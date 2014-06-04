Argentina - Trinidad and Tobago Live Score and Text Commentary of World Cup 2014 friendly
Lionel Messi, the Argentine captain, is sure to have a huge role to play in his team's World Cup and will be looking to get off to a good start with victory against Trinidad tonight.
01:12 To conclude, Argentina strolled to victory in what was their penultimate build-up game before the World Cup with a 3-0 win. We've been Vavel, thank you for joining myself Charlie Malam, we hope you enjoyed the commentary. Make sure to come back for more, as we cover plenty more international friendlies in the coming days and of course the World Cup over the next few weeks. Thank you for joining us, and good night.

01:11. Lionel Messi spoke wise words at the end of the game, reflecting on a good night's performance and saying that his side must use it to go forward. He'll have made Sabella a happy man tonight, being involved throughout.

01:08. La Albiceleste were wasteful in the first half, but a last-minute goal from Palacio gave them the lead going into the interval. From then on, despite several moments in which Trinidad looked scoring, the game was fairly plain sailing. Mascherano and Rodriguez added the second and the third, rounding off a comfortable victory for the Argentines.

90' And there we have it. Full-time. The game ends 3-0 to Argentina.

90' Here's Argentina's third goal earlier: