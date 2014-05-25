Opinion: Atlético proved why they will never be "Més Que Un Club"
Simeone leading by example

Over the years, football has experienced several changes. Rules, competitions and tactics have all endured numerous alterations over the course of centuries. Most clubs have gone through transitions and downfalls, but some have survived the test of time.

A club is often defined by its origins and founding principles. These origins and principles coupled with the club's history create its identity. The idea of remaining true to your club's identity is diminishing in the world of modern football. With the influx of Arab and Russian owners, clubs often look for money and immediate successes instead of remaining true to its identity.

Older clubs that have remained successful over the years are often stuck with an identity which they must preserve, while clubs that have only recently re-emerged possess the ability to create a new identity. Clubs such as Atlético, Dortmund and Juventus have been seemingly resurrected after enduring difficult periods in the past. Both Klopp and Conte have taken this opportunity gratefully and have made their respective sides a prestigious unit which will likely survive the test of time.  Simeone however has made Atlético a successful side but one which lacks dignity.

A club must earn respect  by achieving success while possessing character. Atlético possesses enormous amounts spirit and unity but don't have respect for their opponents. When they win they act like children and insult their opponents while celebrating, as you can see here

When they lose they start acting foolishly and lose their composure, as you can see here: