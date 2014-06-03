Hamburg Live To Fight Another Bundesliga Season
Image via www.dw.de

Initially, Europe was the goal for Hamburg after a relatively successful season before finishing in seventh place. However, nearing the end of the season that goal of reaching Europe very quickly turned to avoiding the drop from the top flight.

Within six games, Thorsten Fink was shown the door as his Hamburg side only mustered one win in six and shipped fifteen goals in the process. An opening match day draw with Champions League chasing Schalke gave the Hamburg faithful lots of hope for the next thirty-three games. However, these hopes were dashed a week after when Hamburg were battered 5-1 at home to Hoffenheim, and the worst was yet to come. 

Bert Van Marwijk appeared to have steadied the ship with eight points in four games after taking over, but after a seven game straight losing streak the Hamburg board had had enough and out the door went Van Marwijk. Mirko Slomka took over the reigns and put an end to the torrid streak in his first match in charge with a 3-0 win over League chasing Borussia Dortmund. Hakan Calhanoglu's 45 metre thunderbolt costless kick that day was instantly a goal of the season contender. Slomka proved to be the third appointment for Hamburg, with many hoping he was the last one for the season whilst steering the club from relegation.

"He's shown in training that he can score from there." Slomka told the media after the wondergoal. Below is a link of the superb strike from the Turkish international: