Borussia Dortmund - Bayern Munich Text Commentary, Result and Score of DFB Pokal Final 2014

On that note we're are signing off we hope you enjoyed our last Bundesliga commentary of the season. Have a nice night, summer and enjoy the World Cup myself and others will bring you great coverage throughout the tournament from all the nations. I have been Stephen (@DragbackDraxler) thank you and goodnight!

21:50. Philipp Lahm lifts the Pokal and the gold confetti pours down to crown a great double.

21:50. BAYERN MUNICH ARE DFB POKAL WINNERS 2014!!

21:47. Bayern Munich players make their way onto the podium to collect their medals and lift the Pokal for the sixteenth time.

21:45. Borussia Dortmund go up to recieve their runners up medals.

21:44. Florian Meyer and his officials recieve their medals to a chorus of Boo's from the Dortmund fans.

21:41. This DFB Pokal win marks Bayern Munich's sixteenth domestic cup in the Clubs history.

21:40. Thiago Alcantara via Twitter "Jaaaaa!!! Congrats team!!!"

21:39. Klopp has a strong word with the referee and officials most definitely over the goal that never was.

21:38. Lewandowski's final game for Borussia Dortmund didn't end in silverware for his club. Only a runner up medal for the Pole.

Pep Guardiola show emotion at his first German double.

Although, Borussia Dortmund can feel hard done by as Hummel's header in the second half wasn't awarded, despite the ball appearing to be over the line.

Pep Guardiola completes a double in his first season.

FULL TIME BAYERN MUNICH WIN THE CUP. THEY BEAT BORUSSIA DORTMUND 2-0!

Muller ran with all the legs he had left and he finished so cooly to send the Bayern fans into pandemonium and the Bayern subtitutes flood onto the pitch to celebrate.

120' Pizarro slips through Muller, he runs under Schmelzer's pressure he rounds Weidenfeller and SCORES 2-0 BAYERN MUNICH

120' Corner delivered and Neuer easily claims the ball.

120' Cross from Piszczek, cleared by Martinez straight to Lewandowski who finds Reus, his shot deflects and grazes over the bar for a corner.

We are into stoppage time in Extra time. Four minutes are added.

119' Dante is penalised for a foul on Lewandowski. Weidenfeller takes the costless kick. Piszczek delivers, Neuer comes misses and Reus couldn't get on the end of the cross.

117' Costless kick re-taken by Sahin. Foul is given to Bayern Munich for a foul on Van Buyten. A couple of afters between Martinez and a couple of Dortmund players.

117' Arjen Robben fouls Piszczek. He is the fifth Bavarian player to be yellow carded.

116' Costless kick Reus steps over the costless kick, he steps up shoots but it is wide of Neuer's goal.

116' Dortmund counter long ball to Lewandowski who is fouled by Van Buyten, he is yellow carded for his troubles.

115' Robben is through, he goes to chip Weidenfeller but Weidenfeller saves.

113' Short corner between Muller and Robben, Robben cuts inside his shot rockets off the post but Pizarro was offside.

112' Muller recieves the ball from a Pizarro pass. His cross blocked. Corner to Bayern Munich.

111' Aubameyang bombs down the wing past Dante but his cross was blocked by Martinez. The corner delivered by Reus was cleared away by the Bayern defence.

110' Hoffmann comes on for Großkeurtz.

Weidenfeller's throw out to Großkeurtz, he couldn't get to it which meant Boateng could intercept and deliver for Robben.

109' Ribery comes off for Claudio Pizarro.

107' Cross from Jerome Boateng to the far post for Robben.. GOAL 1-0 BAYERN MUNICH IN EXTRA TIME

106' Ribery runs down the wing and cuts back for Robben whos shot was held by Weidenfeller. His roll out too much for Großkeurtz.

105' Dortmund get the game underway, Aubameyang recieves a hight ball he controlls and shoots but his shot way wide.

Half time in Extra time. Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Bayern Munich.

104' Großkeurtz cuts inside and shoots but his shot is an easy save for Neuer.

103' Corner from Gotze despite the boo's, his delivery missed by Muller and hits Hummels who had to quickly clear.

102' Overlap between Ribery and Rafinha but his cross is blocked. Corner to Bayern.

two minutes to go before half time in extra time of the DFB Pokal finale 2014.

Van Buyten is making his 203rd appearances tonight.

101' Hojbjerg comes off for veteran Van Buyten.

100' Lewandowski goes down and its a chance for the players especially the Bayern ones to regain their breath.

99' Hojbjerg disposses Lewandowski and seems to have strained his hamstring slightly. Play continues Muller's cross is played over Ribery's head.

98' Kroos this time is fouled by Schmelzer.

97' Robben is penalised for a foul on Schmelzer.

96' Kroos is down with cramp. Löw over-looks the game his heart must be stopping every time a German international is down.

Lukas Raeder is being prepared off the pitch. As a precaution.

92' Neuer goes off the pitch to recieve some treatment on his shoulder after he swept up a loose ball and landed awkwardly on his right shoulder. He is back on the pitch.

91' Kroos looses out, Reus bursts down the wing he picks out Aubameyang but his shot whizzes round the post. Goal kick

91' Bayern kick off as they did the first half, shooting towards the Dortmund fans.

Statistics: Possession: BVB41%-59 FCB| Shots: BVB 5-7 FCB| On Goal: BVB 2-4 FCB

Extra time will commence shortly.

FULL TIME BORUSSIA DORTMUND 0-0 BAYERN MUNICH. Thirty minutes extra will be played in Berlin.

90' Throw in to Dortmund, Piszczek throws in but Dante clears and the header back is gathered by Neuer.

90' Bayern's passing continues, through ball to Robben but he is offside. Replays show the decision is a wrong one.

We're into stoppage time, two minutes are added on.

90' The corner is over hit.

89' Muller flicks it on to Gotze, Gotze hesitates and Aubameyang swoops behind to knock the ball out for a corner.

88' Kroos wins it back but his pass to Gotze isnt accurate.

86' Borussia Dortmund break, Lewandowski leads the attack he does a few step overs but Dante stands his ground and the shot is blocked.

86' Ribery's cross for Muller is behind him,he recovers and sets up Gotze whos shot is blocked.

84' Dante wins the ball back, Bayern possession looking for gaps in Borussia Dortmund's backline.

83' Aubameyang comes on for Milos Jojic.

82' Muller's cross punched away by Weidenfeller.

80' Kroos' costless kick cleared by Dortmund.

79' Quick interplay from Bayern, couple of late tackles from Dortmund the referee plays the advantage. Cross field ball to Hojbjerg. Ribery is then fouled. Costless kick to Bayern.

78' Sahin has another long range attempt, but his shot doesn't bother Neuer, goal kick to Bayern.

76' Quick throw in from Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer is quickly out of his box to sweep the danger.

Just under fifthteen minutes left in Berlin, can either team snatch a goal or will it go to extra time?

75' Break from Bayern, Gotze to Robben who turns and shoots Weidenfeller saves with his chest/arm and Ribery's follow up is poor.

74' Sahin takes the costless kick and it sails through the box, no Dortmund players could get on to the end of the cross.

73' Kroos fouls Sahin, already on a yellow card that could be his last warning if he makes another reckless tackle.

72' Sahin dummies the ball for substitute Kirch and his shot is punched away by Neuer. Bayern having to withstand heavy pressure in the last ten minutes.

71' Corner from Kroos plaued short and the cross is cleared. Kroos recieves the ball and fires his shot goalwards but his shot goes wide.

69' Gotze find Robben. Bayern play around the Dortmund area. Rafinha's cross is blocked by Piszczek

68' Robben recieves the ball over the top but is dispossed by Hummels by the Dortmund by line.

Replays show that Hummel's header was over the line. DFB clubs earlier in the season voted AGAINST goal line technology too.

67' Jerome Boateng yellow carded for a tackle on Reus who stayed down. Reus currently recieving treatment.

66' Corner comes in to Hojbjerg but his volley miscued and his connection is minimal.

66' Muller's cross appeared to hit Hummel's hand. Very little shout for hand ball. Corner to Bayern.

64' Sahin takes it, flick header to Hummels. His header on goal is cleared off the line by Dante. Dortmund feel its a goal! It certainly looks over the line. NOT GIVEN.

63' Hojbjerg is yellow carded for diving. Costless kick Dortmund in a dangerous postion

61' Corner comes in, it is cleared. Jojic's header back in is ruled out for a foul.

60' Marco Reus steps up to the costless kick it is blocked and falls down clipping the bar as it comes down. Neuer looking ever too calm as the ball fell.

59' Mkhitaryan off for Kirch.

59' Poor kick out by Manuel Neuer, Jojic flicks to Lewandowski who is fouled at the edge of the area. Reus and Lewandwoski stand over the ball.

58' Mkhitaryan loses out and Bayern break but Sokratis wins the ball back and Reus is fouled again.

57' Reus delivers and Kroos clears.

56' Reus' cross blocked by Jerome Boateng, corner to Borussia Dortmund.

55' Flick on from Muller to Ribery, he drives down the wing under pressure from Sokratis, Ribery cuts back to Muller whos shot was straight at Weidenfeller. So close from the Bavarians.

54' Lahm back on the Bayern bench no obvious strapping or icing to the right left ankle.

54' Muller's flick for Robben but he was caught flat footed and the ball runs through to Weidenfeller.

52' Kroos recieves the first yellow of the nigh for a foul on Lewandowski.

51' Reus adjudged offside.

Hollywood star Tom Hanks is at tonights game.

50' Ribery loses possesion and Bayern win position immediately after. Bayern have a throw in, inside Dortmund's half.

49' Reus is fouled by Martinez on the half way line. Piszczek restarts.

48' Bayern start as they did in the first half, keeping possession.

47' Long ball for Robben, he pushes Hummels in the back and the referee awards a costless kick.

46' Borussia Dortmund restart the half kicking to the right, to their own supporters in their famous Black and Yellow.

Bayern Munich are the first out onto the Olympiastadion turf and the opposition follow.

*Correction* Bayern started with a back three. We apologise.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund players gather in the tunnel after going down the elevator

Any thoughts on the match so far? Tweet me @DragbackDraxler.

Half time statistics: Possession: BVB 34%-66% FCB|Shots: BVB 0-2 FCB| On Target: BVB 0-2 FCB| Corners: BVB 2-0 FCB|

One minute just added and the two sides go in at the break Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Bayern Munich.

45' Great move from Dortmund, Lewandowski cuts inside, slips and recovers but his shot horribly miscued and sails over the bar.

The rain has fell and the sunset shines over Berlin.

44' Rafinha to Ribery he takes on Piszczek, he passes across the box to Hojbjerg his shot wide of Weidenfeller's right hand post.

43' Hojbjerg takes on Großkeurtz but only Gotze was in the box and the danger is cleared.

41' Kroos, Robben and Götze stand over, Kroos' costless kick blocked by the wall.

40' Muller is fouled in a central area. Just outside the edge of the 18 yard box. Mkhitaryan fouls

37' Ribery to Robben, Robben advances into the penalty areas goes to ground under Piszczek's tackle. Referee points for a goal kick.

FACT: Olympiastadion has held the Pokal final since 1985.

35' Lewandowski's flick to Reus didn't quite come off and Bayern regain postion as the rain begins to fall in Berlin.

34' Foul on Ribery by Sokratis on the half way line.

33' Hojbjerg wins the ball back he passes to Ribery but he gives the ball back to Dortmund. After treatment in the dug out, Bayern captain goes down the tunnel for further treatment.

32' Dortmund slowly making their way into this final after a spell of Bayern possession.

30' Franck Ribery replaces the injured Philipp Lahm.

29' Großkeurtz cross cleared and a shot from Dortmund way over the bar , Lahm on the floor again serious concerns for Guardiola and Löw ahead of the World Cup.

26' Sahin loses the ball, Robben's delivery for Muller picked off by the Dortmund defence.

25' Robben through from a poor Großkeurtz backpass but Weidenfeller beats the Dutch international to the ball.

24' Lahm hobbles back onto the field of play. Franck Ribery warms up.

24' Lahm's problem still on his left foot/heel.

23' Costless kick to be taken by Marco Reus, his delivery easy for Manuel Neuer. Lahm still off the field.

23' Jerome Boateng brings down Lewandowski at the edge of the box.

22' Shot from range from Turkish internation Nuri Sahin, shot not bothering Neuer. Lahm recieves treatment off the field.

21' Former Dortmund player, Mario Gotze mistimes his tackle and brings down Sahin. Costless kick given.

20' Bayern look to tire Dortmund with the excessive passing all over the pitch.

18' Martinez fouls Reus in the Dortmund half.

16' Costless kick Dortmund again. Piszcek's costless kick, flicked to Lewandowski's who's header was cleared off the line by Dante.

15' Corner from Dortmund, caught by Manuel Neuer.

14' Costless kick, passes to Schmelzer who's cross deflects off Hojbjerg for a corner.

13' Costless kick Dortmund for a foul on Reus, fouled by Lahm. Referee waves away the Dortmund players who claim for a yellow card.

11' Dortmund's corner from Reus, cleared.

10' Großkeurtz regains the ball, he finds Lewandowski his attempted cross to Reus blocked. Corner Dortmund.

9' Costless kick to Bayern, Robben's delivery poor and Dortmund clear.

8' Schmelzer loses the ball and Robben passes to Muller who find Gotze who is dispossed by Hummels, he clears out for a throw in.

7' Lewandowski worms his way through into the Bayern area but six players pressurised the danger-man and Bundesliga holders regain possession.

6' Arjen Robben with a chance, his shot across goal easily gathered by Weidenfeller.

5' Borussia Dortmund have been slightly wasteful in position in the early stages.

3' Pass through to Thomas Muller on his right foot he fires his shot goalwards and Weidenfeller one in the face for his troubles. 0-0.

2' Bayern Munich with the early possession.

1' Philipp Lahm starts in defensive midfield with Jerome Boateng in the right back position, Rafinha of course at left back who was sent off at the AllianzArena in April.

1' Bayern Munich to kick off in their new Blue and Red kit kicking into the Dortmund fans.

18:57. Thiago Alcantara "Ready for the final. Auf geth's Bayern!!!" (on his official Facebook final.)

18:55. DFB Pokal Finale 2014 kicks off in five minutes.

18:48. It is also Robert Lewandowski's last game for Borussia Dortmund before he moves to tonights opposition, Bayern Munich.

18:45. Just under fifthteen minutes to go! Bayern going for a double and Borussia Dortmund looking to evenge Champions League final in which they lost to Bayern Munich

18:40. Twenty minutes till Kick Off.

18:30. Der Klassiker DFB Pokal Final kick off in half an hour!

18:27. David Alaba is missing due to a muscular barrel tear in the hip muscles. Philipp Lahm to play at Left Back.

18:10. Over fourty minutes till Kick Off.

17:56. Borussia Dortmund Subs: Alomerovic, Durm, Friedrich, Kehl, Kirch, Hofmann, Aubameyang

17:52. Borussia Dortmund line up confimed: Weidenfeller; Piszczek, Sokratis, Hummels, Schmelzer; Jojic, Sahin; Mkhitaryan, Reus, Großkreutz; Lewandowski.

17:48. Tweet in your Match Predictions to @DragbackDraxler

17:34. Bayern Munich Line up: Neuer - Dante, Martínez, Robben, Rafinha, Boateng, Götze, Lahm (c), Müller, Hojbjerg, Kroos

17:35. Substitutions: Raeder - van Buyten, Ribéry, Shaqiri, Pizarro, Contento

17:26. Borussia Dortmund have beaten Bayern Munich twice this season, firstly in the Super Cup and at the Allianz 3-0. Bayern Munich also beat Borussia Dortmund at Westfalenstadion 3-0.

17:25. Klopp; "I think we can win the final it's going to be difficult but I think we can pull it off, both teams really want to win this and when Bayern play Dortmund a spectacle is Guaranteed"

17:25. Guardiola; "If we can play with the same passion we played with in the second half today(against Stuttgart), The same passion Pierre Emile Højbjerg showed then we'll be fine in Berlin if we can get all eleven players to play like Højbjerg then we can do great things."

17:20. Runners Up recent form Borussia Dortmund- WWDWW The side based along the Rhine have scored an impressive sixteen goals and conceded just six.

17:15. German Champions Bayern Munich recent form WWWWL The Bavarians have scored twelve goals in their last five league fixtures and conceded seven.

17:10. Bayern Munich- Bastian Schweinsteiger is set to miss out, Guardiola told the press "Schweinsteiger is injured, he has had a little knee problem since the match against Stuttgart." Top scorer Mario Mandzukic has been dropped after a string of poor performances and Guardiola said it was his decision to drop the Croat for the final. Midfielder Thiago Alacantara is also missing the tie after suffering a new knee injury which will also keep him out of the World Cup next month. Frank Ribery is also battling against a back problem but it's doubtful he will feature.

17:05. Borussia Dortmund- Coach Jurgen Klopp has said Robert Lewandowski will bow out for BVB against his future employers Bayern despite suffering a knock. Lewandowski sat out of training on Thursday to avoid any risk of worsening the injury. Back up goalkeeper Mitch Langerak is also out of the tie after damaging knee ligaments. Despite limping off last weekend Marco Reus will be fit and will feature for BVB. Long term absentees Ilkay Gundogan and Jakub Błaszczykowski will not take part. It is also highly unlikely that Neven Subotic will feature despite just returning from injury this week.

17:00. Good evening, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Borussia Dortmund - Bayern Munich, in today's crunch match in the DFB Pokal final. I'm Stephen (@DragbackDraxler), hopefully you'll enjoy what is promised to be a brilliant Der Klassiker.