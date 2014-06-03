Brazil - Panama Live Score and Text Commentary of World Cup 2014 friendly
22:00. That's all for tonight folks, thanks for joining VAVEL and myself Charlie Malam for tonight's game. Brazil face Serbia in several days' time, before opening the World Cup against Croatia on the 12th. Make sure you're here, where we'll be covering both games. We hope you enjoyed the commentary and make sure to come back for a number of other international friendlies in the coming days. Thank you and good night.

21:56. Scolari will be pleased with his side's performance, Neymar ran the show and will be looking to do so similarly on the biggest stage of them all next week. The second-half was slowed down by substitutions but Brazil eased past a less-than-dangerous Panama side.

93' The referee blows for full-time and the game ends 4-0 after a stress-costless victory for Brazil.

92' Neymar's ostentaciousness on show again. Willian and Hulk are the two combining again but the keeper comes out to collect. Meanwhile, Gabriel Torres dances past two Brazilians and sprints into the Brazil half but can't do anything with the ball.

91' Maxwell's cross-cum-shot comes to nothing as he can neither direct a ball to Willian or get a shot on target. Panama haven't had a sustained period of play in the Brazil half for at least 10 minutes now.

90' Maicon in space, works a ball into the box and Neymar gets another effort away but the shot is blocked. We're into stoppage time here.

89' Neymar has stole the limelight all night and he'll be an absolute terror for defences in the upcoming World Cup should he replicate this form.

88' Neymar's pass is sublime as he tries to find Jô but the Panamian keeper comes out well to deny him the opportunity. The 22-year-old really is enjoying himself out here.

86' Neymar again! A smart one-two on the edge of the box with Hulk but his ball brushes just inches past the post. He's unlucky with that one. Absolutely outstanding night for the young man.

86' Great ball across the box from Maicon over on the right-side to pick out Neymar on the far post but he can't bring it down to get away a shot.

85' Neymar with another great effort, dancing past a defender but firing an effort which swerves wide of the post.

84' Neymar sets Willian away who flashes a ball across the box but Jô can't get to it with his foot. Perhaps should have opted to try and head the ball in.

82' Were the Brazilian forwards offside? No-one quite sure what seems to have just happened. Panama still have 11 men and the score remains just a four goal lead.

80' A free-kick into the box from the right-side and Neymar's header crashes against the post. Chaos ensues as Gomez seems to handle the ball and is sent off, but the red card is subsequently drawn. Strange decisions.

79' Olé's ringing around the stadium here now as Brazil see off the game. Neymar's at it again, flicking the ball over a defender's head in the centre-circle.

78' Brazil with wind in their sails again now but Panama won't just roll over, attempting to create more chances but César hasn't really been challenged all game.

77' Here's Brazil's fourth earlier which substitute Willian converted.