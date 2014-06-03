Brazil - Panama Live Score and Text Commentary of World Cup 2014 friendly

22:00. That's all for tonight folks, thanks for joining VAVEL and myself Charlie Malam for tonight's game. Brazil face Serbia in several days' time, before opening the World Cup against Croatia on the 12th. Make sure you're here, where we'll be covering both games. We hope you enjoyed the commentary and make sure to come back for a number of other international friendlies in the coming days. Thank you and good night.

21:56. Scolari will be pleased with his side's performance, Neymar ran the show and will be looking to do so similarly on the biggest stage of them all next week. The second-half was slowed down by substitutions but Brazil eased past a less-than-dangerous Panama side.

93' The referee blows for full-time and the game ends 4-0 after a stress-costless victory for Brazil.

92' Neymar's ostentaciousness on show again. Willian and Hulk are the two combining again but the keeper comes out to collect. Meanwhile, Gabriel Torres dances past two Brazilians and sprints into the Brazil half but can't do anything with the ball.

91' Maxwell's cross-cum-shot comes to nothing as he can neither direct a ball to Willian or get a shot on target. Panama haven't had a sustained period of play in the Brazil half for at least 10 minutes now.

90' Maicon in space, works a ball into the box and Neymar gets another effort away but the shot is blocked. We're into stoppage time here.

89' Neymar has stole the limelight all night and he'll be an absolute terror for defences in the upcoming World Cup should he replicate this form.

88' Neymar's pass is sublime as he tries to find Jô but the Panamian keeper comes out well to deny him the opportunity. The 22-year-old really is enjoying himself out here.

86' Neymar again! A smart one-two on the edge of the box with Hulk but his ball brushes just inches past the post. He's unlucky with that one. Absolutely outstanding night for the young man.

86' Great ball across the box from Maicon over on the right-side to pick out Neymar on the far post but he can't bring it down to get away a shot.

85' Neymar with another great effort, dancing past a defender but firing an effort which swerves wide of the post.

84' Neymar sets Willian away who flashes a ball across the box but Jô can't get to it with his foot. Perhaps should have opted to try and head the ball in.

82' Were the Brazilian forwards offside? No-one quite sure what seems to have just happened. Panama still have 11 men and the score remains just a four goal lead.

80' A free-kick into the box from the right-side and Neymar's header crashes against the post. Chaos ensues as Gomez seems to handle the ball and is sent off, but the red card is subsequently drawn. Strange decisions.

79' Olé's ringing around the stadium here now as Brazil see off the game. Neymar's at it again, flicking the ball over a defender's head in the centre-circle.

78' Brazil with wind in their sails again now but Panama won't just roll over, attempting to create more chances but César hasn't really been challenged all game.

77' Here's Brazil's fourth earlier which substitute Willian converted.

76' Neymar, despite being offside, attempts an acrobatic effort. The Brazilian crowd sing the young Barcelona superstar's name after a tremendous performance tonight.

75' Brazil denied a penalty with a contentious refereeing decision after Hulk is caught in the box. The referee disagrees, giving Panama a free-kick for the hand-ball when Hulk went down.

74' A comprehensive lead for the Brazilians now.

73' Neymra is at the centre of it all again after driving at the defence, poking a ball through for the overlapping Maxwell who chips the ball into the box for Willian to poke through two Panamian defenders. 4-0.

72' GOAL! Willian. 4-0.

71' Willian wins a corner after taking advantage of a slip in the Panama defence, the diminutive winger whips the ball into the box but again nothing comes of it. Lots of unprolific corners from the hosts tonight.

70' Not much to say about the second half, little has happened since Hulk's goal in the 46th minute.

69' Captain David Luiz is being substituted off, so gives the armband to César. Henrique replaces the former Chelsea man.

67' Hulk fires a free-kick from approximately 35-yards out but he slips as he makes contact with the ball and despite the shot's power, Calderón can parry it.

66' The pace has certainly slowed down now. Another Panama change, Nahill Carroll, who was sent off against Serbia on Sunday replaces Rodriguez.

65' Pinball inside the box as Brazil try to get a shot on target but Jô can't get the ball out of his feet.

64' The game's pace has been affected by the numerous changes. Brazil have lost their momentum now.

63' Another substitution here. Chelsea's Oscar replaced by Chelsea's Willian. Two superb Brazilian starlets.

61' Maicon almost creates a chance but Neymar's run is slightly too early and Maicon can't find him.

59' Widespread changes for the away side and Brazil seem keen to copy them as Fred is now replaced by former Manchester City forward Jô.

57' Other substitues of note, Gabriel Torres on for Panama, as is Jairo Jiminez. Harold Cummings replaces Gabriel Torres.

56' Another effort for the visitors as César is again challenged but Panama don't take advantage of the corner. Meanwhile, goalkeeper José Calderón replaces McFarlane.

55' Panama come close! After falling to the ground, César recovers to push the substitute Roberto Nurse's header over the bar.

53' Brazil look hungry for more here, but it's Panama who get have a shot here. Carroll's 40-yard effort is comfortable enough for César to collect.

52' Speak of the devil, Neymar nearly gets his second of the night but his shot is palmed away by McFarlane for a corner, which is harmless.

51' Neymar's assist means he has now scored 31 and assisted 22. He's been involved in 52 goals in 48 appearances.

49' Fred could have made it four. Neymar is in acres on the right, fires a ball into the box but the forward can only power his header high over the bar.

49' A superb back-heel from Neymar with the assist for Hulk's strike. Divine skill.

48' Well that didn't take long. Hulk curls an effort past McFarlane for Brazil to go three goals ahead. The game is surely put to bed now.

47' GOAL! Hulk! 3-0.

46' Three changes at the break for Brazil. Maxwell, Hernanes and Maicon on for Dani Alves, Marcelo and Ramires.

46' A stat via @rio_robbie, "Neymar surpasses Ronaldo as Brazil's highest goalscorer in the 20th century. He now has 31 goals" after his goal earlier.

45' The second half begins. Can Brazil add to their lead or will Panama stage an unlikely comeback?

21:01. Brazil cruising to an eighth successive international friendly victory, having hardly stretched their legs. Impressive stuff.

20:56. Here's Dani Alves' strike for the second of the game:

20:54. Dani Alves and Neymar didn't look happy after the whistle was blown. The two had several choice words for the referee. This has been quite a hotly-contested match so far. You suspect Scolari will telling his players to calm down over the break.

HT: Brazil 2-0 Panama - a brilliant free-kick from Neymar put the Brazilians ahead on the 27th minute, before Dani Alves doubled the hosts' lead in the sun of Goiânia with a clever toe-poke from outside the box. Brazil on course for a relatively routine victory here.

45' Neymar crosses the ball in but a foul is called for shirt-pulling from Fred.

43' Another Brazilian free-kick after a foul on Marcelo. Two yellow cards to two Panamian players for arguing with the referee. The set-piece is around 25 yards out from the left-side of the pitch. Neymar is shaping it up again.

42' Brazil dominating possession, hounding Panama into mistakes. A nice relaxed atmosphere amongst the Brazilians in the stands now as they ponder the upcoming weeks for their national side.

40' Alves with a superb shot from the edge of the box. A calm, composed finish finds the bottom corner to double the home side's lead. Two excellent goals tonight see Brazil comfortably winning despite only an average performance from Luiz Felipe Scolari's side.

40' GOAL! It's two - Dani Alves.

39' Neymar again dazzling the Panamian defence, the 22-year-old goes down in the box but nothing is given.

37' Brazil surging forward consistently now, Panama under constant pressure. The home side haven't quite got their final ball right so far yet though.

36' Here's Neymar's goal earlier to put Brazil into the lead:

35' Neymar really the star of the show so far. He's been on another level since his goal.

34' Cooper gets away Panama's first shot but it flies well, well wide.

33' Luis Tejada tries to fashion a chance but Ramires defends well. Dani Alves fouls again on the right-side of the field, Panama costless-kick.

32' The hosts passing the ball round with a lot more pace now. Neymar showcasing all of his skills with another neat nutmeg.

30' Ball crossed in but the ball is dealt with. Nothing comes of the following throw-in. Brazil's creativity starting to show now as they become thoroughly dominant.

30' Hulk causing problems now, working his way into the box before trying to pull the ball back inside for Fred. Corner to Brazil.

29' The Brazilian crowd much more laid-back now as the noise cranks up inside the Serra Dourada Stadium. Just short of 50,000 inside tonight.

28' Panama have a free-kick of their own but it aimlessly drifts out for a goal-kick.

27' It's almost two immediately! A beautiful bit of skill on the edge of the box before Neymar hangs it into the box to leave McFarlane flapping for it but Fred can't get on the end of the cross.

26' After a drab start to the game, a beautiful bending free-kick sails right into the top corner and puts Brazil into the lead. Neymar displaying perfectly why he is so highly thought of in his homeland.

25' GOAL! Neymar!

25' It's Neymar who strikes it...

24' Neymar hacked down by Luis Tejada outside the box, the Panamian forward is booked and Brazil have their first real opportunity on goal.

22' Fred drives at the Panama defence.

22' Long ball from David Luiz leads to nothing and runs out for a Panama goal-kick. The Brazilian fans becoming slightly agitated at their side's lack of cutting edge.

21' Brazil restricted to playing it across the back so far. Panama pressuring well and not allowing any of the Canarinho's superstars time on the ball.

20' Superb slaloming run by Neymar, but his through ball is cut out. The crowd's noise picking up considerably whenever he is in possession.

19' Oscar lets the ball run under his feet and out for a Panama throw which leads discontent from the Brazil fans.

19' Slow start to the game as of yet. Brazil yet to truly show any signs of the side favourites to win the World Cup, Panama are organised and coping well.

18' Neymar goes down on the edge of the box, prompting the home crowd to jeer but the referee is having none of it.

17' A ball in towards Fred in the centre of the box from Oscar is easily collected my McFarlane. The hosts yet to have a shot on goal.

16' Dani Alves flying into another tackle against Quintero. Scolari seems to have riled his men up tonight.

15' Armando Cooper goes down looking for a foul, but the referee waves it away and Dante wins a goal-kick for Brazil.

12' Ramires fouls a Panamian defender deep inside Panama's half. Plenty of fouls in tonight's game already.

11' First yellow card for the game goes to tonight's Brazilian captain David Luiz who jumps in with a rash tackle at the half-way line.

'10 No clear cut chances for either side as of yet, but the home side are dominating possession. Panama doing well to quell their offensive threat so far.

'8 Long throw into box but the resulting header is comfortably caught by Julio César.

'7 The ball is whipped into the box by Marcelo, but McFarlane comes out to punch it away. The attack ends for a Panama throw-in.

'6 Little chances for either side as yet. Brazil yet to create anything, but Marcelo wins a free-kick after being hacked down on the far left side.

'5 A long ball is hung up into the box, but it drifts harmlessly out for a goal kick.

'4 A clumsy David Luiz tackles hands Panama a free-kick. A quickly taken set-piece flashes wide, but the referee orders it to be re-taken.

'3 Panama easing their way into the game, Dante dives in to prevent Mūnoz getting a cross away.

'2 Brazil passing the ball around but being surrounded by lots of Panama bodies, determined to restrict their passing play.

'1 And we're underway! Brazil get the ball rolling.

20:00. The national anthems have been sung, plenty of Panama fans here along to support their side but the stadium is awash with yellow.

19:57. We're just minutes away now. Stay tuned for live commentary of the match as Brazil take on Panama in what is guaranteed to be an exciting international friendly.

19:45. With kick-off edging closer, what is your predicition for today's game?

19:40. 20 minutes to go now. "Neymar has 30 goals in 47 Brazil games. A hat-trick today will see him equal legends Ronaldinho (98 games) & Jairzinho (81 games)" - via @zizouology.

19:35. Luiz Scolari earlier revealed Brazil are playing Panama because of the similarity between Mexico and the Panamians. The Brazilians face Mexico in Group A of their World Cup campaign on June 17th.

19:33. Brazil’s game today takes place in Goiânia, a city that was a contender to be a World Cup host city but failed and wasn’t selected. Tonight’s game is expected to be a sell-out.

19:30. Panama XI: Oscar McFarlane, Roman Morcillo, Carlos Rodriguez, Roberto Chen, Leonel Parris, Amilcar Espinosa, Armando Cooper, Gabriel Gomez, Alberto Quintero, Nelson Barahona, Nicholas Munoz Jarvis.

19:28. Going into tonight's game, Brazil have also conceded just two goals since that loss, scoring 25 goals in seven games in return. Panama have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight, and so the Brazilians will be confident that they can score several goals tonight as the heavily-fancied favourites.

19.23. Brazilian legend Zico has been singing Oscar's praises ahead of tonight's game, hailing him as a very special player. He said: "Oscar is tactically as essential as Neymar and as creative as him. He has an amazing technique which impresses me a lot. What impresses me the most about Oscar, is his ability to guide build up play with a lot of ease.”

19:21. In other Brazil news, today is the same day Brazil’s Roberto Carlos scored one of the greatest free-kicks of all time. This stupendous effort that defied the laws of physics was 17 years ago today:

19:18. David Luiz is today's Brazil captain.

19:16. Brazil XI: Julio César, Daniel Alves, David Luiz, Dante, Marcelo; Ramires, Luiz Gustavo, Oscar; Hulk, Fred, Neymar. A strong side from Scolari.

19:14. 45 minutes until kick off. Brazil go into tonight’s game unbeaten since a 1-0 loss to Switzerland on the 14th August 2013. Panama meanwhile, haven’t won since an impressive 2-1 home win over Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup back in July last year. To make matters worse for the visitors, Brazil have never lost any of their 13 games at Serra Dourada.

6:48. Brazil will be looking to one of their many capable goalscorers, with Hulk, Neymar, Fred and Oscar likely to start for The Carnarinha.

6:42. Panama, while unlikely to cause an upset, will be looking towards one of Luis Tejada, Gabriel Torres or Gabriel Gómez for inspiration tonight. The trio share 56 national team goals between them, having made a grand total of 222 appearances.

6:35. 20,000 fans packed into the ground to see their team's open training session yesterday and the Brazilians were in a buoyant mood ahead of their side's big summer.

6:32. Tonight's game will be played at the 50,000 seater Serra Dourada Stadium, in the heart of Goiânia, home ground of Goiás Esporte Clube who play in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. Goiás sit seventh in the league, having played nine games of their 38-game season.

6:30. Going into tonight's game, Sky Bet make Panama huge outsiders to win at 20/1, whilst Brazil are just 1/12 to win, with even a draw between the two sides an 8/1.

6:29. After Panama's draw, their manager Hernán "Bolillo" Gómez's first in charge, Gómez said: "It’s an important result because of the strong opponent we were facing. There were important moments against a difficult rival."

6:27. Meanwhile, Panama are likely to field a similar side to the first 11 who featured against Serbia recently. You can see an in-depth look at the side that played that night here.

6:22. With heavy expectations on their shoulders this summer, Scolari's side against Panama is likely to consist of those on the fringes of the first 11 for his side's opening World Cup match against Croatia in nine days' time. Ramires, Dante and Neymar are all confirmed starters, with Thiago Silva, Fernandinho and Paulinho all looking likely to miss out.

6:20. The tournament hosts will be overwhelming favourites to top group A of the World Cup, alongside Mexico, Cameroon and Croatia. Brazil kick off the competition on the 12th with a tough fixture against Croatia. You can read Gerry Johnston's preview of their World Cup chances here.

6:17. Upon declaring several of his starting side at an open training session yesterday, Luiz Felipe Scolari told the press Chelsea's Ramires will start out wide. He said: "Tomorrow, that's where he will be and in the future we'll have to look him and see if he is what we're looking for." Ahead of his side's preparation, Scolari said: 'It would be good to have another week, but at the same time, deep inside me, knowing that my team will be prepared, I wanted it to start now. It's time to get this thing going."

6:15. The Panamians haven't faced the Brazilians for 13 years and have only faced them three times previously, losing 5-0 back in 2001 and also in 1956. The World Cup has come directly after both of their last two games in 2002 and 1958 and funnily enough, Brazil have gone on to win the tournament on both occasions. They will be hoping the streak repeats itself for their sixth title this summer.

6:12. Panama last played on Sunday, when Gabriel Enrique Gómez's strike earned them a 1-1 draw against Serbia. You can see the highlights from that game here:

6:09. Brazil's opposition tonight will be Panama, who narrowly missed out on World Cup qualification after squandering a 2-1 lead in the dying minutes to USA, who scored twice, to steal a 3-2 win and deny Los Canaleros CONCACAF's play-off spot.

6:06. This will be Brazil's first match since they beat South Africa 5-0 away from home back in March. Their golden boy, Neymar, helped himself to a hat-trick that night, as they strolled to a comfortable victory in Johannesburg.

6:05. As this summer's World Cup hosts, Brazil will be looking to get off to a strong start in their penultimate warm-up friendly. Tonight's match is the first of two international friendlies for The Canarinha, who go into this summer's tournaments as the bookies' favourites to win it.

6:00. Good afternoon and welcome to our live commentary of Brazil vs Panama, here on VAVEL. Tonight's kick off is at 20:00GMT in Goiânia, Brazil but stay right here as we'll have all the build-up, team news and analysis before the start of the game.