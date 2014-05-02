Koke excited for Champions League final

Atlético Madrid overcame 2012 Champions League winners Chelsea 1-3 in London to book their place in the Lisbon final on May 24 against arch-rivals Real Madrid. Diego Simeone’s side currently lead the La Liga table and need 2 wins from their remaining three games to secure their first title since 1996. The Argentinian tactician has worked wonders since his arrival at the club in 2011, and one of his many key players is Spanish sensation Jorge Resurrección Merodio- or Koke, if you have trouble pronouncing Spanish names.

The attacking midfielder, 22, spoke of his delight to reach the prestigious competition’s final for the first time, and to avoid a booking which would have seen him miss out tragically.

“I tried not to think about the final. I was fortunate enough not to get booked, but if I’d had to stick my foot in for a challenge, I would have done without hesitation. All I was thinking about, was helping Atlético get through to the final.”

Koke was one of the key players on the Stamford Bridge pitch on Wednesday night, his costless kick crashing off the crossbar and marshalled things quietly but effectively from midfield. However he could barely hear his enigmatic manager screaming instructions from the touchline.

“It was almost impossible to hear him (Simeone). He is happy with my work though. The manager hasn’t filled our heads with anything unnecessary, because going out there to win the game, was motivation enough.”

He was also in high praise of his side’s magnificent travelling fans, saying ““We have to thank these fans for helping so much. I’m at a loss for words to explain how much I feel about them.”

“I’m happy because it’s an all-Spanish final. I’m happy because we’re facing Real Madrid and I expect they’re happy about this too. It’s going to be very special, a marvellous day, because all of Madrid will be heading for Lisbon.”

Indeed, with both teams from Madrid coming through their semi finals in supreme style, this meant the final between Real and Atléti would be the first in the Champions League where the two finalists hailed from the same city. A fifth meeting between the sides this season awaits but Simeone’s side has taken four points from Real in La Liga. Will they be the unlikely winners or will Real’s incredible strike force put Atlético to the sword?

Quotes coming from Inside Spanish Football.