Season Review: Borussia Mönchengladbach

The season of 2013/14 in the Bundesliga must be considered a success for Lucien Favre’s young charges. The signings of Luuk de Jong, Granit Xhaka and Alvaro Dominguez brought mostly disappointment in a campaign in which Die Fohlen finished 8th in 11/12′. For this season, Max Kruse was brought in from SC Freiburg for €2.5m, Favre’s favourite Raffael was signed from Dynamo Kyiv for €5 million after a loan spell at Bundesliga rivals Schalke 04, and Bayer Leverkusen’s Christoph Kramer was signed on a two year loan.



The Hinrunde

An opening day defeat to reigning champions Bayern Munich showed a lot of promise, and ‘Gladbach went the entire first half of the season unbeaten at Borussia Park, memorable victories against Borussia Dortmund at home, (departed goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen pulling off numerous brilliant saves) Stuttgart away, the important triumph over Schalke at home amongst others. Favre’s fellow countryman Xhaka had formed a rock solid partnership with the consistently awesome Kramer, whilst Raffael and Kruse were amongst the finest striker pairings in the Bundesliga. Mönchengladbach finished the rückrunde in the Champions League places and hopes were optimistic that the club could reach the upper echelons of Europe.

The Rückrunde

A horrible mess. After the month’s break, ‘Gladbach were torn apart by Bayern which instigated a seven match run in which no games were won, until a brilliant performance at the Westfalenstadion secured a double over Dortmund thanks to goals from the same men who fired past Roman Weidenfeller at Borussia Park, Kruse and Raffael. Though the team was never consistent enough to nail down a Champions League spot after that disastrous run, losses to Frankfurt and Freiburg and a draw at home to Stuttgart more or less crucified any aspirations of trips to the Bernabeu in the near future. A final day defeat to VfL Wolfsburg confirmed the inevitable in the end, but a place in the Europa League secured alongside the Wolves and Mainz.

What went wrong?

A lack of consistency. Die Fohlen must be thankful for the performances of ter Stegen and star defender Tony Jantschke, without them a return to Europe would not have been clinched. Granit Xhaka had such an eye catching first half to the season but he did appear a different player in the rückrunde, not producing the best performances like he had and was rightfully dropped from the first team. As much as it's hard not to love the ever hard working Max Kruse he lost clinical edge to his play, and it’s no surprise Favre’s key man’s sequence of not scoring coincided with the side’s disastrous run.

The future

As expected, Marc Andre ter Stegen’s move to Barcelona was confirmed last week, but his replacement has been in waiting since March- FC Basel’s Yann Sommer has been delegated with the task of replacing the world class talent ter Stegen after moving to Germany for a rumoured €8m fee and is a Swiss international at the age of 25. Hopefully an apt replacement.

Left back was a worry last season defensively, watching Thomas Müller attack Oscar Wendt in particular time and time again in the loss in January was terrifying, and Fabian Johnson has been recruited from Hoffenheim. The US international’s arrival may push out either Wendt or captain Filip Daems, more likely being the latter.

Augsburg’s Andre Hahn is officially the fastest player in the Bundesliga and a fantastic coup was pulled off by sporting director Max Eberl and Favre in persuading the 23 year old to join. Favre may try to utilise his new winger with Patrick Herrmann. With Juan Arango leaving for Mexico, Hahn is a very welcome addition, whilst Ibrahima Traore will sign from Stuttgart on a costless to provide depth for the oncoming Europa League campaign which can be difficult to balance with a Bundesliga schedule for sides with smaller squads, as Freiburg and Frankfurt both realised this season.



Bayer Leverkusen have already added Josip Drmic and look set to sign Hakan Calhanoglu whilst Wolfsburg have added Sebastian Jung and Aaron Hunt to their ranks. ‘Gladbach have done well to replace ter Stegen and Arango with Sommer and Hahn, but a widely shared opinion is that a striker and a centre back is still needed. Xhaka has also been strongly linked with a move to Serie A with Inter and Lazio apparently keen so a replacement for the 21 year old would be required if he was to leave.

Player of the season:

Tony Jantschke. Raffael, Kruse and ter Stegen all had very good seasons overall but Jantschke was immense pretty much week in, week out. The 24 year old has played in four different positions to assist Favre in tight situations due to injuries (right back, left back, centre back, holding midfielder). It was disappointing to see him miss out on the World Cup, albeit expected. Jantschke has signed a new long term deal until the summer of 2018 much to the delight of the fans. Christoph Kramer has made the provisional squad and has a strong chance of starting the group matches after injury ruled out Lars Bender and Sami Khedira not being fully fit.

Prediction for 2014/15 season: 5th place. This season has been a success, but the Champions League is still a season or two away.