FIFA World Cup preview: Belgium

Despite not taking part in a major tournament for 12 years most neutrals see Marc Wilmots' Belgium as a good under the radar bid for glory in Brazil, but is that a realistic oppurtunity for this young squad.

First we take a look at the goalkeepers and like quite a few nations in this World Cup, Belgium have options between the sticks if their number one was missing for whatever reason. That number one however would have to be Thilbaut Courtois who has just had the season of his young career by keeping 25 plus clean sheets to help Atletico Madrid win the Spanish title. However he may also be a hindrance to his country as it would have hurt to lose the Champions League Final when so close to victory.

Courtois main backup will be Liverpool's Simon Mignolet who has gone from the bottom to the top of the Premier League this season as following his move from relegation threatened Sunderland he came as close to winning the English title as Courtois came to winning the Champions League. Belgium would be in safe hands if the Chelsea loanee was ruled out as Mignolet is one of the best number 2's in the tournament.

As far as the final goalkeeper spot in the 23 man squad goes there is a degree of doubt as the two main candidates both have injury problems those men being Koen Casteels of Hoffeinham and Silvio Proto of Anderlecht. With these two major doubts it seems Zulte Wagrem's Sammy Bossut will get the final place on the plane to Brazil.

Onto the defence and again Wilmot's side have great strength in depth in this position with the standout name however having to be Captain Vincent Kompany who has just won the Premier League with Manchester City. He will undoubtedly start in the centre of defence but the running of who starts alongside him is an open race between three or four candidates.

The options for the second centreback spot are Thomas Vermalen of Arsenal who can definitely peform on the big stage however has been out of favour with this seasons FA Cup winners. There is then Nicolas Lombaerts of Zenit who is the least likelly to start as he as only got 3 competive caps to his name since his 2006 debut. The final option and most likely starter in the centre of defense would be Daniel Van Buyten of Bayern Munich who featured often in qualifying alongside Kompany, the concern for Wilmots is he has been a squad player for the German champions this season.

Finally the fullbacks who seem more clear in terms of who will start as it seems Anthony Vanden Borre of Anderlecht will start at right back ahead of Atletico Madrid's Toby Alderweireld due to the fact the latter has been a second choice fullback. Over on the left and Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen looks favourite because of his top class experience despite not being a natural left back. His main challenger is Laurent Ciman who plays for Standard Liege and has been capped eight times while also being a more natural option.

Into midfield and with a 4-5-1 system likely to be in place, there is plenty of competition for places in the middle and out wide. Wilmots is likely to go with two holding players in front of the back four to match most of their opponents in the tournament. There are four contenders for these two anchor roles with two from the Premier League being Moussa Dembele and Maourane Fellani. Both however have had disappointing seasons for their clubs Tottenham and Manchester United respectively

The other two options in the centre of the park are vastly experienced internationals in the form of Porto's Steven Defour and Zenit's Axel Witsel. The problem coach Wilmots might have is that these two don't play in high quallity leagues in terms of Russia and Portugal so will have to be ready to face a higher quality of opponet than their used to especially in the later part of the tournament.

The three players to play off the striker are hard to predict with the only certainty being Chelsea's Eden Hazard has to start on eithier wing as he is the star man of this team and crucial to their overall chances. Moving across the line and the number ten role is likely to be filled by a former Chelsea player Kevin De Bruyne who is now back in the Bundesliga although other options could see Fellani play in an advanced role.

Finally the other wing position will be the most competitive spot in the team with three buying for the oppurtunity in the shape of the favourite, Everton's Kevin Mirrilas, Napoli's Dries Mertens and the suprise inclusion of Manchester United's young ace Adnan Januzaj who recently commited his international allegiances to his country of birth. Looking at the lineups in qualifying and overall experience the position seems certain to go to Kevin Mirallas, however he may need to be a reserve striking option opening the door for the other two.

Finally we move onto the strikers and much like the goalkeeper position it seems aceademic who will play up front as Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has no experinced competition for the lone striking role. This is due to the fact that Christian Benteke who also plays in the Premier League for Aston Villa suffered a ligimate injury in march which ended his season.

Even with the Villa striker fit you still felt that Lukaku after a 20 goal season on loan at Everton would be the number one choice to play up front on his own and spearhead Belgium's attack in June. The only picked out and out centre forward rival to Lukaku is a unkown youngster Divock Origi who has just finished his debut seaosn with Lille in France after progressing through their youth aceademy. As well as being uncapped at semior level he has never played for Belgium's devolopmental squads.

Now to the group and Belgium have been drawn in Group H alongside Russia, South Korea and Algeria. Many experts can only see one outcome in the final group to be played as Belgium will be expected to dominate the group and top it. Despite being a team full of home based players the other European side in the group Russia will be favourites to advance alongside Wilmots side as they have made a good impression at the Euro's. Despite competing well at World Cups this century South Korea are fancied to struggle along with the minnows of the group Algeria who held England to a draw four years ago

Prediction: Semi Finals