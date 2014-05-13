Falcao makes 30-man preliminary Colombia squad

The big news that came from Colombia manager José Pékerman's announcement of his initial 30 players for the World Cup next month, was that Radamel Falcao made the provisional squad.

Out with a knee injury since January, it has been a race against time to get back to full fitness, with many questioning whether he would be on the flight for Brazil next month. Thankfully for Los Cafeteros, he has made the list, although it remains to see whether he will be fully fit in time.

Colombia will fancy their chances in Group C - alongside the Ivory Coast, Greece and Japan - with or without Falcao. Comfortable in the heat, they will relish suffocating teams that are weaker physically, and their tendancy to control the ball in midfield through the gifted James Rodriguez of Monaco, will only help their cause.

Reaching the last 16 should be no problem for Pékerman and if they build up a head of steam, this team could go even deeper into this year's tournament.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Nice), Faryd Mondragón (Deportivo Cali), Camilo Vargas (Santa Fe).

Defenders: Mario Yepes (Atalanta), Aquivaldo Mosquera (América de México), Cristian Zapata (Milan), Carlos Valdes (San Lorenzo), Amaranto Perea (Cruz Azul), Eder Álvarez Balanta (River Plate), Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven), Camilo Zúñiga (Napoli), Pablo Armero (West Ham).

Midfielders: Carlos Sánchez (Elche), Fredy Guarín (Inter), Abel Aguilar (Toulouse), Aldo Leao Ramirez (Morelia), Juan Fernando Quintero (Porto), Víctor Ibarbo (Cagliari), Edwin Valencia (Fluminense), Alexander Mejía (Nacional), James Rodríguez (Monaco), Macnelly Torres (Al Shabab) Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Fiorentina).

Forwards: Luis Fernando Muriel (Udinese), Teófilo Gutiérrez (River Plate), Falcao García (Monaco), Carlos Bacca (Sevilla), Adrián Ramos (Hertha Berlín), Jackson Martínez (Porto).