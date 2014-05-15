Hamburg - Greuther Fürth: Text Commentary and Score of Bundesliga Play-Offs

21:45. The goalless draw has left this tie wide open and Fürth will fancy their chances in front of their own fans after tonight's display. The 2.Bundesliga side didn't look out of their depth and in large parts they looked the better side, sadly they weren't as impressive when it came to their finishing. Hamburg struggled a lot tonight, but early in the second half and late on they were able to produce some threat to Hesl's goal. Sunday's second leg will certainly be an intriguing one.

Full Time: Hamburg 0-0 Greuther Fürth.

92'. A brilliant cross in from Diekmeier goes over Hesl and Brosinski heads it out for a corner before Jansen could reach it.

90'. Westermann replaces Rincón

89'. Baba wins a corner but it doesn't come to anything and neither does a corner shortly after.

88'. Stieber is replaced by Trinks

86'. Lasogga volley's and Hesl saves at his near post, the resulting corner is cleared but it's hooked back in by Djourou and Jiracek's effort hits the top of the net.

85'. Azemi is taken off and his replacement is Füllkrug

82'. van der Vaart with the freekick in, Jansen tries to find Lasogga with his header but instead it bounces wide.

80'. The Hamburg players are really struggling and Fürth are increasing the pressure.

76'. Hamburg gift the ball to Weilandt, who manages to skip past two defenders before whipping in a great cross, Azemi stretches for it and misses by a couple of inches.

74'. A terrific freekick into the box finds Azemi and the striker from five yards out heads well over, he knows he should've done better and he's frustrated with himself.

71'. Durdic is replaced by Weilandt.

70'. Calhanoglu breaks forward for Hamburg and despite having better options he goes for goal, Hesl comfortably saves.

67'. Hamburg have the ball in the back of the net! Unfortunately for Hamburg Lasooga was offside when he headed in van der Vaart's freekick.

65'. End to end stuff there, Azemi was able to get on the end of a great cross into the box but the striker slips, Hamburg break and Lasogga forces a save out of Hesl after van der Vaart's cross.

61'. Durdic with a great chance to find a teammate in the box but he couldn't produce a decent cross and Drobny catches.

59'. Tesche is replaced by Jansen.

56'. Sparv tries his luck from distance but he can only drag his shot well wide.

53'. Fürth hit Hamburg on the break and Baba whips in an excellent cross from the left, Durdic inches away from making contact.

51'. Gießelmann finds himself unmarked when the corner came in and his header from six yards out flys over.

Fürth have impressed in the first half, they look comfrtable on the ball, their defending well and look more likely to break the deadlock. The only negative for them this half is that they haven't been able to take the lead.

Both keepers haven't been forced into action that often in the first half, Drobny the busiest of the two. Azemi has had the best chance of the half and it was Drobny standing in his way, the Hamburg keeper has been my far the hosts best player.

Half Time: Hamburg 0-0 Greuther Fürth.

45'. Chance goes begging for Fürth, Durdic gives the ball to Baba in the centre, he quickly plays it across to Azemi and once again the striker is denied by Drobny.

44'. Fürth give the ball away to Calhanoglu and the youngster fires a shot just wide, a warning for Fürth just before the break.

42'. Both sides lacking quality, Hamburg all round and Fürth in the final third.

37'. The freekick attempt from Calhanoglu is poor and it hits the wall.

37'. Lasogga turns past two defenders but his pass out wide is poor, luckily for the big striker a freekick goes his way.

35'. The homes side are getting very frustrated with the referee after a number of fouls against them.

29'. The away side are miles on top at the moment and Hamburg are lucky not to be behind.

27'. A fantastic turn from Azemi sees him past Mancienne, Drobny is able to close his legs and make the save

25'. van der Vaart plays a lovely ball round the corner to Calhanoglu but offside is given.

19'. Calhanoglu is taken down by Sparv and it's the first booking of the game.

18'. Hamburg have a freekick in a good position for Calhanoglu, the young Turk isn't able to test Hesl, comfortable save for the Fürth keeper.

15'. A long range effort from Tesche is a dissapointing one, well over the bar.

11'. A few fouls made by Hamburg and the hosts have started nervously, good start from Fürth.

9'. Azemi runs down the left and after a number of stepovers he fires a low shot towards goal, but can only drag it wide.

5'. Stieber with the freekick into the box but it doesn't result to anything as Drobný comes out to claim it.

19:31. We're underway! A sold out Imtech Arena tonight.

19:25. We're five minutes away from kick off.

19:13. Greuther Fürth starting XI: Hesl, Mavraj, Brosinski, Röcker, Gießelmann, Baba, Sparv, Stieber, Fürstner, Durdic , Azemi.

19:12. Hamburg starting XI: Drobný, Djourou, Mancienne, Diekmeier, van der Vaart, Tesche, Jiracek, Rincón, Badelj, Calhanoglu, Lasogga.

19:08. The two sides have already met this season in the DFB Pokal, tonight's host were able to win 1-0, knocking out Fürth in the second round.

19:06. As the Bundesliga side Hamburg go into this game as favourites, something Slomka is well aware of: "“We are theBundesliga side and the favourites. Fürth have played very well this season, but this will be a huge challenge for them.”

19:04. Greuther Fürth travel to Hamburg after winning their last two games of the season, their last five games has seen them win three, draw one and lose one.

19:03. Hamburg go into this game on the back of five defeats in a row, the latest a 3:2 defeat at the hands of Mainz 05.

19:01. Hamburg finished 16th in the Bundesliga, while Greuther Fürth finished 3rd in the 2.Bundesliga.

18:59. Good evening and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Hamburg - Greuther Fürth in the Bundesliga Play-off first leg. This evening's game will take place at the Imtech Arena - home of Hamburg.