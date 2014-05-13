Hitzfeld selects Swiss squad

Shortly before noon today, Ottmar Hitzfeld revealed his 23 man squad for the upcoming World Cup. There were no glaring admissions, apart from, possibly, Primin Schwegler who could only make the standby list. The Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder has struggled to keep himeself fit this season, which is the main reason why he hasn't been selected. Fulham's Pajtim Kasami was also put on standby, but Hitzfeld had his reasons for leaving the midfiedler out, "I spoke to him yesterday and explained that he has not been playing regularly enough. Unfortunately Felix Magath has not picked him so much."

Switzerland crashed out in the group stages in South Africa, but Hitzfeld remains upbeat about his side's chances this time around, “I hope we can be a positive surprise and at least get to the round of 16 and take if from there,” Hitzfeld said. “We will be playing in different climatic zones, so we have to play intelligently. In South Africa, we allowed ourselves to get provoked and that should not happen again."

"We must play with a lot of discipline, especially against Ecuador and Honduras. I’m optimistic that we are better than in 2010. We have made progress, we have a better choice of creative players, we have excellent team spirit, we have what it needs to be successful.”

"Some of the decisions were difficult, but I picked established players who were with us throughout the entire qualification campaign," Hitzfeld, in charge since summer 2008, said. "We have a good platform to be successful, as this is a strong team. I have a lot of faith in my players, but we can't afford any more injuries,"

Goalkeepers: Diego Benaglio (Wolfsburg), Roman Bürki (Grasshopper), Yann Sommer (FC Basel).

Defenders: Johan Djourou (Hamburg), Michael Lang (Grasshopper), Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus), Ricardo Rodríguez (Wolfsburg), Fabian Schär (FC Basel), Philippe Senderos (Valencia), Steve von Bergen (Young Boys), Reto Ziegler (Sassuolo).

Midfielders: Tranquillo Barnetta (Eintracht Frankfurt), Valon Behrami (Napoli), Blerim Džemaili ( Napoli), Gelson Fernandes (Freiburg), Gökhan Inler (Napoli), Xherdan Shaqiri (Bayern München), Valentin Stocker (FC Basel), Granit Xhaka (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Forwards: Josip Drmić (Nürnberg), Mario Gavranović (FC Zürich), Admir Mehmedi (Freiburg), Haris Seferović (Real Sociedad).

Reserves: Marwin Hitz (Augsburg), Timm Klose (Wolfsburg), Silvan Widmar (Udinese), Eren Derdiyok (Bayer Leverkusen), Fabian Frei (FC Basel), Pajtim Kasami (Fulham), Pirmin Schwegler (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Quotes from UEFA and The Irish Times.