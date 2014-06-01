Germany - Cameroon Live Score and Text Commentary

International friendly before the World Cup between Germany and Cameroon, played at the 54,000 capacity Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach, Germany.

That's all from us at VAVEL for tonight, we hope you enjoyed this commentary and will continue to come here for coverage of many of the upcoming international friendlies. If this game has confirmed one thing, it's that the World Cup can't come soon enough - until then, it's goodnight from us.

A drab first half is quickly forgotten after four goals in the second, and though this will be a real confidence-booster for Cameroon, who face a difficult task in Group A of the World Cup against Brazil, Croatia and Mexico. However, it is not the result that Germany would have hoped for, and they will hope to perform better in their final warm-up game against Armenia. Löw names his squad tomorrow, and players such as Özil and Götze could find their first-team places in doubt after poor performances here tonight.

The two teams walk off to warm applause from the fans, who appreciate the initiative shown by both sides in the second half. The Cameroon supporters are jubilant after a hugely impressive result here in Mönchengladbach.

90+3' The referee blows for full-time, an entertaining second-half ending 2-2.

90+1' Enoh hits a shot fractionally over the bar from 25 yards out following a rapid break away by Moukandjo and Eto'o. Pierre Webó then replaces Eto'o, who has captained his country well.

87' A promising Germany attack breaks down as Kramer fouls a defender in his attempt to take the ball forward.

84' Benedikt Höwedes replaces Durm, who enjoyed a solid - if unspectacular - debut.

81' Song is down receiving some treatment following a heavy tackle from Podolski, who is subsequently berated by most of the Cameroon team.

79' Müller lobs the goalkeeper but only finds the top of the net as Germany look to take the lead again.

77' Mainz forward Choupo-Moting breaks forward down the left and though the defence seems happy to show him onto his left foot, he fires a powerful shot across the goalkeeper and into the bottom right corner, a fantastic solo effort.

77' GOAL! Choupo-Moting scores a fantastic equaliser for the visitors!

74' The home fans are enjoying themselves now, with the addition of one of their own home players putting them in a comfortable mood. Their defence is less comfortable, but both sides are getting more half-chances at goal.

73' Local boy Christoph Kramer replaces Khedira, who seems to have recovered from his injury problems.

71' Podolski breakes down the left following a Cameroon attack, and he is unchallenged as he rolls the ball across the six-yard box. Reus is waiting, but Schürrle is first to the ball and knocks it into the empty net.

71' GOAL! Germany have turned it around, the two substitutes combining to give Schürrle a tap-in!

70' Cameroon are coming forward more and more but Germany are exploiting this fact, looking dangerous on the break with the ball almost falling to Podolski in the area.

69' A Cameroon corner is easily headed away by Boateng.

68' The two quickfire goals seem to have opened the game up a little, with both teams looking to go for the win.

65' Boateng delivers a cross from the right byline and it is headed in at the near post by Müller. Are there more goals in this game?

65' GOAL! Germany respond, Thomas Müller scores!

64' Song was instrumental in the goal and leads another foray forward, resulting in a corner on the right for Cameroon which is cleared by Schürrle. Podolski replaces Özil.

62' A spell of Cameroon pressure has the ball bobbling around the German penalty area, and Samuel Eto'o turns it inside the far post with the outside of his right boot. Moukandjo tries to follow it in but doesn't get a touch, and the travelling fans are ecstatic. Who saw this coming?

62' GOAL! Cameroon take the lead, and it's Samuel Eto'o!

61' Eto'o's shot from the edge of the area is blocked by Durm.

57' Durm goes for glory on his debut, firing a half volley well over from 30 yards following a corner. Benoît Assou-Ekotto replaces the impressive Bedimo, with Götze making way for Schürrle.

55' Another Germany attack breaks down on the right, and Andre Schürrle of Chelsea is being readied on the sidelines.

52' Özil misplaces a pass to Müller and the crowd seem to be getting on the back of the Arsenal man, who hasn't had the best of evenings. Moments later, Müller's cross looks dangerous but there is nobody in the area to get on the end of it.

50' Eto'o dummies past Hummels but stops in his tracks following minimal contact from the defender. The referee sees no reason to give a costless kick, and the move breaks down.

48' Reus fires across the face of the goal with the outside of his boot from a tight angle on the right following good play from Özil and Götze in the buildup.

47' Both sides seem to be trying to attack at the start of the seocnd half, but the two defences are remaining solid.

45' Landry N'Guemo replaces the frustrated Stephane M'Bia for Cameroon in the first change of the match. The referee gets the second half underway.

20:21. For the hosts, Reus has been the most potent threat and was unlucky to see his cross missed by the onrushing Khedira after 35 minutes. Germany only have themselves to blame for not being ahead after some poor finishing and decision-making.

20:20. Bedimo has been a constant thorn in the side for the home side, and is certainly one to look at the World Cup following a solid season for Lyon.

HT. Germany started strongly and Özil should have scored in the opening 60 seconds, but their early threat has since died down and Cameroon can be pleased with their overall performance, possibly even disappointed not to have taken the lead themselves through Matip or Moukandjo.

45' The referee chooses not to add on any stoppage time, and blows for half time with the scores level at 0-0.

43' Germany are clearly getting rattled here, and Özil is perhaps fortunate to escape a booking for a foul on Song.

41' Matip heads straight at Weidenfeller following good work from Bedimo down the left. Cameroon are enjoying a good spell of pressure, and a Boateng foul results in a yellow card for the Germany man.

38' Cameroon are close to an opener with Eto'o playing an excellent slide-rule pass through to Moukandjo, who shoots at the legs of Weidenfeller. Durm did well to put pressure on the forward.

36' Moukandjo wins a costless kick on the right wing after being fouled by debutant Durm.

35' Reus delivers a dangerous cross from the left but Khedira fails to make any contact on the ball, which would surely have resulted in an opening goal.

33' Götze wants a penalty after finding himself pulled down in the area but nothing is given. The ball is cleared but comes back with Reus, who fires a shot straight at Itandje from the left flank.

31' The crowd are becoming increasingly restless at an increasingly sloppy game. There is still a fairly jovial atmosphere surorunding the friendly, but the home fans want to see more from Germany's attackers.

30' The early chances for both sides have dried up, with Cameroon looking more solid at the back after an erratic start. Germany are still controlling possession, but aren't threatening to do much with it.

28' Götze's cross from the left sails harmlessly over the head of Müller, and out for a goal kick.

27' N'Koulou's ambitious long ball forward is easily claimed by Weidenfeller at the edge of his penalty area.

26' Alex Song is booked for pulling back Khedira inside the centre circle as he looked to launch a counter-attack.

24' Constant fouls are breaking up the flow of this game. Nothing serious with players looking to avoid injury, but it is enough to spoil the game as a spectacle so far.

22' Müller's low cross from the right is too powerful for Götze, bouncing off the legs of the Bayern Munich man.

19' Enoh is booked for a high tackle, once again on Toni Kroos. The referee seems to have had enough.

18' Cameroon have their first real chance, Eto'o turning inside the area and managing to get a shot away which is easily saved by Weidenfeller.

17' Bedimo is hauled down by Mueller inside his own half trying to break forward.

15' Germany are sensing the opportunity to exploit the space behind a high Cameroon back line, but Reus is fractionally offside again.

14' Another heavy challenge on Kroos results in a costless kick in their own half for Germany. M'Bia must be on his last chance now.

12' M'Bia is clearly unhappy after the earlier challenge, kicking out at Kroos as the two lie on the floor after another tackle. It isn't a heavy blow, but Eto'o is telling him to keep his head.

10' Mueller flicks the ball over his head into the path of Goetze, who hits a powerful shot which is saved onto the post by Itandje for a corner, which the keeper claims.

9' Eto'o hits a low shot wide of the left post from the left corner of the penalty area after a heavy touch prevented him from breaking into the box. M'Bia seems to be struggling slightly after an early knock from Kroos.

8' M'Bia threatens to come forward with the ball but is muscled off it at the edge of the area by Khedira

7' Thomas Mueller almost finds himself through on goal, but Itandje is out quickly to gather the long pass forward.

5' Germany look confident on the ball and are constantly trying to give the ball to their wide men. Cameroon look slightly lost, unable to win the ball back and losing it quickly when they do.

3' Marco Reus escapes down the left, but his cross is deflected out for a corner, from which Reus' cross goes over the bar. Positive start for Germany.

1' Mesut Özil should give the hosts an early lead, putting his shot wide from the centre of the box as the defeders appealed for offside.

1' Germany kick us off, and the game is underway.

19:30. The anthems have been sung, the teams are in place and kickoff is seconds away. Stay tuned!

19:27. A spectacular scene greets the two teams onto the pitch, with a sell-out crowd creating an impressive black and white card display.

19:25. This is the penultimate warmup match for both sides before they set off to Brazil. Germany will play Armenia and Cameroon face Moldova before the big kickoff.

19:16. Cameroon have scored in each of their last four games, but Germany haven't lost since a 4-3 defeat to the USA in June of 2013. The visitors may have their work cut out tonight against one of the favourites to lift the World Cup trophy this summer.

19:06. The stadium is starting to fill up and the teams are out to warm-up. Stay here on VAVEL for full coverage of tonight's friendly Germany vs Cameroon, starting in roughly 25 minutes. Photo from @daveraish, Twitter.

19:00. Half an hour until kickoff! Who do you think will take the victory tonight?

18:58. By coincidence, the captains Mertesacker and Eto'o are also the only two men on the pitch to have played in the previous meeting between the sides in 2004, when Kevin Kuranyi and Miroslav Klose (2) scored to give Germany a comfortable 3-0 win. Highlights of the match can be found further below.

18:55. Manuel Neuer and Philipp Lahm are not fit to play this evening, but Joachim Löw has allayed fears that they could miss the World Cup, saying "Lahm and Manuel Neuer won't play against Cameroon on Sunday, but there are still two weeks until the World Cup starts, by which time they will be in form". Good news for Germany fans.

18:49. Arsenal's Per Mertesacker will captain Germany tonight, while the hosts will be led by Eto'o.

18:45. The two managers have named a total of thirty substitutes between them, so expect some serious changes during and after half-time. Hopefully it doesn't disrupt the flow of the game.

18:42. Apologies for an earlier mistake. To clarify, Samuel Eto'o does start for Cameroon.

18:41. Sami Khedira is perhaps the biggest surprise in the Germany starting eleven as it had been rumoured that he was still struggling with injury, though the deployment of Mario Götze as a probable 'false nine' should make for some attractive football from the hosts.

18:36. As expected, Borussia Dortmund full-back Erik Durm makes his first appearance for Germany.

18:32. Speak of the devil, Cameroon's team for tonight: Itandjé, Djeugoué, Matip, Nkoulou, Bedimo, Enoh, Song, M'Bia, Moukandjo, Choupo-Moting, Eto'o.

18:29. No news on Cameroon's team yet, but the hosts will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Germany XI: Weidenfeller - Boateng, Mertesacker, Hummels, Durm - Khedira, Kroos - Müller, Özil, Reus - Götze.

18:25. Tonight's game will be played at Borussia Mönchengladbach's 52,000-seat Borussia Park. The stadium will be host to Europa League football in the 2014/15 season following a successful season for its tenants, who finished in sixth place in the Bundesliga. Image courtesy of tripadvisor.com.

18:18. No official team line-ups as of yet, but German newspaper BILD have predicted both managers to name close to full-strength sides. With the obvious quality of Germany and the fragile nature of Cameroon - who are defensively solid until they concede - we could be in for an entertaining match.

18:13. Though Samuel Eto'o remains the focal point of the Cameroon team, 22-year-old forward Vincent Aboubakar has emerged as an important player in the last year. With sixteen goals and five assists in Ligue Un for Lorient last season, his place in the World Cup squad should be all but secured - he can make sure of that tonight.

18:08. Cameroon will be playing in the second match of the World Cup, in their Group A fixture with Mexico. In a difficult group alongside Brazil and Croatia, you can read Carald Vella's preview of their World Cup chances here.

17:54. One man who will not feature today is Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Lars Bender, who has been ruled out of the World Cup after picking up a "combined" muscle and tendon injury in a training session. With Bastian Schweinsteiger and Sami Khedira also struggling, Löw may have some headaches regarding his midfield.

17:47. Sky Bet have Germany at 1/4 favourites to win this game, with Cameroon at 10/1 and odds of 9/2 for a draw.

17:38. With just under two hours to go before kickoff, take a look at highlights from the last time these two teams met, a 3-0 victory for the Germans in 2004.

16:55. Volker Finke hopes that this friendly can be a springboard for Cameroon to make World Cup history by becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals, but has kept his targets realistic, saying "We want to reach the second round, that's for sure".

16:50. Joachim Löw will name his final squad for the World Cup following Germany - Cameroon, and has said "It is an important opportunity for me once again to gain knowledge, both tactically and on individual players". He believes his team have made good progress both "tactically and physically", adding "everyone has been very focused during training and the players are all getting along very well - it is a good atmosphere".

16.46. Cameroon's German coach Volker Finke has close to a full first-team squad to choose from, but it is unclear whether he will attempt to fine-tune his preferred team or protect key players such as Samuel Eto'o and Vincent Aboubakar.

16:42. Germany are expected to be without a host of important players such as Manuel Neuer and Philipp Lahm, though both should be fit for the start of the World Cup. Roman Weidenfeller and Erik Durm will reportedly take their places, the latter making his full international debut if he plays.

16:37. These sides have met twice since 2002, with Germany registering two wins without conceding. Germany beat Cameroon 2-0 in the group stage of the 2002 World Cup, and 3-0 in 2004. German striker Miroslav Klose, who will be looking to overhaul Ronaldo's record for World Cup goals this summer, scored on both occasions.

16:35. Cameroon's players will also looking to stake a claim for the World Cup squad. They have already played twice in the last week, beating Macedonia before a disappointing defeat to Paraguay.

16:33. Germany will be looking to impress coach Joachim Löw ahead of the World Cup following a poor display in their last match, a drab 0-0 draw with Poland in Hamburg.

16:30. Good afternoon and welcome to our live commentary of Germany vs Cameroon, here on VAVEL. Kickoff is in three hours at 19:30GMT in Mönchengladbach, Germany, but stay right here as we'll have all the buildup, team news and analysis before the start of the game.