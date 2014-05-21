The La Liga awards 2013-14

After a pulstating La Liga season in which Atletico were crowned champions after 18 years, Vavel UK's La Liga office have named their awards for the 2013-14 season. Here are the winners.

Goalkeeper of the season

Thibaut Courtois

The Belgian goalkeeper was major factor in Atletico's title win with numerous big match performances during the season as he won the Zamora trophy for a second season in a row. Still only 21, there is no doubt he can oust Manuel Neuer as the world's best goalkeeper. If Atletico are to defend their title, it is monumental they keep the former Genk keeper.

Defender of the season

Diego Godin

It is fitting that Diego Godin makes the list given that his goal won La Liga for the Los Rojiblancos. The Uruguayan centre-back was superb for Atletico throughout the season as he became synonomous with defensive solidity. It must be noted that his successful relationship with defensive partner Miranda is the reason he makes our cut .

Midfielder of the season

Luka Modric

The Croat midfielder was arguably Real Madrid's best player bar Cristiano Ronaldo last season. After a difficult first season with the club, he eventually settled in and showed the Real Madrid fans what he had been doing at Tottenham Hotspur for several seasons. If Real Madrid are to win La Decima, Modric's influence in the middle of the park will be a major factor in the success.

Forward of the season

Cristiano Ronaldo

With 31 goals to his name in La Liga, the winner of the Pichichi is at the height of his powers. Much of the reason behind this has been his growing maturity, since the arrival of Gareth Bale he has turned into more of a team player. Which in turn, has boosted his influence as induividual match winner. It seems the World Cup has come at perfect time for him, if he can continue his form there is no reason why Portugal can't be a dark horse for the tournament.

Coach of the season

Diego Simeone

After guiding Atletico to an unlikely title win, there was no way the award was going to anyone else. His influence as coach has been phenomanal and the way he has kept the intensity and team unity together at Atletico over 38 game season has been admirable. After taking over the reins at Atletico in December 2011, when they were in the bottom half of La Liga to a La Liga title win in just two and a half seasons is a remarkable achievement that will never be matched.

Goal of the season

Alexsis Sanchez v Real Madrid