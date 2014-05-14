Benfica - Sevilla, Score and Text Commentary of 2014 Europa League Final

Full-Time Comment: That's it from the Juventus Stadium! Sevilla end their European campaign as the new UEFA Europa League champions while Benfica will have to settle for a second straight second place. My name in Juan Pablo Aravena (@jparavenarant) and I hope you have enjoyed tonight's game! Keep tuning VAVEL for the latest news in all things sports!

Full-Time Comment: As for Benfica, their "curse" apparently is very much alive. The Eagles lost the UEFA Europa League for the second straight year and their sporting project - as well as the presence of Jorge Jesus next season - remains to be decided.

Full-Time Comment: Sevilla wins the 2013-14 UEFA Europa League!!!! After a very tense match that needed more than 120 minutes to be decided, neither Benfica nor Sevilla were able to get any advantage and the title had to be decided in the penalty shootout. Sevilla was much more accurate, scored all four shots and the Spaniards will return to Spain as the new Europa League Champions!!!

PK SO: Kevin Gameiro scores and Sevilla wins the UEFA Europa League!!!

PK SO: If Sevilla scores the next one, then they will win the title.

PK SO: Luisao scores!! Sevilla is up 3-2.

PK SO: Luisao up next for Benfica. He needs to score....

PK SO: Coke scores for Sevilla!! The Spaniards are up 3-1.

PK SO: Beto stops the shot and Rodrigo misses! Sevilla continues to have the lead.

PK SO: Rodrigo is up next for the Eagles...

PK SO: M'Bia scores!!! Sevilla up 2-1.

PK SO: Stephane M'Bia is up for Sevilla...

PK SO: Cardozo misses and Beto saves it!

PK SO: Oscar Cardozo now up for Benfica...

PK SO: Bacca scores and we're even at 1-1!

PK SO: Carlos Bacca starts for Sevilla.

PK SO: Lima scores and Benfica are ahead!!

Penalty Shootout: Lima will start for Benfica against Beto!

9.25: Both captains decided the coin toss and Benfica will start the penalty shootout!

9.22: Sevilla played four penalty shootouts in Europe, winning three and losing only one.

FT Comment: The extra time was very intense but there weren't many chances after the first 10 minutes. Both sides were awfully tired and after a very exciting encounter, the game will be decided on the penalties!

120+3': The game is over!! After 120 minutes, both sides couldn't top each other and the 2013-14 version of the UEFA Europa League will be decided on a penalty shootout!!

120+2': Carlos Bacca and Ezequiel Garay are both seriously injured. The medical staffs enter and both players are taken off in stretchers.

120+2': Gameiro has a clear chance but he's offside!! Costless kick for Benfica.

120+1': Benfica will have the final ball of the game!

120': Two more minutes will be added.

119': Benfica makes its final substitution. Ivan Cavaleiro replaces Nico Gaitan. A puzzling move, to say the least, considering Gaitan's performance tonight.

118': Nico Gaitan moves forward and crosses the ball but Fazio clears the danger out.

116': Sevilla striker Carlos Bacca is clearly injured and he's very tired. The game resumes though as the Colombian striker is still on the pitch.

116': It's quite noticeable that neither side wants to take risks at the moment. With only five minutes left on the clock, both teams are securing the ball and avoiding a late-goal. It seems like this will be decided in the penalty shootout!

115': Andre Gomes shoots from outside the box once again but it goes well wide.

113': Another cross into Sevilla's box, another chance missed by Lima. Goal kick for the Spanish side.

112': The ball is lifted into the box and Oblak goes out to grab it.

112': Foul against Kevin Gameiro. Costless kick in midfield for Sevilla.

110': Substitution in Sevilla: Diogo Figueiras replaces Vitolo.

110': Kevin Gameiro shoots it wide!! The French striker blasts a bomb from a tight angle and the ball goes wide!

109': Maxi Pereira lifts another cross inside the box and the defense clears. On the counter, Sevilla loses the ball and they push it back to re-group their attack.

108': Andre Almeida commits another foul. The midfielder is already booked and he needs to be careful to avoid being sent off.

107': Andre Gomes shoots from outside the box but the ball goes well wide! Goal kick for Sevilla.

106': It seems clear that Sevilla will look to counter attack. Benfica is trying to generate chances but they are trying to avoid leaving open spaces at the back.

106': The final 15 minutes go underway!

HT Comment: The intensity is growing in what has turned out to be a thrilling match! As expected, there weren't many chances since both sides are very tired and it remains how the managers will plan the remaining 15 minutes.

105+1': We are still scoreless after 105 minutes! Both teams will switch sides and the second half with start in just a few minutes.

105': One minute is added on stoppage time.

104': Marko Marin couldn't last longer and he leaves the game with an apparent injury. Kevin Gameiro replaces him.

103': Nico Gaitan commits a foul while moving forward. Costless kick for Sevilla.

101': Carlos Bacca misses a great chance!!! The Colombian striker goes straight to the keeper, shoots from the edge of the box and the ball goes inches wide when Oblak was beaten!

100': Yellow card for Benfica midfielder Andre Almeida.

99': Lima with the costless kick!! The curling ball goes straight to the goal but Beto managed to stop the ball with his chest.

99': Substitution in Benfica. Guilherme Siqueira is replaced by Oscar Cardozo in a very attacking substitution.

98': Yellow card for Sevilla defender Coke.

97': Nico Gaitan puts another curling cross into the box but Sevilla's defense clears the ball away!

97': It's quite noticeable that neither side is putting pressure as the physical aspect of the game is starting to take a toll.

96': Sevilla is trying to control the ball but they can't get out of their zone. Benfica appears to be in control early in the extra time.

94': The game resumes and M'Bia is still off the pitch. He returns quickly though.

92': M'Bia is quite complicated and he's taken off the pitch. It seems unlikely he will continue.

92': M'Bia and Andre Gomes are both down! Both players got tangled and appear to be injured so the medical staffs will enter to give the respective assistance.

91': Sevilla moves the ball and the extra time starts!

Full Time Comment: Sevilla started the second half better and had some interesting movements on the attack. However, Benfica was largely dominant in the final 20 minutes and had very good chances to score only to see Beto put up a great performance. The extra time should be very interesting!

90+3': The game is over and we're still scoreless! 30 more minutes will be played to see if any team can take advantage over the other in extra time.

90+2': Ezequiel Garay is suffering from cramps, but he recovers quickly as the game is approaching its end.

90+1': Garay misses another chance!! The defender tries an arobatic finish inside the box and the ball goes sailing over the crossbar!

90+1': Rodrigo was all alone inside the box waiting for the cross! M'Bia headed at the last second to clear the danger!

90': Two minutes of stoppage time have been given.

90': Sevilla is parking the bus in front of Beto!! Ruben Amorim blasts another shot from outside the box and the defense clears the danger!

88': Another cross from Benfica is cleared and Ivan Rakitic dumped the ball forward. That's the best reflect of what has happened so far in the last 10 minutes.

87': Maxi Pereira dribbles inside the box but nothing comes out of that sequence. Benfica have been dominating in the last minutes!

85': Garay fails to convert with a header when there was no keeper between the posts! Nico Gaitan's cross found his countryman but the defender couldn't place the ball in the net.

84': What a save from Beto!!! Lima shoots from outside the box and the keeper punches it over the crossbar with a great stop!

82': Siqueira puts another cross into the box and Rodrigo fails to get any close to the ball. Goal kick for Sevilla.

80': Fazio saves Sevilla's goal!! Rodrigo shoots from the edge of the box but the Argentinean defender deflects the shot!

79': It seems quite strange that Benfica hasn't given Oscar Cardozo a chance tonight. The Paraguayan striker is a force through the air and he would give Benfica a completely different dimension on the attack.

78': Sevilla is ready to make the first substitution, Marko Marin will replace Jose Antonio Reyes.

77': Vitolo wins the byline on the left flank! His low cross is widly inaccurate and Benfica's defensive line saves it!

76': Benfica has a costless kick in midfield and Garay shoots from close range, but the ball goes wide. The sequence was ruled out due to an offside position.

74': Lima with another interesting movement on the attack but Nico Pareja clears the ball on the final second.

72': Lima wastes another clear chance!!! The striker had a good chance but he's blocked at the last second by a defender!

72': Another header from Fazio and Oblak saves it one more time!

71': Reyes is receiving attention, but he recovers quickly and the game resumes.

70': A hard foul on Jose Antonio Reyes gives Sevilla another costless kick. The Spanish side is creating chances but they lack a bit more of accuracy on the final meters.

68': Oblak has had a masterful performance so far in this second half. Benfica's goalkepper has cleared the ball away early and often and he's a big reason why the game continues to be scoreless.

67': Sevilla continues to move forward and they have a corner kick. Rakitic puts the ball in play but Benfica clears the danger one more time.

65': Fazio tries a bycicle kick but his effort is blocked! Sevilla pushes to get another chance but Benfica manages to clear the danger!

64': Oblak is finally recovered after the hard foul. The game resumes.

61': Oblak with another key stop! The Slovenian keeper stops Reyes' effort and he's hit by Bacca afterwards. The keeper is receiving attention.

60': Reyes fails to put the final pass accurately! Amorim cleared the danger and on the other end, Lima fails to control the ball inside the box for Benfica.

59': Fazio with another key defensive stop! A 3-on-3 chance is destroyed thanks to the Argentinean defender and the danger is cleared away.

59': Lima has been quite inaccurate today. The Benfica striker could be substituted any time soon.

58': The action in the second half is quite even at this point. Neither side dominates the other and there have been chances on both sides. It seems like neither side wants to risk too much at this point.

56': Lima is brought down inside the box! Moreno fouls the striker but the referee doesn't call the penalty.

55': Reyes with another chance! His long range effort goes straight to the keeper and the game continues to be scoreless.

53': Jose Antonio Reyes misses another chance! The winger had a clean through ball but couldn't escape from Luisao's pressure and missed the goal when he had acres of space and only the keeper in front of him!

52': Guilherme Siqueira crosses the ball but Beto catches it inside the box. Benfica continues to put pressure on the attack and they're leaning the action towards their side.

50': Sevilla finally cleared the danger. Benfica looks solid on the attack to start the second half and they're pushing up the tempo looking to break the deadlock.

49': Nico Pareja saves Sevilla! and later Reyes does the same thing! Benfica had two clear shots inside the box but the Portuguese side failed to convert!!

48': Bacca is brought down inside the box! Garay, however, clears without commiting a foul. Sevilla has a corner kick.

47': Benfica are trying to start the second half with the same strategy they had in the first half, pushing forward and trying to attack. Sevilla looks solid on defense though.

46': The second half starts and Benfica moves the ball!

8.49: Both teams are returning to the action! Benfica clearly needs to step up their game on offense and Sevilla needs to be a bit more accurate with their chances.

Half Time Comment: The first half was very even and it got exciting towards the end!! Both teams tried to dominate, created chances but neither was able to do a whole lot on offense. Sevilla had more chances but Benfica turned out to be much more dangerous. Without a doubt, we'll be in for a very interesting second half!

45+3': The first half ends with a scoreless result!

45+2': Nico Gaitan goes down inside the box!! The Argentinean leaves the ball bouncing inside the box and he's brought down inside the box by Fazio but there's no penalty called.

45+2': Sevilla tries to control the ball in midfield until the half time whistle. Without a doubt, Benfica had two clear chances just before the half time break.

45+1': What a save from Beto!! The cross from the left flank finds Ruben Amorim and on the second play, the keeper punches the ball away after a right-footed shot from Rodrigo!

45': Two minutes of stoppage time are added so we'll go until the 47th minute.

44': Maxi Pereira with the cross! No Benfica player is there to take advantage of the pass and Beto controls the action.

43': Both sets of fans are going crazy so far in the first half!! The atmosphere in the Juventus Stadium has been crazy so far but the players, unfortunately, haven't been up to the task so far.

41': Luisao with the header!!! The defender nods the ball from inside the box but the ball goes high and wide.

40': Nico Gaitan finds Rodrigo with acres of space but the Spaniard fails to control the ball and Vitolo tackles him. Corner kick for Benfica.

39': Benfica saves once again! After the corner, there's an aerial assist towards Carlos Bacca but the Colombian fails to convert from close range!

38': Siquiera puts the ball away and Sevilla has a corner kick from the right side. The Spaniards are putting pressure in the dying minutes of the first half.

37': Gaitan curls another costless kick but Sevilla clears the danger with ease. On the counter, Alberto Moreno shoots from the edge of the box but Oblak saves with ease.

35': Benfica tries to put pressure on the attack but Sevilla has settled on defense after the first 35 minutes. The Spanish side tries to create chances on the attack but haven't been accurate enough to create danger near Oblak.

33': Nico Gaitan has been quite inaccurate during this first half. With Sulejmani off the pitch, the Argentinean needs to take over the playmaking role and if he isn't effective, Benfica suffers on the attack.

31': Bacca with a clear chance!! A pass from Reyes has the striker moving alone towards the goalkeeper but the through ball is slightly overhit so there's no play.

30': Siqueira commits another foul, this time against Stephane M'Bia. He's shown the yellow card for fouling constantly during the first half.

28': Rodrigo tries to move through the right flank but he's stopped easily. On the counter, Siqueira fouls Rakitic but there's no card shown.

26': It remains to be seen how Sulejmani's injury will affect Benfica. The Serbian was the team's best player and since his injury, Sevilla has dominated the action.

25': Miralem Sulejmani won't be able to continue. He's replaced by André Almeida who could take his wide role on the attack.

23': Benfica are struggling to do anything on the attack, something that's fits with Sulejmani's injury. The Serbian has been the team's offensive catalyst so far.

21': Nico Gaitan is fouled near midfield. However, nothing good comes off the costless kick and Sevilla recovered the ball quickly.

20': Sevilla are slowly moving their lines forward and they appear to be settling with an attacking philosophy. However, Benfica is also trying to pursue the same objective and the game is quite even at the 20th minute mark.

17': Rakitic puts the cross inside the box but there's no play. Goal kick for Benfica. Meanwhile, Miralem Sulejmani returns to the action after the previous foul.

17': Oscar Cardozo is warming up outside the pitch. He might replace Sulejmani who's not completely recovered yet.

14': Beto with the save and Ezequiel Garay fails to convert!! The costlesskick is curled inside the six-yard box and the Argentinean failed to convert from close range.

14': Miralem Sulejmani is down on the pitch after Moreno's hard foul. He's recovering but he's taken off the pitch.

13': Yellow card for Sevilla defender Alberto Moreno. Second card for the Spanish side so far.

12': The costless kick didn't have much danger for Sevilla's defensive line. Benfica controls the ball but after the first 10 minutes, neither side has been able to dominate with clarity.

11': Yellow card for Sevilla defender Federico Fazio after a hard foul.

10': Benfica's defender Guilherme Siqueira is taken off the pitch with a minor injury. He's expected to return quickly to the game though.

9': Carlos Bacca loses a clean chance to score!! Ivan Rakitic puts a low cross inside the box and the Colombian striker fails to control when the keeper was already beaten. The sequence, however, is ruled out due to an offside position.

7': Sevilla with their first chance of the night!! Vitolo crosses the ball and Bacca controls it near the six-yard box, but the defense clears the danger. Corner kick for Sevilla but Benfica clears away.

6': Ezequiel Garay commits a foul against Carlos Bacca in Sevilla's zone. Costless kick for the Spanish side.

5': Sevilla are trying to clear the ball out of their zone but they seem unable to do so. Benfica continues to control the game after the first five minutes with their heavy pressure and timely passing.

4': Beto with the clearance! Lima goes into the box and the keeper saves it in what appears to be Benfica's first chance.

3': Benfica continues to have the ball in the beginning of the contest. It's clear that the 'Eagles' intention is to dominate early on.

1': Vitolo commits a handball and Benfica, who are pushing forward, have the ball.

0': The game starts!

7.48: Sevilla Substitutes: Varas (GK), Navarro, Figueiras, Marin, Iborra, Trochowski, Gameiro

7:47: Benfica Substitutes: Artur (GK), Vitoria, Cardozo, Djuricic, Jardel, Almeida, Cavaleiro.

7.47: Benfica Starting XI: Oblak; Maxi Pereira, Luisao, Garay, Siqueira; Amorim, André Gomes, Gaitán; Sulejmani, Lima, Rodrigo

7.46: Sevilla: Beto; Coke, Pareja, Fazio, Moreno; Carrço, M'Bia; Vitolo, Rakitic, Reyes; Bacca

7.45: Both sides are greeting the fans and the game is about to go underway!

7.44: Both teams are moving towards the picth and the game is about to begin!

7.41: The Juventus Stadium is in awesome conditions for this contest!! There's a huge spectacle before the start of the match.

7:34.Benfica - Sevilla will work tirelessly to win the trophy once it’s all said and done. It will be a spectacular game and these 90 minutes will crown a new champion in the tournament.

7:32. Rakitic believes that while Benfica are coming off a great result, his side also has plenty to offer in the decisive game of the competition. "Benfica may have more experience but they are not favourites," he told Kicker magazine. "They lost the final of the Europa League last year and we must press them, make them nervous."

7:31. Sevilla has a key element in their midfield for tonight’s encounter: the presence of Ivan Rakitic. The Croatian midfielder is the heart and soul of the team and most of the team’s chances will go directly through his feet.

7:28: Tonight’s referee will be Felix Brych.

7:25. Sevilla will make their first final appearance since winning the title back in 2007 against Espanyol. Here are the highlights of that game.

7:23: Sevilla has a key stat going in his favor ahead of tonight’s encounter since Benfica has been dreadly awful against Spanish teams in recent years. In fact, the Eagles’ winless streak against the Iberian sides extends to 32 games and 14 years.

7:20. These two sides will meet again today after 57 years. Their only two games occurred in September of 1957 in the European Cup and Sevilla advanced after a 3-1 aggregate score.

7:16. Considering all the European finals Benfica has lost, it’s worth remembering their last one. It occurred last year and at this same stage where they lost the Europa League final against Chelsea.

7:10. Here's a video of Sevilla's last European encounter this season where they defeated Valencia after an stoppage-time winning goal by Stephane M’Bia. This result allowed them to be present in tonight’s decisive encounter against the current Portuguese champions.

7:05. Team news should be out soon, comment below what selections you'd make, alternatively, tweet us at: @VAVEL

7:00: Unay Emery is confident

6:58. Benfica’s manager Jorge Jesus insists they aren’t the favorites. "I think neither side will go into the final as favourites - we both have a 50/50 chance of winning," Jesus told uefa.com. "You have to be really good to reach a final, and I have a great deal of respect for this Sevilla side who will compete in the final with us. They have every right to win this competition outright."

6:55: Sevilla will also have a fair share of players sidelined for tonight. Jairo Samperio is banned and there are two injuries: winger Denis Cheryshev (foot) and Sebastian Cristoforo (knee).Vitolo is doubtful with a hamstring issue and will be a game-time decision.

6:52. Jorge Jesus will have several players out for tonight’s encounter. Eduardo Salvio and Enzo Perez – two key elements in midfield – are both suspended while Silvio and Ljubomir Fejsa are both sidelined due to injury concerns.

6:50: Sevilla, on the other hand, have been quite successful at the European level and particularly in this tournament. Back when it was called UEFA Cup, they won it back-to-back in 2006 and 2007 against Middlesbrough and Espanyol, respectively.

6.47: Benfica's last continental title was in 1962 - the second of back-to-back European Cup wins - since when the Lisbon giants have had no end of chances to add to their tally. They came up short in European Cup finals in 1963, 1965, 1968, 1988 and 1990, while in 1983 they were beaten in their first UEFA Cup final. That’s more than 50 years without a European title, a run they hope to end tonight.

6:43: On the other hand, Sevilla comes after a heroic qualification against Valencia. Los Nervionenses haven’t had a spectacular performance in La Liga this season but they’ve more than made up for it with their European run.

6:45. The ‘Eagles’ are making their second consecutive trip to Juventus Stadium, the same venue where they eliminated Juventus in the semifinals.

6:40. Benfica have sustained a spectacular run in the competition this season and will enter this match as the current winners of the Liga Sagres and the Portuguese League Cup.

6:30. Good evening, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Benfica vs Sevilla, the UEFA Europa League Final!. I'm Juan Pablo Aravena (@jparavenarant), hopefully you'll enjoy what is promised to be a brilliant spectacle.