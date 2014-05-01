Werder keep Santiago Garcia

Werder Bremen have announced that they have exercised their contractual option in Santiago Garcia’s loan deal from CSD Rangers Talca. There had previously been an agreed €2 million clause in Garcia’s deal, but it is believed the fee with be closer to €1.7 million due to the loan fees. Garcia has signed a three-year deal meaning he will be with Werder Bremen until the summer of 2017.

After signing Garcia said, "I am overjoyed about my new contract and am looking forward to the next three years with Werder. I have felt very comfortable in Bremen from very beginning and I am convinced that I will have a nice and successful time here."

The Argentinean has played 20 times at left back for Werder, with only one of those appearances coming off the bench. He has contributed three goals, including the late winning goal against Hannover in November and the only goal of the game against Leverkusen in December. Due to his hardworking style and impressive performances he quickly became a fan favourite with the Werder crowd.

"Santi is a dynamic defender with special qualities. Over the course of his first year, he found his personal rhythm better and better. And his three goals speak for themselves. He is an important personality within the team structure. It's nice that he is staying," said Werder Bremen head coach Robin Dutt.

The permanent signing of Garcia will be a welcome acquisition for Werder Bremen as he has settled in extremely fast and is now considered a key player. Despite being on the bench for the first game of the season, Garcia has became a first team regular only missing out on games due to injury or suspension. So far this season Garcia has picked up eight yellow cards and one red card, something he will need to work on in the future. However, it sums up his tenacity and determination to help Werder Bremen avoid the drop, something of which they have avoided this season.

One thing is certain and that is Werder Bremen have a solid left-back for the foreseeable future now, and at a bargain price. In the words of Werder manager Thomas Eichin, "Santiago Garcia and Werder Bremen - they just fit."