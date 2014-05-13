Uruguay name 25-man preliminary World Cup squad

Uruguay have named their preliminary 25-man World Cup squad.

Premier League top-goalscorer Luis Suárez will lead the strike force, while veteran forward Diego Forlán and PSG's Edinson Cavani will provide support in a powerful-looking attack.

A surprise inclusion is Liverpool defender Sebastián Coates, who was sidelined for almost eight months after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury on international duty last August.

West Bromwich Albion defender Diego Lugano and Southampton midfielder Gastón Ramírez are among the Premier League players traveling to Brazil this summer.

Defenders José María Giménez and Jorge Fucile have also been called up, despite not playing regularly for Atlético Madrid and Porto respectively. But, there was no place for Peñarol goalkeeper Juan Castillo, meaning there are no domestic-based players in Tabárez's 25-man squad.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martín Silva (Vasco Da Gama), Rodrigo Muñoz (Libertad).

Defenders: Diego Lugano (West Bromwich), Diego Godin, José María Giménez (both Atlético Madrid), Martin Cáceres (Juventus), Maximiliano Pereira (Benfical), Jorge Fucile (Porto), Sebastián Coates (Liverpool).

Midfielders: Egidio Arevalo-Rios (Morelia), Walter Gargano (Parma), Diego Pérez (Bologna), Sebastián Eguren (Palmeiras), Álvaro González (Lazio), Alejandro Silva (Lanus), Álvaro Pereira (São Paulo), Cristian Rodríguez (Atlético Madrid), Gastón Ramírez (Southampton), Nicolás Lodeiro (Botafogo).

Forwards: Edinson Cavani (PSG), Luis Suárez (Liverpool), Diego Forlán (Cerezo Osaka), Abel Hernández (Palermo), Cristian Stuani (Espanyol).

Standy-by list: Andrés Scotti (Nacional), Álvaro Fernández (Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata), Gonzalo Castro (Real Sociedad).

Placed in group D, first up for the 2010 World Cup semi-finalists is Costa Rica. They then take on England, followed by Italy to conclude the group stages.