2014 FIFA World Cup preview: Portugal

Like they did four years ago, not many are considering Portugal as valid contenders for this year's World Cup. Whether it be because of their over dependency on Cristiano Ronaldo or their lack of squad depth, A Seleção das Quinas is now considered a shade of the "golden generation" that existed eight years ago. The golden generation ultimately failed to live up to its hype; it had flair, talent and a star studded line up but it didn't know how to win. This team however, might not have the same flair or talent but it does possess the famous "nunca desistir(never give up)" attitude.

Goalkeepers:

Despite possessing a lack of squad depth in many areas, Portugal is fortunate to have three top quality goalkeepers. Like much of their squad, Eduardo has a wealth of World Cup experience. It's hard for any England fan to ever forget his heroics in 2006 World Cup, after he saved multiple penalties to deny England a spot in the semi-finals.

Apart from having penalty-shootout heroes of the past, Portugal also possesses the most recent penalty shootout hero. Beto's saves throughout the tournament was the driving force behind Sevilla's Europa League triumph. The starting spot however is likely to be retained by Rui Patrício.

Defenders:

Portugal's defense is surely its strongest component. And that means a lot considering Portugal possesses the best forward in the world. Over the past few major tournaments, Portugal's defense has been highly dependable. They've only been undone twice by eventual winners Spain, once by a slender 1-0 score line and another by a penalty shootout.

Pepe and Bruno Alves are certainly one of the strongest center-back pairings in this summer's world cup. Aside from being physically menacing, the pair are highly experienced in major competitions.

In João Pereira and Fábio Coentrão, the Seleção possess quality full-backs that are capable of making dangerous offensive runs while remaining solid at the back.

Midfielders:

By possessing six highly versatile midfielders, Bento has the ability to change his style of play at any time. Explaining his midfield options, Bento said: "Of the six midfielders, two can play in the No. 6 position, Miguel Veloso and William Carvalho, while João Moutinho and Raul Meireles have been with us all the way. Rúben Amorim can play in any position across the midfield, as well as right-back, while Rafa can play inside, or as a No. 10 enabling us to invert the midfield triangle."

João Moutinho is undoubtedly Portugal's most influential player aside from Cristiano Ronaldo. The ex- Porto man has shown his brilliance all season long for Monaco, and is now ready to help guide his team to success.

Every World Cup has one young starlet that uses the stage to showcase his potential. William Carvalho might be that player this year. After impressing all season long, he nearly sealed a switch to City in January. Carvalho is tipped by many to displace Miguel Veloso in the heart of the Portuguese midfield.

Forwards:

Portugal is not "a one man team" because the idea of "a one man team" is pure fiction. The competitiveness of the modern game, makes it impossible for such a thing to exist. Sure teams depend on players, some more so than others. After their goalless draw with Greece, Bento said " Whoever we have in the team, we'll have to compete. The national team, Real Madrid or Manchester United were always stronger when they had a player with Cristiano Ronaldo's ability. If teams that train every day together depend on him, why should we be afraid of saying he has an enormous influence on our team?" Right you are Mr. Bento. However it's worth noting that when Real Madrid doesn't have Ronaldo, the likes of Bale, Di Maria and Benzema are more than likely to pick up the pieces. Portugal simply doesn't possess the same luxury. Without CR7, Portugal are like a headless arrow, they can get there but can't inflict any damage.

With Nani struggling to string together starts at Old Trafford, coupled with Helder Postiga's constant injuries, Portugal once again seem to be nowhere without Ronaldo. With that being said many are pointing to the Braga striker Éder as a potential deputy to CR7. Éder has just recovered from a season long injury but seems to have hit the ground running, scoring four times in the last few weeks of the season.

Group:

Group G is notoriously known as the Group of Death. Last season it contained Brazil, Portugal, Ivory Coast and North Korea. This year it might not be the outright candidate for the Group of Death, but is surely in the running. Germany, Ghana and USA are all difficult opponents, but this should be a group that Portugal can progress through.

Prediction: Semi-Finals

http://www.footyformation.com/team/view/slug/ezK

Goalkeepers: Beto (Sevilla), Eduardo (Braga), Rui Patrício (Sporting).

Defenders: Andre Almeida (Benfica), Bruno Alves (Fenerbahce), Fabio Coentrao (Real Madrid), Joao Pereira (Valencia), Neto (Zenit St Petersburg), Pepe (Real Madrid), Ricardo Costa (Valencia).

Midfielders: Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Miguel Veloso (Dynamo Kiev), Raul Meireles (Fenerbahce), Ruben Amorim (Benfica), William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon), Rafa (Braga).

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Eder (Braga), Helder Postiga (Lazio), Hugo Almeida (Besiktas), Nani (Manchester United), Varela (FC Porto), Vieirinha (Wolfsburg).