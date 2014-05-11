Elche v Barcelona LIVE: Score, Goals, Result and Commentary

FT- Elche 0-0 Barcelona- Despite the poor result, Barcelona know a win next week will clinch the La Liga title

79'- MISS! Rodrigues blazes the shot over after receiving the pass from Boayke. The Ghanian was essential to that with a defence splitting run

78'- Elche substitution- Carles Gil OFF Richmond Boayke ON

77'- It again comes to nothing for visitors

77'- Fabregas's shot is diverted over for a corner

75'- Elche substitution- Marquez OFF Rivera ON

71'- Alves's cross is gathered by Manu before it can reach Lionel Messi

69'- Barcelona substitution- Pedro OFF Tello ON

68'- It just needed a touch! Pedro's cross evades Dani Alves in the six-yard box

66'- Hearts in mouths for Barcelona as Pinto's poor technical skills are shown.

63'- Messi's header from Pedro's cross is blocked

60' Rodrigues's shot is blazed over the bar

58'- Adriano's driven cross is headed wide by Lionel Messi

56'- Carles Gil's effort is off target

55'- Mascherano is booked for a foul on Corro

47'- Messi is denied by Manu following a long ball from Bartra

45'- The second half is underway

18.47: The visitors have been knocking on the door for much of the half and hey should break through in the second half if they continue in the same vain

HT- Elche 0-0 Barcelona

45'- Pedro's strike is off the mark. Messi looks on angrily, he would have been the better option there.

34'- Barcelona are getting closer. This time Pedro heads just wide following Sanchez's cross

32'- Again the corner comes to nothing for the visitors

31'- Messi's shot is diverted over the bar for a corner

29'- The freekick is turned away for a corner

28'- Foul by Pelegrin on Messi. Freekick to Barcelona from the right

25'- Sanchez's header from the corner is comfortably saved by Manu

24'- Rodrigues blazes the opportunity wide after an unconvincing header from Javier Mascherano

20'- Fairly quiet first twenty here in Elche, Barcelona haven't gone up the gears yet so to speak

13'- Iniesta's crashing volley is tipped on to the bar by Manu

12'- Barcelona survive a succession of corners from Elche

4'- Pinto's dodgy goalkeeping is shown early on as he flaps at an Elche freekick from the right.

3'- Corro is lying on the side of the pitch after a collision with Marc Bartra .

1'- We're underway in Elche

17.33: If you have score prediction send it in to @james94cart and I'll post it up

17.18: FCB Xi: Pinto, Dani Alves, Mascherano, Bartra, Adriano, Busquets,Cesc, Iniesta, Pedro, Alexis Sánchez, Messi

17.17: ElcheCF: Manu H., Damián, Lombán, Pelegrín, D.Cisma, R. Pérez, C. Sánchez, J. Márquez, Rodrigues, Carles Gil, Coro.

17.16: The team news is in. Here it is.

Messi is just three goals behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the Pichichi race, the award is given to the highest goal scorer in La Liga at the end of every season. With Ronaldo potentially being out for Madrid’s game can Messi close the gap?

Team News- Elche are missing Alvaro, Edu Albacar, Tono and star centre back Alberto Botia from the team whilst Barcelona are missing Valdes, Pique, Alba and Neymar. Carlos Puyol is also a doubt and is set to retire at the end of the season as well.

Elche - Barcelona LIVE

Check out VAVEL’S preview of the game here - https://www.vavel.com/en/international-football/spain-la-liga/349157-elche-v-barcelona-barca-look-to-cash-in-on-la-liga-lifeline.html

Damian Suarez of Elche said that –

‘Our fans deserve many years in the Primera Division and it would be nice to secure survival with them here on Sunday. We have our strengths and it's important that we depend on ourselves’

The Spanish winger Pedro mirrored Messi’s comments by saying -

‘We've been given a huge morale boost. We depend on ourselves and it would be unforgivable not to take advantage. Those results were unthinkable, now we've been given a second chance and we need to make the most of it’

‘It's not worth anything to think about the game against Atletico if we don't beat Elche.’

‘The league depends, firstly, on what we do on Sunday and we're going to a difficult ground. It's not worth anything to think about the game against Atletico if we don't beat Elche’.

Barcelona Live Score and Result

Lionel Messi told the Barcelona website that -

‘We have to make the most of this and not let the chance slip. We are better off now than we were a few weeks ago. We now have a chance in the league and we are not depending on results going our way’

Atletico’s slip up last weekend has blown the title race wide open and a win here today for the visitors Barcelona would see them go into their last game - Atletico with it all to play for. Barcelona have won four in their last six games losing just one, if form is anything to go by the away team should be victorious today.

Elche are coming into this game off the back of a 1-0 win against Malaga last weekend but have only won two in their last six La Liga games. They are currently 14th in the table and a draw today would see them safe from relegation, a loss though could put them in a hard position come the last game of the season.

La Liga LIVE Coverage: Elche v Barcelona Inline

Hello and welcome to VAVEL’S live coverage of Elche - Barcelona. I'm James Cartwright and I'll be taking you through the action.