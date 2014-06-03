Greece - Nigeria Live Score and Text Commentary of 2014 World Cup Friendly Match

2.06 That's it from the coverage from PPL Park! Greece - Nigeria ended in a scoreless draw that should give both manager plenty to analyze as the 2014 World Cup debut gets closer and closer!

Full Time Comment: What a thrilling game! Despite the fact that there were no goals scored, both sides committed themselves to the attack and generated a lot of chances but were unable to convert. Nigeria had a solid performance, but their lacked accuracy on the attack to penetrate a tough Greek defensive line. As for Greece, they played much better in the second half and dominated the action on long stretches of the contest but were unable to defeat Vincent Enyeama who had a very good performance.

90+3' The referee blows the whistle and the game is over!!

90+2' Nigeria had the control of the game in the final minutes but they couldn't do anything with the ball.

90+1' Another cross from Nigeria that goes straight into Kapino's hands. Two minutes of stoppage time have been given.

90' What a shot from Victor Moses!!! The Chelsea winger puts another long range effort on target but the ball goes slightly wide when Kapino had nothing to do!

89' The cross find a teammate but the header from close range goes wide in what could've been Nigeria's last chance tonight!

88' Victor Moses goes down again near Greece's box and the African side will have a dangerous costless kick on the edge of the box!!

86' What a save by Kapino!!! Ogenyi Onazi blasts a long range effort and Greece's keeper makes a spectacular diving save to parry the danger away!

85' Panagiotis Kone with another shot! The effort goes wide once again and Nigeria recovers the ball in what has been a rough second half for them.

84' Nigeria has another corner kick on their favor, but they are unable to do anything with that chance.

83': Another stellar save from Vincent Enyeama!! First he denies Giorgios Samaras who shot from close range and later stops the rebound header from Kostas Mitroglou!!!

80': Yellow card for Lukas Vyntra in Greece. First yellow card of the game.

80' Substitution in Greece: Dimitris Salpingidis replaces Lazaros Christodoulopoulos who's booked when leaving the pitch. It was Greece's final substitution.

80' Both teams are trying to increase the tempo and we could see plenty of chances being created in the final minutes of the match!!

77' Samaras with the cross from outside the box but Nigeria's defensive line does another stellar job to clear the danger away!! A very good defensive performance from The Super Eagles tonight!

76' Substitution in Nigeria: Uche Nwofor replaces Emmanuel Emenike

75' Greece continues to put pressure on the attack but they continue to be very inaccurate with their passing and their shooting. The game is quite open as we head into the final 15 minutes and it's hard to see one team separating a lot from the other.

73' Substitution in Greece: Giorgios Samaras replaces Ioannis Fetfazidis, who was virtually unstoppable for the Nigerian defense tonight.

71' Nigeria continues to struggle with the possession of the ball in midfield. John Obi Mikel and Ogenyi Onazi haven't been very sharp and they have been outplayed by Greece's midfield thus far.

69' Despite the fact that both sides have clear attacking intentions, the keepers haven't been as tested as expected. Enyeama has made some key saves so far but on Greece's side, neither Glykos nor Kapino have had a lot of action going their way.

66' Kone with a shot but the ball goes wide!!! The midfielder had an opening after a good play from Fetfatzidis but the efforts ends up going wide!

64' Victor Moses goes down inside the box!!! However, there's no penalty called despite the protests of the 23-year-old Chelsea starlet.

63' Another substitution on the Greek side: Alexandros Tziolis replaces Andreas Samaris.

62' Substitution in Greece:Fanis Gekas leaves the game and Fulham striker Kostas Mitroglou takes his place

61' Greece puts another passing combination but Nigeria clears the danger!

59' Victor Moses shoots and the ball goes inches wide!! The Chelsea winger blasts from a tight angle inside the box but his effort goes wide when Kapino was totally beaten!!

57' The game is running at a frenetic pace now!! Both sides are pushing forward and creating chances. With a little more of accuracy with the shooting, any side could score the opener here at PPL Park.

56' Fetfazidis with the shot and Enyeama makes another great stop!! The Nigerian keeper has been instrumental to his team's success and he denied Fetfazidis who had a good angle at goal after a solid passing combination.

55' The costless kick goes high and wide and Greece recovers the ball with ease.

54' Substitution for Nigeria: Peter Odemwingie leaves the game and he's replaced by Babatunde.

53' Costless kick for Nigeria!! Uchebo is brought down 35 yards away from goal and the African side can make a good chance out of this.

51' Both teams came out with a different strategy and it's clear that looking to attack is the primaty option both sides. The action should open up sooner than later!

50' Victor Moses goes inside the box and shoots from a difficult angle!! A Greek defender blocked the shot at the last minute and the ball is saved by Kapino with ease.

49' A long range from Michael Uchebo tries to test Kapino but the keeper saves it with ease!

47' Both sides made two substitution at the half time break. Greece saw how Panagiotis Kone replaced Giorgios Karagounis and Stefanos Kapino replaced Panagiotis Glykos in goal. Meanwhile, Ahmed Musa is replaced by Michael Uchebo and Joseph Yobo replaces Godfrey Oboabona in Nigeria

46': Nigeria moves the ball and the second half goes underway!

Half Time Comment: We could see plenty of substitutions into the second half as both managers will probably use the second half to test tactics and schemes looking towards their 2014 World Cup debuts the next week.

Half Time Comment: The first half ended scoreless but the real story for Nigeria after the first 45 minutes is the injury suffered by left back Uwe Echiejile. The AS Monaco defender left near the 40th minute mark with what appeared to be a hamstring injury and his status will be updated in the second half. On the pitch, Nigeria looked vivid on the first 20 minutes but faded as the game advanced. Greece, on the other hand, generated the clearer chances and had some good opportunities on the attack while looking very solid on the defensive end.

45+2' The first half is over as both sides go back to the dressing room after a scoreless first half!

45+1' There will be one minute of stoppage time.

45' Dangerous costless kick for Nigeria in the other end as Emenike is fouled once again on the left flank. Glykos comes out and the danger is over!

44' Giorgios Karagounis chipped the ball looking for Fanis Gekas but Enyeama read the play well to stop the attack.

43' Dangerous costless kick for Greece from 25 yards from goal.

42' Nigeria makes the first substitution of the game. Kunle Odunlami replaces Uwa Echiejile as the left-back was unable to recover from a hamstring injury. Surely these are bad news for Nigeria since the Monaco defender is key on Stephen Keshi's tactic.

41' Nigeria are currently playing with 10-men on the pitch since Echiejile hasn't return. The defender is headed to the locker room and Nigeria will make a substitution.

39' Echijile's injury appears to be a hamstring issue and now it seems unlikely he will return to the action. Will inform more of his status as soon as we get more details.

38' Nigeria defender Uje Echiejile goes down and he's receiving attention from the medical staff. He's walking off the pitch as he will receive a deeper look from the medical staff of his team.

37' Onazi tries once again with another long range effort but Glykos is well positioned to stop the shot!

36' Emmanuel Emenike goes clean on goal but the referee calls an offside that didn't exist!! It could've been a huge chance for Nigeria.

34' Nigeria are slowly getting control of the ball in midfield but their playmaking efforts haven't been very good so far. John Obi Mikel and Onazi need to appear more

32' Emenike with a shot! The winger puts a long range effort from the right side but the ball goes way off target.

31' Nigeria are struggling to get control of the ball thus far. After a promising start, the African side is having a lot of issues on both ends of the pitch since Greece slowly took control of the match. The Helenic side has created plenty of chances and the mobility of their playmakers - most notably Karagounis and Fetfazidis - has been instrumental to their success.

28' Vincent Enyeama with another terrific save!! A espectacular play from Fetfazidis inside the box sees him shooting form a tight angle and the Nigerian keeper parries the ball away with a stretched save!

27' Greece answers with another shot from distance!! The ball goes high and wide though and Enyeama recovers the possession.

26' What a save by Glykos!! A long range effort from Musa was going straight into the bottom right corner but the Greek shot stopped stretched to make the save!!!

24' Greece is trying to even things up and the game is quite balanced at this point. Despite the fact that Nigeria has more control of the ball, Greece has had the clearer chances. A very interesting contest as the match reaches the 25th minute mark.

22' Nigeria answers with a cross that looked to find Echiejile inside the box, but the ball was way too high and Greece recovers the ball.

21' Karagounis was agonizingly close!!! The former Inter midfielder shoots from 35 yards and it goes slightly wide on the right side when Enyeama was completely beaten!!

20' Emenike has been simply unstoppable today so far! The forward has moved on both the left and the right flank and has found his way on both sides of the pitch thus far thanks to his speed and pace.

19' Enyeama with a plastic save after the cross! Nigeria has the ball right now and will look to advance into Greek territory.

18' Greece's lone strategy to attack so far has been to cross the ball inside the box. Nigeria's defensive line has been solid to clear the danger every single time so far.

16' Odemwingie with a long range effort!! The Uzbekistan-born striker shoots from almost 35 yards and his shot goes well wide.

15' Nigeria gets agonizingly close!! A cross from Onazi after a corner kick gets inside the box and the keeper struggles to reach for it, but he's fouled so the sequence is invalid.

14' Good run through the left flank by Emmanuel Emenike and he's fouled once again!! A solid performance from Emenike so far in the first 15 minutes.

13': Nigeria continues to move the ball around their zone and midfield but they have struggled to reach near Greece's goal so far.

11': Nothing comes out of the costless kick and the ball is cleared away by Greece's defense.

10': What a play by Victor Moses!! The Chelsea winger gets the ball in midfield and moves forward, leaving three players behind before receiving a foul near the box. Dangerous costless kick for The Super Eagles from 25 yards away.

9': Greece was very close!! Fetfatzidis receives the ball inside the box after the corner kick but his shot goes high and wide!!

8': Greece had their first offensive movement with a series of crosses inside Nigeria's box, but The Eagles' defense was superb to clear the danger. Corner kick for Greece.

6': Greece has looked very inaccurate on their passing thus far. Their tactic with only one striker seems very defensive and if they can't feed Gekas on a consistent basis, they will have a lot of trouble to create danger near Nigeria's goal.

5': Nigeria dominates the ball with ease and they are controlling the possession early on. Onazi and Emenike look like the best players early on but overall they haven't had a lot of space to move around since Greece looks quite solid at the back.

3': Corner for Nigeria after Emmanuel Emenike won the ball in the left flank. Nothing comes out of it though and Greece clears the danger with ease.

2': Greece defender Manolas is now down after an awkward fall. He recovered quickly though and the game resumes quickly with Nigeria moving the ball on their own end.

1': Nigeria midfielder Onazi commits a foul in the middle of the pitch so there's a costless kick for the Helenic side.

1': Greece moves the ball and the game is underway!!

0.06 Greece's national anthem is now on the stadium. The fans are listening with respect and devotion.

0.05 Nigeria's national anthem is being sang at the moment. The players are listening carefully.

00.02 Both teams are getting into the pitch and the national anthems will sound in only a few minutes.

23.59 Nigeria also confirmed the Starting XI: Enyeama; Ambrose, Oboabona, Omeruo, Echiejile; Obi Mikel, Onazi, Moses; Musa, Emenike, Odemwingie

23.57 Greece has confirmed the Starting XI: Glykos; Tzavellas, Vyntra, Moras, Manolas; Samaris, Karagounis, Fetfazidis, Christodopoulos, Tachtsidis; Gekas

23.50 Both teams are finishing their warming exercises and we should be in for a thrilling encounter between two World Cup-bound nations.

23.45 The stadium is slowly starting to fill out in for this upcoming contest and we are getting closer to kick-off time for what should be an amazing match Nigeria - Greece Live!

23.42 Greece Probable Starting XI: Orestis Karnezis; Kostas Manolas, José Holebas, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Vengelis Moras; Alexandros Tziolis, Andreas Samaris, Kostas Katsouranis, Panagiotis Kone, Dimitris Salpingidis; Fanis Gekas.

23.40 Nigeria Probable Starting XI: Vincent Eneyama; Kenneth Omeruo, Efe Ambrose, Godfrey Aboabona, Azubuike Edwuekwe; John Obi Mikel, Michael Uchebo, Ogenyi Onazi, Ejike Uzoenyi; Victor Moses, Emmanuel Emenike.

23.35 As for Stephen Keshi, it wouldn’t be strange to see Nigeria testing different tactics of their own especially after what happened in the friendly match against Scotland. Austin Ejide could have a shot at redemption and we could also see a mixed up attack since Emmanuel Emenike, Shola Ameobi, Victor Moses and Peter Odemwingie have the inside track to start on the World Cup opener against Iran.

23.30 Greece manager Fernando Santos doesn’t have a lot of pressure on his back but he’s likely to test some formulas, particularly on the attack where Kostas Mitroglou is the only reliable player against top opposition. The Fulham striker has seen his minutes drop considerably since his January transfer to the Premier League and Santos needs to try new players in case Mitroglou can't get things going in Brazil.

23.25 Greece also set their 23-man roster and they also have some players that are known throughout the world. Celtic’s Giorgos Samaras and Dortmund’s Sokratis Papastathopoulos are only two of the most highlighted names but the list also features elements like Giannis Fetfazidis (Genoa), Kostas Mitroglou (Fulham) and Loukas Vyntra (Levante)

23.20 The previous 30-man list had already generated some buzz all over the world. Keshi declared that he “didn’t know where that list came from” and that “I didn’t select those players”.

23.15 Manager Stephen Keshi already announced the Nigeria's 23-man roster that will feature in the 2014 World Cup and there’s plenty of talent in a relatively young squad. Victor Moses, Emmanuel Emenike, John Obi Mikel and Efe Ambrose are some of the most recognized players while elements like Vincent Enyeama and Joseph Yobo are set to provide experience and leadership.

23.10 There’s plenty to know about this exciting match and here’s an amazing preview made by us here at VAVEL!

23.05 Nigeria’s final friendly match will be played this weekend when The Super Eagles take on United States on Florida. It will be a good chance for manager Stephen Keshi to finalize the details looking ahead at the first game in Brazil against Iran.

23.00 Here’s a video with the highlights of the contest between Greece and Portugal. The Helenic side didn’t create plenty of chances but their defensive performance – a trademark over the last years – was very good. They will rely on their defense to try to advance past the Group Stage in Brazil.

22.55 Greece are also coming off a draw in their last game. The Helenic side managed to hold on to a scoreless draw against a Portugal squad that didn’t feature Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup or the substitute’s bench.

22.50 Here’s the video of Ejide’s own goal. Plenty of experts are saying he introduced the ball into his own goal on his own will and that has lifted plenty of suspicious thoughts all over the world.

22.45 Nigeria are coming off a very polemic draw against Scotland. The match ended 2-2 but it made headlines due to an own goal scored by Nigeria goalkeeper Austin Ejide.

22.40 Greece, on the other hand, defeated Romania in the European Qualifiers but they won’t have an easier path in Brazil’s group stage. They were drawn in Group C together with Colombia, Japan and Ivory Coast in an evenly-matched zone.

22.35 Nigeria clinched their World Cup after 4-1 aggregate playoffs win over Ethiopia in the CAF qualifiers and they will be in a tough spot for the upcoming tournament in Brazil. Nigeria was squared in Group F against Argentina, Bosnia Herzegovina and Iran.

22.30 Good night and welcome to the live commentary of this 2014 World Cup friendly match Nigeria - Greece! We will be providing live updates and results of this exciting game that features two nations that will be participating in Brazil 2014 in only a few days!