Opinion: Atlético proved why they will never be "Més Que Un Club"

Over the years, football has experienced several changes. Rules, competitions and tactics have all endured numerous alterations over the course of centuries. Most clubs have gone through transitions and downfalls, but some have survived the test of time.

A club is often defined by its origins and founding principles. These origins and principles coupled with the club's history create its identity. The idea of remaining true to your club's identity is diminishing in the world of modern football. With the influx of Arab and Russian owners, clubs often look for money and immediate successes instead of remaining true to its identity.

Older clubs that have remained successful over the years are often stuck with an identity which they must preserve, while clubs that have only recently re-emerged possess the ability to create a new identity. Clubs such as Atlético, Dortmund and Juventus have been seemingly resurrected after enduring difficult periods in the past. Both Klopp and Conte have taken this opportunity gratefully and have made their respective sides a prestigious unit which will likely survive the test of time. Simeone however has made Atlético a successful side but one which lacks dignity.

A club must earn respect by achieving success while possessing character. Atlético possesses enormous amounts spirit and unity but don't have respect for their opponents. When they win they act like children and insult their opponents while celebrating, as you can see here

When they lose they start acting foolishly and lose their composure, as you can see here:

If a player picks a unnecessary fight, like Raúl García with Xabi, it's still understandable. But when a manager storms onto the pitch and starts attacking an opposing player, what type of example does that set. In the countless years of the European Cup, no manager has done anything so rash and disgraceful as Simeone did last night. With an example like that, it isn't hard to believe why Atlético players behave the way they do.

The slogan " Més Que Un Club" is traditionally famous for being the slogan of F.C Barcelona. It simply means "more than a club". The Catalan club has been a representation of the province since its inception in 1899. They have stood against many regimes for better or for worse, and still are the biggest organization in Eastern Spain. Their eternal rivals, despite not having the slogan are also much more than a football club. Since the creation of Real Madrid, it has been a representation of the elite class in Spain. The crown on Real Madrid's logo is symbolic representation of its relationship with the King of Spain. These two institutions have remained at the forefront of Spanish football because of their dignified approach. They have been certain managers for both sides that have attempted to change their values but have ultimately failed.

Atlético have captured the imagination of the neutral spectator by fulfilling the ultimate underdog victory. With that being said, not many clubs across Spain, particularly like Atlético. Their overly aggressive play style coupled with their disrespectful attitude is one of the reasons their fan base is strictly restricted to Madrid. The Atléti fan base itself has learned from its team and is known for overly extreme actions. Numerous accounts of racist chants coupled with the Ronaldo lighter incident has seen Atléti away travelers despised by the rest of Spain. In fact yesterday in Lisbon, three Atléti fans were arrested prior to the game for unruly conduct.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have established values, which they hold above all. Atlético still have the chance to develop a respectable identity. Now that they've won the league, it's time for them to show humility and begin a new chapter in their history.