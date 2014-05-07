Real Madrid 1-1 Valladolid: Los Blancos drop back in La Liga title race

It seemed after 85 minutes that everybody had their eyes on the last second last weekend of the season and the remaining two matches. Valladolid had their eyes on ruining Real's night.

Concern was with Cristiano Ronaldo, who was substituted after eight minutes with a recurrence of a hamstring injury that had been hampering him in the build-up to the game. Attention had shifted from the game, that Real dominated in every aspect except for the scoreboard, to Ronaldo and whether or not he will be fit to partake in the last few games of Real's season. A late equaliser from subsitute Humberto Osario was the last thing Real needed.

Sergio Ramos put Real Madrid ahead with a clinical costless-kick after 35 minutes of the first half and the atmosphere around the stadium, mixed with the lack of clear cut chances for the hosts made it look like Real could and would ease to a win.

There was a bite to the game, however, and with Valladolid fighting for their lives in La Liga, they certainly were not going down without a fight. No less than seven yellow cards were handed out by referee, Jesus Gil.

It would take a goal from Humberto Osario to break Real Madrid's hearts. Chances were few and far between for Valladolid but Javi Guerra had a bicycle kick that sailed to the right of Iker Cassilas and wide before the goal that sent Atletico and Barcelona fans into raptures.

It leaves Real Madrid four points adrift of their first-placed neighbours Atletico and one point away from Barcelona who sit in second. They all have the same number of games played.

Before the four minutes of added time were played, and with Ronaldo watching from the sideline, he made his way down the tunnel in frustration having just watched his team hand the title to their rivals.