Real Madrid Rumors Analysis

Rumor: Real Madrid has offered Asier Illarramendi to Sociedad on loan for two seasons in exchange for Griezmann.

Source: Cadena SER

Analysis: Quite an interesting proposal, but one that makes no sense. First of all, Ancelotti just spoke about his belief in Illarra, and that he is the eventual successor to Xabi Alonso. Granted after heaping praise upon the young Basque, Ancelotti did change his mind and opted for Khedira in the CL final. With that being said, loaning a player out that you bought last season for 32 million just sounds absurd. Then comes the fact that Griezmann is a player that Real have no need for. Cadena SER seems to believe that Griezmann will be Bale's backup while Jese will be Ronaldo's backup. Despite Bale's ever-present fitness problems Jese is a more than sufficient deputy for both Ronaldo and Bale, not to mention that players such as Di Maria and Isco are also viable options for the flanks.

Rumor: Alvaro Morata will not leave Real Madrid, unless he will be guaranteed a starting spot in one of the top teams in Europe.

Source: Cadena Cope

Analysis: Nowadays it seems odd to read something feasible about Morata. It's a known fact that the youngster is "must have" for many top European clubs, with that being said it would be foolish for him to choose a club in which he won't be guaranteed a starting role. Morata needs definite game time which can't be promised at clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester United or Juventus. At some of these clubs he might even be third or fourth choice striker.

Rumor: Real Madrid wants to sign a left back, a midfielder and a forward this summer. Either Marcelo or Coentrão will leave.

Source: Marca

Analysis:Signing a new midfielder and forward makes total sense, but the left-backs are likely to remain the same. In Feburary, Spanish reporters were confident that Alberto Moreno would join Real in the summer. At that stage of the season, it was almost confirmed that Coentrão would leave sooner or later. After nearly joining United on loan twice, the Portuguese was given a final chance. A chance that the former Benfica man, grasped with both hands. Since then, Fabio Coentrão has displaced Marcelo as the starting choice left-back. Perez recently confirmed his ambition to offer the Portuguese a contract renewal after the World Cup. While by being the third longest serving player in the current squad, Marcelo has really cemented his place at Real Madrid. He's a fan favorite and greatly valued by the management. It's highly unlikely for him to leave this summer. The left back slot is something that is unlikely to be tampered with, considering the fact that if Real wanted Moreno they would have already submitted a formal offer with Liverpool rumored to have already tabled a bid.

Rumor: Real Madrid will make a £60m offer for Agüero after the club has accepted Suarez won't leave Anfield.

Source: Daily Star

Analysis: Much of the Agüero speculation seemed to have slowed down after Perez claimed that Real weren't interested in the Argentine. But that's exactly what Perez said about Beckham a week before signing him. Despite Agüero's proneness to injury he would be a good signing for Madrid. Although it's hard to see City letting him go.

Rumor: Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro could join Sevilla this summer on a loan deal.

Source: Estadio Deportivo.

Analysis: Despite his lack of game time, Real Madrid does believe in Casemiro. A loan deal to Sevilla would better suit the Brazilian than teams such as Arsenal, Porto or Inter Milan. Keeping the midfielder in Spain, would allow him to further adjust to the Spanish game. Transferring to another league always has a big learning curve, especially for box to box midfielders.