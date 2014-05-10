2014 World Cup: Löw announces Germany's preliminary squad
Image via www.bleacherreport.com

The German national team boss, Joachim Löw, announced his thirty man preliminary squad today for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. There was a few surprises for fans as some big names were left out and many exciting youngsters included.

Löw explained his choices by saying;

“When picking the squad it was important for us to have the right mix of experience and carefreeness and freshness. Given the injuries and absences in the past few months it has not been an ideal situation for the national team. But we will rise to the challenges and we will find solutions and alternatives."

The main talking point was the injection of youth such as Leon Goretzka (19) Max Meyer (18), Erik Durm (21), Matthias Ginter (20), Shkodran Mustafi (22) and Kevin Volland (21). All these youngsters have had outstanding seasons and will look to impress in the upcoming friendlies to try and make the final cut. Last time Löw named a young squad was for the 2010 World Cup where they finished third. The next friendly for Germany is on the 13th of May against Poland; providing the perfect platform to shine on. 

One of the most controversial aspects from Löw’s announcement has been the lack of forwards, most notably the exclusion of ‘The Hair’ aka Mario Gomez. The fox in the box has had an injury-ravaged season since moving to Italy’s Fiorentina from German champions, FC Bayern München last June. Löw said on his omission;

 “He’s only played 280 minutes since September. The World Cup would have been too physically exhausting”.

Gomez responded on Facebook saying he was extremely disappointed and it has been the worst season of his career, missing out on the Championship, Cup Final and now the World Cup. By only playing a total of 891 minutes all season, it comes as no surprise Löw excluded Gomez, although it leaves him very short up front. Another notable exclusion was Gladbach’s Max Kruse. The twenty-six year old had a great last season and a fantastic Hinrunde, but has been somewhat off the boil in the Rückrunde. Despite recapturing his form recently, there was no place in either the World Cup thirty man squad or the squad against Poland on Tuesday. Löw explained his decision; 

 “We have too many players that can play his position. For example, Müller, Reus and Götze. Volland has made great progress this year, and we did not want to select Kruse for Poland and then drop him.”

The lack of traditional frontmen will mean Germany could lack a ‘Plan B’ in the big games if Klose struggles with his fitness. The veteran striker has also had problems this season causing him to miss seventeen games in all competitions directly due to injury. However, Löw was quick to brush aside any fears on the iconic forward;

"Klose always hits top form at tournaments. He was injured recently but we are convinced he can help the team. It will almost certainly be his last”.