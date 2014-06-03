Hamburg Live To Fight Another Bundesliga Season

Initially, Europe was the goal for Hamburg after a relatively successful season before finishing in seventh place. However, nearing the end of the season that goal of reaching Europe very quickly turned to avoiding the drop from the top flight.

Within six games, Thorsten Fink was shown the door as his Hamburg side only mustered one win in six and shipped fifteen goals in the process. An opening match day draw with Champions League chasing Schalke gave the Hamburg faithful lots of hope for the next thirty-three games. However, these hopes were dashed a week after when Hamburg were battered 5-1 at home to Hoffenheim, and the worst was yet to come.

Bert Van Marwijk appeared to have steadied the ship with eight points in four games after taking over, but after a seven game straight losing streak the Hamburg board had had enough and out the door went Van Marwijk. Mirko Slomka took over the reigns and put an end to the torrid streak in his first match in charge with a 3-0 win over League chasing Borussia Dortmund. Hakan Calhanoglu's 45 metre thunderbolt costless kick that day was instantly a goal of the season contender. Slomka proved to be the third appointment for Hamburg, with many hoping he was the last one for the season whilst steering the club from relegation.

"He's shown in training that he can score from there." Slomka told the media after the wondergoal. Below is a link of the superb strike from the Turkish international:

Hamburg owe a lot to both Nürnberg and Braunschweig, as both sides' poor form allowed Hamburg to squeeze their way into the relegation play-off spot. A lack of consistency was without a doubt the key factor in Hamburg having such a disastrous season and the club only just escaped automatic relegation by a single point and bottom of the pile by another.

The experienced heads seemed to provide little guidance. Rafael Van Der Vaart had lengthy spells on the sideline, whilst Rene Adler shipped many poor goals. However, summer signing Hakan Calhanoglu stepped up to the plate and was one of, if not the only, bright spark in Hamburg's season.

The Turk was directly involved in fifteen of Hamburg's fifty-one goals - which proved to be just under a third. Calhanoglu, who had been plying his trade with 3. Liga side Karlsruher the season before, performed like a veteran at times and proved to be one of the lower league finds of the season.

Hamburg's famous clock inside the Imtech Arena was getting ever closer to being reset after over fifty-one years ticking. Fortunately for their fans, it never had the chance to be, although the team certainly left it late. In the second leg of the relegation playoff, Pierre Michel Lasogga's goal kept Greuther Furth in 2.Bundesliga as Hamburg remained the only ever-present Bundesliga side on away goals after a 1-1 aggregate score. Below is the video of Lasogga's goal - arguably one of the biggest goals in Hamburg's history:

Away from the league, the club faired reasonably well in the DFB Pokal reaching the quarter finals. The club was paired with SV Schott Jena in the first round and Hamburg dismissed the lower league minnows comfortably, by a scoreline of 4-0. The second round paired HSV up with Greuther Furth and little did they know they would be going head to head in the relegation playoff final just months in advance. Hamburg secured a 1-0 win and progressed into round three where they knocked out another 2. Liga side in FC Koln with a 2-1 win. Hamburg's journey came to an end with a 5-0 Home defeat at the hands of Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich.

The club haven't managed to rekindle their glory days of the 70's and 80's, but another year in the top flight can only further brighten the hopes of these days returning for fans at both ends of the age scale. It's hard to believe just four years ago Hamburg were competing in the semi-finals of the Europa league against eventual runners up Fulham. Fans can only dream of these days returning at this stage after such a disastrous season but one thing for sure is: Der Dinosaurier live to fight another Bundesliga season.