FIFA World Cup 2014 preview: USA

Jurgen Klinsmann will take his USA side into the FIFA World Cup in Brazil this summer looking to better the round of sixteen finish they acheieved four years ago. Klinsmann's men have enjoyed a productive qualification period, winning eleven of their sixteen games. The Yanks kicked off their campaign with a 3-1 win against Antigua and Barbuda, a side they defeated 2-1 in the reverse fixture. Four times they faced Jamaica, winning three and losing one. A 1-1 draw and 3-1 win against Guatemala followed, before Klinsmann's side did the double over Panama, winning 3-2 and 2-0. USA had mixed results against fellow World Cup opposition, as they lost 2-1 and 3-1 to Honduras and Costa Rica respectively. The reverse fixtures saw brighter days, as Costa Rica and Honduras were both beaten by one goal to nil. South American rivals Mexico presented a stiff task as they played out a 0-0 draw, before the reverse fixture saw USA secure an impressive 2-0 victory. Klinsmann's twenty-three man squad have since beaten Azerbaijan 2-0 in the first of three warm up games. Friendlies against Turkey and Nigeria lie ahead, before they jet off to Brazil.

Goalkeepers:

Tim Howard (Everton), Brad Guzan (Aston Villa) and Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake).

Jurgen Klinsmann has the privilege of having three solid keepers at his disposal. Tim Howard and Brad Guzan were ever present in the 2013/14 Barclays Premier League season, whilst Nick Rimando has featured in all of Real Salt Lake’s ten Major League Soccer games this season.

Tim Howard is likely to be Klinsmann’s first choice, having held the number one jersey for the last six years. Howard played in all but one of Everton’s Premier League fixtures, as he helped them to a fifth place finish. Howard’s the only one of the trio to have played in a World Cup before, having played in all four of the USA’s games in South Africa, 2010. Howard has racked up thirty clean sheets in ninety-eight caps.

Brad Guzan, likely to be back up to Howard, has enjoyed a creditable season between the sticks at Aston Villa. Despite playing behind a shaky defence, Guzan impressed critics, often ‘keeping his side in the game’. The South Carolina born stopper has twenty-four caps to date, keeping eight clean sheets.

Nick Rimando is expected to be third string, but provides a very solid replacement. He has been a linchpin in a Real Salt Lake side that currently sit second in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference. He has earned fourteen caps in twelve years with the full side, keeping two clean sheets.

Defenders:

DaMarcus Beasley (Puebla), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), John Brooks (Hertha Berlin), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Timmy Chandler (Nuremburg), Omar Gonzalez (Los Angeles Galaxy), Fabian Johnson (Hoffenheim) and DeAndre Yedlin (Seattle Sounders).

Klinsmann has looked to his homeland for defensive options, with three of the eight selected currently playing in Germany’s Bundesliga.

John Brooks has made the final twenty-three, despite only making his senior debut last year. The twenty-one year old had a solid season for Hertha Berlin, making fifteen Bundesliga appearances in Hertha’s first season back in the top flight.

Nuremburg’s Timmy Chandler failed to prevent his side from relegation to 2. Bundesliga, but did enough to win a spot in Klinsmann’s squad. Recently won cap number eleven in the warm up win over Azerbaijan.

Versatile left sider Fabian Johnson enjoyed a successful season with Hoffenheim, securing himself a move to Borussia Moenchengladbach for the 2014/15 season. He made his USMNT debut in 2011 and has made twenty caps to date, as both a left back and left midfielder.

Experienced full back DaMarcus Beasley has made one hundred and fifteen appearances for USA and provides Klinsmann with a player who has played in three World Cup’s. Currently plying his trade in Mexico, Beasley’s Puebla finished 16th in the Clausura.

Stoke City defender Geoff Cameron has put himself on the radar in the last two seasons, after some consistent performances in the Premier League. He helped Stoke to their highest Premier League finish, appearing in all but one of their league games. Cameron made his US debut in 2010 and has racked up twenty five caps since.

Centre back Matt Besler is one of three defenders in the squad currently playing in the USA. Besler enjoyed a successful 2013/14 season with Sporting Kansas City, as he helped them win the MLS Cup. He made his international debut in 2013 and quickly established himself as a regular, making fourteen caps to date.

Like Besler, Los Angeles Galaxy’s Omar Gonzalez burst onto the international scene in early 2013 after initially making his debut in 2010. A player who has also plyed his trade in Germany, he’s made six appearances for an underperforming Galaxy this season.

Right back DeAndre Yedlin enjoyed a sensational debut season in Major League Soccer, being named an All-Star after impressing for the Seattle Sounders. Only twenty years old, Yedlin made his first of three caps in February.

Midfielders:

Kyle Beckerman (Real Salt Lake), Alejandro Bedoya (Nantes), Michael Bradley (Toronto), Brad Davis (Houston Dynamo), Mix Diskerud (Rosenborg), Julian Green (Bayern Munich), Jermaine Jones (Besiktas) and Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City).

Klinsmann’s decision to select Julian Green over all-time leading scorer Landon Donovan surprised not only the world, but both of the players in question. Donovan has a sketchy relationship with Klinsmann and the German has deemed his performances for LA Galaxy unworthy of a place in his squad.

Kyle Beckerman has established himself as an offensive midfield option for USA, after impressive campaigns for Real Salt Lake in recent years. He made his US debut in 2007 and made thirty five caps since. Beckerman missed out on being named in the 2010 World Cup squad, but impressed enough to earn a call up this year.

Nantes midfielder Alejandro Bedoya is relatively new on the international scene, despite making his debut four years ago. Currently playing in Ligue 1, Bedoya has provided a midfield goal source, hitting the net five times. May well play a bit part, but provides a good attacking option.

Fan favourite Michael Bradley is likely to play a big role in Klinsmann’s starting eleven. The midfielder joined Toronto in January and impressed since. An experienced midfield option, Bradley has made eighty four appearances and scored twelve goals since his debut in 2006. One of few with World Cup experience, Bradley featured in four games in South Africa four years ago, scoring once.

Besiktas midfielder Jermaine Jones is a favourite of Klinsmann’s, with the head coach describing him and Michael Bradley as the ‘heart of the midfield’. A regular for Besiktas, Jones missed out on the 2010 World Cup due to injury, making his debut later that year. Likely to start, Jones’ defensive work allows others to attack.

MLS veteran Brad Davis is another making his World Cup debut at the mature age of thirty two. Currently playing for Houston Dynamo, Davis has been in excellent form this season, providing five assists in just eight games. Despite making his debut nine years ago, Davis has won only fifteen caps, but may well play his part in Brazil.

A man who’s spent his entire career in Europe, Mix Diskerud made his US debut in late 2010. Currently playing for Rosenborg, the twenty four year old has won sixteen caps for the USMNT, the most recent as a scoring substitute against Azerbaijan. Diskerud is unlikely to start in Brazil, but provides a goal scoring option from the bench.

Bayern Munich midfielder Julian Green was a surprise inclusion in Klinsmann’s squad. The eighteen year old has only featured once for Munich, as a late substitute in a Champions League fixture against CSKA Moscow. He has made only one sub appearance for the full side and his participation in Brazil is likely to be known only by Klinsmann at this stage.

MLS Cup winner Graham Zusi is another World Cup debutant. After being Sporting Kansas City’s 23rd draft pick in 2009, Zusi has gone onto establish himself as a leading MLS player, becoming the leagues assist leader in 2012 and winning the MLS Cup last season. Zusi has won seventeen caps for USA, scored three times and is likely to play a big part of USA’s attack.

Forwards:

Jozy Altidore (Sunderland), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders), Aron Johannsson (AZ Alkmaar) and Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes).

Klinmsann has opted to trust Jozy Altidore's international record, after naming him in his twenty three man squad. Clint Dempsey provides an experienced, consistent option.

Sunderland striker Jozy Altidore was less than impressive in the 2013/14 Premier League campaign, scoring just once in thirty one appearances. Despite this, Altidore remains a favourite of Klinsmann’s due to his international form. After impressing for AZ Alkmaar and the US in 2012/13, its likely Klinsmann will trust the striker to rediscover his international form.

Squad captain Clint Dempsey has played a key part for the USMNT, winning one hundred and two caps in ten years, scoring thirty six times. Currently playing for Seattle Sounders, Dempsey has been in superb form this season, scoring eight times in nine games, including a hat-trick against Portland Timbers. The midfielder-come-striker was withdrawn from the recent friendly with a sore groin, but providing he’s fit, he’ll play a big part in the USA’s World Cup campaign.

AZ Alkmaar striker Aron Johannsson had a very impressive campaign in Dutch football as he scored twenty four times in forty eight appearances. Previously part of the youth set-up in Iceland, Johannsson switched to the USA in August and won his first cap a day later. After scoring two goals in six games, Johannsson is likely to provide competition for Jozy Altidore.

Veteran forward Chris Wondolowski made a World Cup Squad for the first time this year. The thirty one year old has been in rejuvenated form this season, scoring five times in nine appearances for San Jose Earthquakes. Likely to be fourth choice forward, Wondolowski has twenty one caps and nine goals to his name.

Group: Germany, Portugal and Ghana

USA face a tough group, with two of the top three world ranked teams in their way. Germany currently sit second in the FIFA World Rankings and breezed through qualification, winning nine and drawing one, in a group that contained tough opposition such as Sweden and Austria. Sitting just behind Germany in third, Portugal had a less straightforward qualification. Despite winning six of ten games, Portugal finished second behind Russia. Equipped with Ballon D’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese overcame Sweden in a play-off to reach the finals. On paper, the easiest team they’ll face is Ghana. Ranked thirty eighth in the world, Ghana won five out of six group matches before beating Egypt 7-3 in a play-off. Ranked the worst on paper, Ghana did have an impressive World Cup four years ago and may present stern opposition.

Prediction:

Out in the group stages.