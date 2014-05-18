Hamburg - Greuther Fürth: Live Text Commentary of Bundesliga Play-Offs

18:10. It was a great second half to look and despite a much improved peformance in the second half Fürth were unable to get promotion into the Bundesliga. Hamburg stay up by the skin of their teeth, although they played better than in the first leg they still showed why they struggled all season and they have to thank the away-goal rule for their survival. Much work lies ahead for Hamburg this summer and Greuther Fürth will be hoping they can bounce back from this painful result.

Full Time: Greuther Fürth 1-1 Hamburg.

93'. A last attempt to get a last minute goal sees Füllkrug win a header at the back post but Drobny is there once again to deny the young forward.

90'. Stieber's freekick into the box finds Sukalo and his header is flicked over the bar by Drobny.

84'. A tackle goes wrong for Hamburg as it turns out to be a great cross to Füllkrug and his header at the back post is terrifically saved by Drobny.

82'. Jansen plays the ball through to Calhanoglu and his cross is cleared for a corner by Mavraj.

80'. Another run down the left by Weilandt and after beating two players he fires his effort well wide.

78'. Mancienne isn't able to clean up at the back and knocks the ball out for a corner, he manages to make up for it by heading the corner away. Fürth change sees Sukalo replacing Sparv.

77'. Another promising attack for the home side but Stieber's cross from the left is just over Azemi's head.

75'. Hamburg have decided to change things and van der Vaart is replaced by Tesche.

72'. Fürth make a change, Füllkrug replaces Durdic.

70'. Dangerous cross from Diekmeier but Brosinski was able to clear the danger with a diving header.

69'. Azemi manages to hold the ball up before turning and firing a shot straight at Drobny.

67'. The momentum is with Fürth after that goal, their looking very confident and Hamburg are now looking very nervous. How the game has changed!

64'. Hamburg make a change, the impressive Arslan is replaced by Rincón.

62'. Once again Stieber finds space in the middle, this time he goes for goal and Drobny is forced into making a good save.

59'. GOOOAAALLL! Stieber plays a wonderful through ball to Fürstner, who manages to slide and poke the ball past Drobny.

58'. A poor pass out from the back by Baba results in Arslan having a chance but he can only fire over.

57'. Baba's ball into the box is headed into the air by Westermann and Drobny punches it away just before Azemi got to it.

54'. Brosinski with a great cross into the box but Drobny is quick to catch it and remove the danger.

52'. Terrific freekick in from Calhanoglu and Lassogga is left unmarked and his header from six yards out is brilliantly saved by Hesl.

17:05. The game is back underway!

17:04. Hamburg were the better side for most of the first half and they will be hoping they can produce more of the same in the second half, Fürth need to improve.

Half Time: Greuther Fürth 0-1 Hamburg.

44'. Weilandt manages to hold off Calhanoglu and get past him and Badelj before firing wide. Promising move from the young winger.

40'. Stieber finds space and charges towards the Hamburg box, he slips the ball to Azemi and the Fürth striker tries curling his shot round a defender and into the bottom corner, just wide.

38'. Stieber is played through down the left and his low cross sees Mancienne sticking out his leg and Drobny is able to stop Fürth getting a corner.

35'. Arslan slips the ball through to Jansen, who provides a lovely back heel to Lasogga and his shot is straight at Hesl and he's able to save.

32'. Diekmeier's throw in to Lasogga results in the big striker tumbling to the floor, he looks for the penalty but it was never a foul.

30'. Djourou has been stretchered off the pitch and we wish him the best and hope he isn't out of the World Cup.

27'. It looks like that's the end of Djourou's game, the centre back clashed with Azemi and landed badly. Mancienne is getting ready..

25'. It wasn't the best freekick from Calhanoglu, well over the bar.

25'. Arslan is brought down by Röcker just outside the area.

20'. The ball falls kindly to Durdic inside the area and his ball across goal is headed away from danger by Djourou.

14'. GOOOAAALLL! Hamburg have taken the lead, the resulting corner is fantastically delivered by van der Vaart and Lasogga leaps the highest to head into the top corner. Advantage Hamburg!

13'. Lasogga is denied, Calhanoglu hits the post with his shot, Jansen is then denied by Hesl and the ball falls to Diekmeier and his effort is deflected out for a corner.

12'. It's been a good even start to the game, both sides have had a couple of corners and both showing promising attacks.

8'. Azemi had a good chance to go through on goal but he fails to control and losses possession for his side.

3'. An early corner for Fürth after a good run down the left by Weilandt.

16:01. We're underway at the Trolli Arena.

15:40. Hamburg starting XI: Drobný, Jansen, Djourou, Westermann, Diekmeier, van der Vaart, Jirácek, Badelj, Arslan, Calhanoglu, Lasogga.

15:38. Greuther Fürth starting XI: Hesl, Mavraj, Brosinski, Röcker, Baba, Sparv, Stieber, Fürstner, Weilandt, Durdic, Azemi.

15:21. Greuther Fürth will fancy their chances at home they have a good record, in their last 10 home games they've lost just three times, drawing twice and winning five.

15:20. Hamburg have never been relegated from the Bundesliga and for them not to experiance that today the'll have to end a nine game losing streak away from home.

15:17. Like in the first leg Hamburg will be without goalkeeper Rene Adler, Ivo Ilicevic and possibly Jacques Zoua.

15:11. Fürth's Mergim Mavraj would like more of the same from his time after a good first leg performance, also speaking to Bundesliga.com: "Looking at the way we played today I think a goal or two would definitely have been deserved. We had room to play in the first half and there wasn't any point in the match where we showed inexperience or fear. We'll play exactly the same way in the second game."

15:09. Rafael van der Vaart knows his side needs to improve if they are to stay up. He's what he said when speaking to Bundesliga.com after the first leg: "They started very well and we came into the game late, but we were better in the second half. We still have a good chance of winning and we know we need to improve for Sunday. We're staying positive, though. A club as great as this belongs in the Bundesliga."

15:07. Fürth's Trolli Arena is sold out for this tie, 18,000 fans are expected today, 2,000 of them cheering on Hamburg.

15:05. The sides couldn't be separated in the first leg and it's all to play for in the second leg, there has to be a winner but who will it be? will this go into extra-time? penalties? or will it be settled before the 90 minutes is up?

15:04. Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Greuther Fürth - Hamburg in the Bundesliga Play-off second leg. This evening's game will take place at the Trolli Arena - home of Greuther Fürth.