18'. Lichsteiner has three men to aim at, but overhits his cross straight into Oblak's arms. Waste for Juventus.

17'. Carlos Tevez wins Juventus' second corner of the night.

15'. News filtering through from the other semi final is that Valencia have taken a 1-0 lead.

11'. Buffon is forced to punch away a Maxi Pereira throw. Pereira's throws could cause some trouble tonight.

9'. Pirlo's corner finds Vidal on the edge of box, but the Chilean fires well over.

8'. Chance for Juventus. Andrea Pirlo tries his luck from range but Jan Oblak tips it over. Corner.

8'. Pogba breaks into the box but is muscled off the ball by Pereira. Almost a chance for Juventus.

6'. Lima punished for a push on Chiellini. Costless kick to Juventus.

1'. Early chance for Benfica. A long throw finds Rodrigo who volleys a shot at Lichsteiner. The resulting corner is cleared by Juventus.

20:06. KICK OFF

20:01. The teams are in the tunnel. Less than five minutes until kick-off.

19:48. Just under twenty minutes until kick-off in Turin. Tonights referee is Mark Clattenburg (England).

19:40. Prior to last week, it had been five years since Carlos Tevez's last European goal. He'll be looking to make it back to back consecutive goals tonight.

19:29. The team that progresses from tonights game will face either Valencia or Sevilla in the final. Sevilla travel to the Mestalla tonight with a 2 goal advantage, after last weeks 2-0 victory at Ramon Sanchez Pijuan.

19:22. LINE UPS;

Benfica: Oblak; Pereira, Luisao, Garay, Siqueira; Amorim, Gaitan, Enzo Perez; Markovic, Lima, Rodrigo.

Juventus: Buffon; Caceres, Bonucci, Chiellini; Lichtsteiner, Vidal, Pirlo, Pogba, Asamoah; Llorente, Tevez.

19:20. Benfica hold a narrow 2-1 lead coming into tonight's second leg:

19:19. Likely Benfica starting XI:

19:18. Likely Juventus starting XI:

19:17. Early team news suggests Juventus boss Antonio Conte may bring back midfielder Arturo Vidal and centre back, Andrea Barzagli. Both featured in Monday's 3-1 win over Sassuolo in Serie A and its likely both will start tonights game. Jorge Jesus will be without Andre Gomes (suspension), Silvio, Ljubomir Fejsa and Nicolas Gaitan (injured).

19:14. Progression to the final would keep alive hopes of a four trophy season for Benfica. Having already secured the Primeira Liga, Benfica have shown no signs of slowing down as they reached the final of the Taca de Liga after an impressive penalty victory away at Porto despite playing with ten men from the thirty-second minute onwards. The final of the Taca de Portugal also awaits Jorge Jesus' men, as they face Rio Ave, who coincidentally are also Benfica's Taca de Liga final opposition.

19:03. A goal for Juventus today will send them through to the final, providing they dont concede. If Benfica score, Juventus will need three to win it in ninety minutes.

19:02. Last weeks first leg at Estadio da Luz saw Benfica go into tonights tie with a 2-1 advantage. Ezequiel Garay gave Benfica an early lead before Carlos Tevez grabbed what looked to be a crucial equaliser. Benfica had the last laugh as Rodrigo Lima fired in an impressive late strike to give Jorge Jesus' men a vital one goal advantage.

19:00. Welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the UEFA Europa League semi-final between Juventus and Benfica.