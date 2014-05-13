World Cup "dark horses" announce squad for Brazil

There's no doubt that Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj is the standout pick for the World Cup's fourth favourites as he joins 11 other Premier League stars on the plane to Brazil.

Marc Wilmots side can probably match holders Spain in terms of quality goalkeepers to choose from, with Liverpool's Simon Mignolet and Anderlecht's Silvio Porto providing worthy back up to Thilbat Courtois, who could well be part of a famous La Liga/Champions League double with Atletico Madrid while still technically being a Chelsea player.

The defensive element of this squad looks very solid and compact and why wouldn't it be with the experience that consists within. The standout name and obvious leader in the group is captain Vincent Kompany who has just lifted the Premier League trophy for a second time in three seasons and will be crucial if Belgium are to go all the way. The age and experience of playing at the top level is high with the defensive players but unfortunately for coach Wilmots most of them have been second string with their clubs such as Vermaelen, Alderweireld and Van Buyten. A final concern would be the lack of a natural left back with Spurs centre back Jan Vertonghen likely to fill this position.

Into the midfield and the blend of big, physical and solid central holding midfielders along with flair, creative players and pacey wide-men should be a recipe for success. A worry for the boys in red will be the relatively disappointing seasons in the Premier League for the likes of Fellaini, Dembele and Chadli. However Belgium posses arguably one of the top 5 players in the world in Eden Hazard right now and along with the surprise factor of Januzaj, they will terrorize most defences out there.

The forward area would have been the hardest to pick for manager Marc Wilmots as he had no out and out striking options available to him apart from the man who will definitely start up top by himself, Romelu Lukaku, who has once again benefited from a season not at Chelsea. The only proper backup is unknown youngster Divock Origi who is uncapped and has just finished a debut season for Lille. Everton's Kevin Mirallas has done ok when asked to play down the middle for his club but would much rather start down the right.

Whatever slight issues there are within this group it's a strong squad in all areas of the pitch and with a average age in the mid 20's they should deal with the conditions better than most European sides going to Brazil.

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Koen Casteels, Silvio Proto

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Anthony Vanden Borre, Laurent Ciman, Vincent Kompany, Daniel Van Buyten, Thomas Vermaelen, Nicolas Lombaerts, Jan Vertonghen

Midfielders: Axel Witsel, Steven Defour, Marouane Fellaini, Moussa Dembélé, Nacer Chadli, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Kevin Mirallas, Adnan Januzaj

Attackers: Romelu Lukaku, Divock Origi.

Reserves: Nainggolan, Pocognoli, Hazard, Gillet, Batshuayi, Van Damme