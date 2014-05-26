FIFA World Cup 2014 Preview: Uruguay

After surprising everyone in South Africa in 2010, most of the Uruguay squad arrive in Brazil as household names and in the form of their life. So the surprise factor has vanished and teams will be more prepared for them - but can they match their achievements of four years ago?

Qualifying

Uruguay arrived into the South American qualifying competition for the Brazil World Cup as firm favourites to progress after winning the Copa America the year before. Their plans were put on hold in 2012, however, when they collected just two points out of a possible 18. The Uruguayans recovered just in time, eventually sneaking into fifth and booking a place in the intercontinental play-offs for the fourth time in a row. Thankfully for them, they were drawn against Jordan and comfortably won 5-0 on aggregate.

The Squad

Coach: Oscar Tabarez

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama), Rodrigo Munoz (Libertad).

Defenders: Maximiliano Pereira (Benfica), Diego Lugano (West Bromwich Albion), Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez (both Atletico Madrid), Sebastian Coates (Liverpool), Martin Caceres (Juventus), Jorge Fucile (Porto).

Midfielders: Alejandro Silva (Lanus), Alvaro Gonzalez (Lazio), Alvaro Pereira (Sao Paulo), Walter Gargano (Parma), Egidio Arevalo Rios (Morelia), Diego Perez (Bologna), Sebastian Eguren (Palmeiras), Cristian Rodriguez (Atletico Madrid), Gaston Ramirez (Southampton), Nicolas Lodeiro (Botafogo).

Forwards: Luis Suarez (Liverpool), Edinson Cavani (Paris St-Germain), Abel Hernandez (Palermo), Diego Forlan (Cerezo Osaka), Christian Stuani (Espanyol).

The starting XI

As qualifying progressed, Coach Oscar Tabarez eventually settled on a 4-4-2. In the net, Muslera was first choice and will be excpected to start in goal in Brazil, barring an injury. The settled centre-back partnership of recent La-Liga winner Diego Godin, and Diego Lugano, will attempt to hold down the fort, but a lack of pace is evident. The full-back spots will probably be filled by Pereira and Caceres; the latter predominantly a centre-back by trade, however. The two more central midfielders will play deeper in a more defensive role. It is hard to predict who will start, with experienced men like Walter Gargano or younger talents such as Nicolas Lodeiro, in contention. The wider, more attacking midfielder slots, will be taken by Cristian Rodriguez and Christian Stauni, with the former playing a key role in turning defence into offense in a team that looks to counter-attack. The two striking roles will be filled by the strength and power of Edison Cavani and the skill of Luis Suarez. Expect to see Diego Forlan come off the bench if Uruguay are in dire need of a goal.

The Verdict

Placed in Group C along with England, Italy and Costa Rica, it is tough group to predict who will go through. It may depend on which Italy side turn up for the World Cup, however near home soil, Uruguay will fancy their chances of qualifying. The last game against Italy will undoubtedly be vital.

Prediction: Quarter- Finals