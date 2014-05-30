Wednesday-Thursday International Friendly Roundup

Mexico 3, Israel 0

What was originally thought to be Mexico's first tuneup to sort through its weaknesses turned into a tribute match for legendary playmaker Cuauhtemoc Blanco. The 41-year-old Puebla man played for the first 33 minutes of the match, but it was a brace by wingback Miguel Layun (43', 62') and a goal by Marco Fabian (85') that gave El Tri the win. Eli Guttman's side managed to limit El Tri to few goal-scoring chances, but poor saves and ball control from Beitar Jerusalem goalkeeper Ariel Harush did the Blue-Whites in.

Mexico travels to Arlington, TX on Saturday to take on Ecuador in its second game of the sendoff, while Israel travels to Houston, TX to take on Honduras on Sunday.

South Korea 0, Tunisia 1

South Korea suffered a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in its sendoff match at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. Club Africain winger Zhouheir Dhaouadi got the only goal of the match in the 44th minute for Les Aigles de Carthage, who missed out on their first World Cup since 2006 in the knockout round of CAF World Cup qualifying for the second straight cycle.

The Taeguk Warriors had most of the possession, but fell victim in the result when Dhaouadi successfully forced their back four into the mistake while in possession. South Korea will travel to Miami, FL to take on Ghana June 9 at SunLife Stadium, while Tunisia will travel to Brussels to take on Belgium on June 7.

Denmark 1, Sweden 0

Daniel Agger converted a second half stoppage time penalty (90+3') to give Denmark a 1-0 win against Sweden in a friendly between countries that missed out on the 2014 World Cup. The penalty was called due to a handed deflection of a cross deep inside the six yard box. Denmark's next international match will be a September 7 UEFA Euro 2016 qualification match in which they host Armenia in Copenhagen, while Sweden will return home to the Friends Arena in Solna where they will host Belgium on June 1. That match will be the Swedes' last international match before their UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying campaign starts in September.

Nigeria 2, Scotland 2

Nigeria drew Scotland on Wednesday at Craven Cottage 2-2. Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew opened the scoring for the Tartan Army in the 10th minute of the match. Cercle Brugge striker Michael Uchebo equalized for the Super Eagles in the 41st minute. Scotland grabbed the lead for the second time in the 52nd minute on a comical own goal by Warri Wolves defender Azubuike Egwuekwe, only for Nigeria to equalize in the 90th minute on a strike by Herenveen striker Uche Nwofor. The Super Eagles travel to PPL Park outside of Philadelphia to take on Greece, while Scotland will not have an international match until September 7, when they travel to Germany to take on Die Mannschaft in a UEFA Euro 2016 qualifier.

Cameroon 1, Paraguay 2

Cameroon hoped that they would gain some confidence before the World Cup by beating a Paraguay side that finished bottom of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. Unfortunately for the Indomitable Lions, they would lose 2-1 to Paraguay in Austria. Oscar Romero (4') and Roque Santa Cruz (68') got the goals for Paraguay, while Mainz striker Maxim Chopou-Moting (75') bagged the consolation goal for Cameroon. The Indomitable Lions had a great opportunity to tie the match in the 87th minute, but Maccabi Haifa striker Mohamadou Idrissou failed to convert from the spot. Cameroon have to be concerned with their structure in both defense and attack, and being able to create opportunities on goal heading into the World Cup. But the Indomitable Lions also rested key players including striker Samuel Eto'o. Fortunately for Cameroon, they have one more friendly to showcase their squad on June 1, when they take on Germany at Borussia Park (in Monchengladbach). Paraguay will travel to France the same day to take on Paul Pogba and Les Bleus.

Lithuania 1, Finland 0

Lithuania needed a 44th minute costless kick golazo by Arvydas Novikovas to defeat Finland 1-0. Both teams used this match, their opening match in the 2014 Baltic Cup to start their preparations for UEFA Euro 2016 qualifiers in September. Lithuania opens up their qualifying campaign away to minnows San Marino, while Finland travels the next day to the North Sea to take on the Faroe Islands. In the Baltic Cup, Lithuania advance to take on Latvia in the Final on Saturday, May 31. Finland will host Estonia in the third place match on that same day.

Honduras 0, Turkey 2

Honduras looked to assess their side's quality ahead of the World Cup in a Thursday friendly against Turkey in Washington, DC. Unfortunately for the Catrachos, Turkey defeated them 2-0 and with possession and chances that made the score look even worse. Turkey got goals from Saint-Etienne striker Mevlut Erding (70') and Fenerbahce deefnder Caner Erkin (84') to seal the win. Turkey travels to Red Bull Arena (in Harrison, NJ) to take on the United States on June 1, while Honduras continues its World Cup preparations playing Israel the same day in Houston, TX.

Latvia 0 (4), Estonia 0 (2)

Latvia needed penalties to get past visiting Estonia in their opening leg match of the 2014 Baltic Cup. FC Sion goalkeeper Andrijs Vanins saved two straight penalty kicks, and Aleksandars Fertovs and Aleksejs Visnakovs converted the resulting penalties to give Latvia the win. Latvia will host Lithuania in the final on Saturday while Estonia will travel to Finland in the third place match earlier that same day.

Saudi Arabia 0, Georgia 2

Georgia defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0 in a friendly that took place in Spain. Chomorets midfielder Tornike Okriashvili (45+2') and Legia Warsaw striker Vladimir Dvalishvili bagged the goals for the Crusaders, who were looking to put on a show ahead of their UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying campaign. Georgia's next match, incidentally, is a September UEFA Euro 2016 qualifier against the Republic of Ireland. Saudi Arabia's next match will be on January 10, 2015, when they will take on China in their opening match in Group B of the 2015 AFC Asian Cup.