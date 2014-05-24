Real Madrid - Atlético Madrid: Live Score Commentary of Champions League Final 2014

As the Real Madrid players go to celebrate and lift their well-deserved trophy, that's goodnight from us at VAVEL. I've been Ben Johnson and I'd like to thank you all for joining our LIVE coverage tonight, for what has been a wonderful final. Once again, congratulations to Real Madrid and commiserations to Atlético Madrid. Keep a beady eye out for our match report, coming soon.

What a miraculous extra time to top off a wonderful Champions League final. In the end the score is flattering, but Real finally win 'La Decima' in style. The fans are rapturous in their delight. They'll be partying into the early hours in Lisbon tonight.

Full-time: Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético Madrid (AET).

32' (ET). Unseemly end to a dramatic final here, as Simeone storms onto the field and it's a sad way to finish his season.

30' (ET). Ronaldo makes no mistake from the spot. Nobody fancied him to miss that. He tops off the night for Real.

30' (ET). GOAL. Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético Madrid. (ET) (Cristiano Ronaldo).

30' (ET). PENALTY. Real Madrid.

28' (ET). Marcelo wanders through a very tired Atlético Madrid defense - the gap was immense. Courtois should do better but it's immaterial.

28' (ET). GOAL. Real Madrid 3-1 Atlético Madrid. (ET) (Marcelo).

24' (ET). Casillas coming out of his area and making a bad decision again. Atlético blaze the shot over the bar.

21' (ET). He's had a sub-par game, but Gareth Bale may have just won Real the biggest title of them all. Superb work from di Maria who has been excellent all night. The ball finds its way to Bale and his looping header finds the net.

20' (ET). GOAL. Real Madrid 2-1 Atlético Madrid (AET) (Gareth Bale).

18' (ET). Modric shoots from outside the book, but it's comfortably held by Courtois.

16' (ET). And we're underway in the second half of extra time.

Fifteen last minutes. Are we heading for penalties?

Half-time (ET): Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético Madrid.

15' (ET). +1 minute extra time.

11' (ET). Ronaldo wants a penalty, as his freekick hits an elbow, but the referee waves it away.

10' (ET). Yellow card for Gabi. Number of Atlético players on yellow cards here, got to be careful.

6' (ET). Pulses racing all around the stadium as this game is going to the wire. There's a few tired legs, but what do Atlético and Real have left?

1' (ET). Hold on to your hats, we have another thirty minutes on the way. The world is looking. Who is going to stand up and be counted?

Full-time: Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético Madrid. It's forty years ago all over again as Atlético fall to a late, late goal to deny them the trophy. What have they got left for these final 30 minutes (and potentially penalties)?

93'. Unbelievable scenes here. Nobody defends Modric's corner and Ramos heads it home. We're going to extra time.

93'. GOAL. Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético Madrid (Sergio Ramos).

92'. Atlético Madrid defending for their lives here.

90'. Five minutes added time.

89'. Carvajal booked for a foul on Villa. Simeone feels like this is won, as he gets the fans hyped up.

86'. Koke booked for a foul on Modric.

85'. Backs to the wall defending from Atlético Madrid here - Real getting closer by the minute.

83'. Atlético Madrid's Filipe Luis makes way for Alderweireld.

80'. Ten minutes left for Real to find a goal here.

79'. Real Madrid's Karim Benzema comes off for Morata.

78'. CHANCE. Gareth Bale finds himself sprinting into the box but decides to shoot instead of finding a teammate, and it goes wide.

74'. Juanfran booked for a nasty challenge on di Maria. The freekick falls to Ronaldo but his ambitious effort goes over.

73'. Gareth Bale finds a yard but his snapped shot goes wide.

72'. David Villa booked for a slide in on Casillas. Was entitled to go for the challenge.

70'. Positive signs as Real Madrid open up the Atlético defence, but just can't a shot away.

66'. Diego Simeone brings on Sosa for Raul Garcia. No sign of him shutting up shop here.

64'. End to end action now as Atlético enjoy a succession of corners. Suddenly this game has opened up.

62'. Great lofted ball in by Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo is inches away from getting his head to the ball.

60'. Half an hour left for Real to find a way back into this game. Do Ancelotti's side have the answers?

59'. Marcelo and Isco join the field at the expense of Coentrao and Khedira for Real Madrid.

57'. Ball falls at the feet of Adrian inside the box, but his shot is deflected wide.

55'. Succession of corners for Real Madrid here as they look to get themselves back into this game.

54'. Ronaldo hits the freekick. Deflection is tipped over by Courtois.

52'. Miranda takes a yellow card for the side after di Maria weaves his way through. Takes him down early.

50'. Raul Garcia with an audacious effort lashed over the bar, but the side in red-and-white are playing a fantastic game here. Quick to break down and pressure Real.

46'. Atlético get us underway in the second half, and they will want another 45mins exactly like the last.

With 'La Decima' on the cards, are Real Madrid going to fluff their lines?

It has been a half that has typified Atlético Madrid's season. Solid defensively, tight as a unit. Aside from Bale's chance they have never looked unduly threatened and have managed to nullify Real's attack and pace. Another 45mins like that and they will be lifting that famous trophy.

Half-time: Real Madrd 0-1 Atlético Madrid.

46'. Khedira booked after a clumsy challenge on David Villa.

45'. Just +1 minute of extra time.

41'. Adrian heads narraowly over from a corner. Keeper probably had that one covered.

36'. It's a nightmare from Real goalkeeper Iker Casillas, caught in no-man's land as Godin loops a header over him after a mix up in defence. Big goal.

36'. GOAL. Real Madrid 1-0 Atlético Madrid (Diego Godin).

32'. CHANCE. Bale waltzes through the Atlético box but fluffs his lines. Sees his shot go wide and will be disappointed he didn't do better.

30'. It's all getting a bit heated out here. The referee will need to keep a tight grip on this game.

27'. Raul Garcia takes one for the side, bringing down di Maria who was on the charge. Yellow card, no complaints. Sergio Ramos booked too during a bit of afters.

25'. Atlético enjoying a spell of possession here, but no real chances from either side thus far.

23'. Coentrao isn't happy as the referee gives a freekick rather than giving the advantage. Poor, floated cross from Modric.

20'. Atlético looking comfortable. Tight and controlled - Real struggling to get their pace to produce results.

16'. Fisticuffs from Gabi and Coentrao, the former leaning in with his head. Got to be careful doing that.

14'. Few nibbling tackles here and there, as one would expect from an all-Spanish affair.

9'. And that's Costa unable to continue. He gives way to Adrian for Atlético.

8'. Diego Costa moving a little gingerly in the opening ten minutes. Atlético Madrid will need an impact from him before he tires.

5'. Juanfran blocks the run of Ronaldo inside the area but it was a solid standing of his ground. Nothing in it.

3'. Tight and tetchy opening few minutes, as expected. Both teams finding their feet with so much at stake tonight. A couple of early fouls.

Here we go. One of the most important Madrid derbies of all time. Real get us started from right to left, and we're underway!

We're just ten minutes away from kick off, the stage is set, and the Estádio da Luz is rocking. One thing is certain: this will be a cracker.

UEFA have in fact granted special dispensation to Atlético Madrid tonight. Ordinarily, as the nominal away side, they would play in their away strip, but instead UEFA will allow them to line up in the iconic red-and-white shirts. Real, of course, will be kitted out all in white.

Real Madrid doubt Karim Benzema starts up front for Carlo Ancelotti's side, while Pepe also makes the squad - albeit amongst the substitutes.

So the big news is that Diego Costa starts for Atlético Madrid - the 'placenta' injection obviously proving a success. This will be huge boost for Diego Simeone and his side as they do battle on the biggest stage of them all. No such luck for Arda Turan, however, who doesn't even make the bench.

The referee for tonight's final will be Bjorn Kuipers (Holland) and he's sure to have his work cut out with these two fiery Spanish sides.

Real Madrid XI: Casillas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Coentrao; di Maria, Khedira, Modric; Bale, Ronaldo; Benzema. Subs: Diego Lopez, Pepe, Marcelo, Arbeloa, Morata, Isco, Illarramendi.

Atlético Madrid XI: Courtois; Juanfran, Miranda, Godin, Filipe Luis; Tiago, Gabi, Koke, Raul Garcia; Villa, Costa. Subs: Aranzubia, Mario Suarez, Adrian, Rodriguez, Alderweireld, Diego, Sosa.

We have some team news for you...

For Carlo Ancelotti and his Real Madrid side, the famous 'La Decima' is in sight. The stage is set for them to win their tenth European title.

Atlético Madrid have waited 40 years for this moment, and Diego Simeone and his players will hope to grasp it with both hands.

Supporters of both clubs have been flooding Lisbon in recent days, and the excitement is at a fever-pitch.

Fans who haven't been lucky enough to grab a ticket for tonight's final will be able to look on giant screens. Over 40,000 ticket-less fans are expected in the Portugese capital, and this gives both sets of supporters a chance to soak up the atmosphere of the night.

We're just thirty-five minutes away from kick-off at the Estádio da Luz. Who do you think will come out on top in tonight's Champions League league final? (Tweet us your predictions @VAVEL).

The only person who is suspended for the final tonight is Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso. Ancelotti's side will have to manage without the Spaniard.

The Atlético Madrid players arriving at their hotel yesterday.

The stage for tonight's Champions League final is the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal. The stadium holds 65,647 people:

With just over an hour until kick-off, why not check out our preview for tonight's match up between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid by Gerry Johnston, or our writer Conor Smith's look at Real's quest for 'La Décima', which you can find here.

The stage is set for Cristiano Ronaldo to wrap a ribbon around arguably his greatest season for Real Madrid. The 2013 Balon D'or winner has gone from strength to strength after tipping out his close rival Lionel Messi for the award. The Real superstar has netted a record 16 goals in this year's Champions League and also finished the La Liga season with 31 league goals in 30 games, winning the Pichichi as the top goalscorer in Spain. Ancelotti will hoping for his greatest performance yet as they search for their elusive tenth European title.

Sadly for fans of Atlético Madrid, it looks that they could line up on the biggest stage of them all, without star-man Diego Costa, who has been their talisman throughout an excellent season. Despite receiving a special 'placenta' injection in order to try repair his muscle injury, it seems unlikely that he will make the squad - undoubtedly a huge loss for Los Rojablancos.

In what may have been comments relating to reports of this perhaps being his last game in charge of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti said: "I have clear memories of my last press conference before the 2007 final and I said 'this may be my last press conference, let me enjoy it.

"It wasn't, but this one may be - so let me enjoy it. There's a thin line between an obsession and a dream, but my aim is to realize the dream," he said.

Diego Simeone has spoken on the importance of preparing well in order to face a strong Real Madrid side: "We don't know how Madrid will play, we've worked with different possibilities and we will try to block them and find a way to control the match the way we need," Simeone said.

The sides shared a 2-2 draw in March, but back in September it was a different story. A single Diego Costa goal after 11 minutes was enough to give Diego Simeone's team the win - a precursor perhaps, of the season to follow:

The head-to-head statistics for the two sides admittedly don't make great viewing for Atlético's fans, but despite only two wins and five draws in 26 matches, recent form suggests they have reason not to lose heart.

Diego Simeone and his Atlético Madrid side will think otherwise, and after only conceeding 26 goals in La Liga this season, they will know their own capabilities when it comes to shutting the door. The importance of the solidity of their defence will be stronger than ever against a Real Madrid side that proved just how ruthless they can be in their semi-final against Bayern Munich.

It is a Champions League final that is hard to predict. Sure, the majority of pundits will fancy Real Madrid with their formidable attacking line-up and the likes of Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo - who, let's face it, has been firing on all cylinders in this year's competition with a record 16 goals. Going forward they are irresistable, but are they impossible to stop?

On the domestic front, Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid side have been nothing short of superb, battling with their main La Liga rivals despite significantly less funds. With the focus on being a tight, collective group of players, difficult to break down, they would often sit back on a single goal lead and see out the games with apparent ease. With a propensity to come out top in the difficult head-to-head matches at the top of the table, Atlético eventually got their just rewards. Restricting Barcelona to a 1-1 draw on the final match day was enough to set their fans off into rapturous celebrations.

Admittedly, Atlético's knock-out fixtures - once they had taken care of AC Millan 5-1 on aggregate - were a little trickier than Real's one-sided victories. However, both games have shown their resiliance as a side and proven their ability to grind out wins. In the quarter-finals they edged out their Spanish rivals Barcelona 2-1 over a tight two games, before outwitting Jose Mourinho's Chelsea side 3-1 on aggregate, to book their place in what promises to be an exciting Madrid derby final.

Their Champions League form, like their football in general this season, has been solid. Posting the exact same record as Real Madrid in the group stage (with slightly less goals) - five wins, one draw, 15 goals scored - Simeone's side are an outfit who have proved they can be a match for any team that lines up opposite.

It's undeniable: Atlético Madrid have been the team to look across Europe this season, surpassing all expectations to set up a potential La Liga and Champions League double. Diego Simeone has worked nothing short of miracles in order to have his team fighting on both domestic and European fronts.

Fans of Los Blancos will have tempered their excitement in recent weeks, however, after they lost pace with Atlético Madrid and Barcelonain the search for the La Liga title, eventually finishing in a disappointing third place. Draws against Valencia and Valladolid - 2-2 and 1-1 respectively - before a 2-0 loss to Celta Vigo, essentially cost them their campaign.

The knock-out stages have been no different for Carlo Ancelotti's side, in their quest for "La Décima" - their coveted tenth European title. In the Last 16 they swept aside Schalke 9-2 on aggregate, before their only real scare came against a spirited Dortmund side in the QFs, who they just managed to oust 3-2 over two legs. Their real dominance, however, was proved in the semi-final where they dismantled the current holders Bayern Munich, 5-0 on aggregate, to book their place in the final:

Real Madrid have been ruthless in the Champions League this season, winning Group B with consumate ease (five wins, one draw and twenty goals scored), breezing past the likes of Galatasaray, København and Juventus to top their group in style.

Good evening, I'm Ben Johnson and I'd like to welcome you all to VAVEL's live coverage of Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid, in the final of the 2014 UEFA Champions League. Today's game is set to take place at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.