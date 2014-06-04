Argentina - Trinidad and Tobago Live Score and Text Commentary of World Cup 2014 friendly

01:12 To conclude, Argentina strolled to victory in what was their penultimate build-up game before the World Cup with a 3-0 win. We've been Vavel, thank you for joining myself Charlie Malam, we hope you enjoyed the commentary. Make sure to come back for more, as we cover plenty more international friendlies in the coming days and of course the World Cup over the next few weeks. Thank you for joining us, and good night.

01:11. Lionel Messi spoke wise words at the end of the game, reflecting on a good night's performance and saying that his side must use it to go forward. He'll have made Sabella a happy man tonight, being involved throughout.

01:08. La Albiceleste were wasteful in the first half, but a last-minute goal from Palacio gave them the lead going into the interval. From then on, despite several moments in which Trinidad looked scoring, the game was fairly plain sailing. Mascherano and Rodriguez added the second and the third, rounding off a comfortable victory for the Argentines.

90' And there we have it. Full-time. The game ends 3-0 to Argentina.

90' Here's Argentina's third goal earlier:

89' Little time left of this international friendly now. Argentina have stretched their legs and put in a decent performance, with Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria perhaps the stand-out performers for them.

88' Argentina are in Group F in the World Cup and will face a team from Group E provided they progress to the round of 16. Any of Switzerland, Ecuador, Honduras and especially France would not be easy opposition, but the Albiceleste would be favourites to progress.

85' Apologies for the momentary silence. The game wiltering now as Argentina see out the result. Trinidad are feeling the fatigue now, after a long hard game against Sabella's men.

83' Argentina have made all six of their changes now, as look towards their next fixture against Slovenia on the 7th.

79' The attacking football has died down now as Argentina pass across the park deep in their own half.

77' Maxi twists and turns but a rare giveaway by Messi leads to a counter-attack, unfortunately for them a poor pass from J. Jones spurns their chance.

75' The stricken Palacio has gone off for Fernandez, whilst captain Kenwyne Jones is replaced by Plaza for the Trinidadians.

73' Stephen Hart bellowing "Look forward man, look forward!" He's not giving up on his side just yet. Quarter of an hour left to play for his side to get on the scoresheet.

72' Palacio is down clutching his ankle after a collision. He looks to have landed it on awkwardly. Hopefully we'll see him walk back onto the pitch momentarily.

71' A good team performance from La Albiceleste so far tonight, but they certainly have plenty more in the tank for Brazil. With all due respect to Trinidad, Messi and co. will look forward to a tougher challenge in the next few weeks.

70' Rojo is away, but is well offside and Williams gets down to save his shot. Kevin George replaces Boucaud for Trinidad.

69' Messi jinks on the edge of the box with a lovely pirouette to create space for himself, he sets up Perez who fires a shot wide. Meanwhile, Mascherano is replaced by Inter's Alvarez.

69' Sabella will be much more pleased with how clinical his side have been this half. Much better at converting their opportunities. We're mid-way through the second half now.

67' Argentina are rampant here. Maxi Rodriguez almost making it four. This could be a long night for the Trinidadians.

65' A brilliant Mascherano ball finds Palacio, who dinks it one side of the outcoming Williams, runs the other way and just manages to keep the ball in play at the byline. He puts back into the middle for Maxi Rodriguez to put the home side 3-0 ahead. The game's well and truly settled now.

64' GOAL! Superb. Simply superb.

63' The game's flow disrupted somewhat by all the changes, but Argentina continue to dominate. Less than half an hour left now. Will they add to their tally?

62' All the substitutions! Gavin Hoyte replaced Justin Hoyte at half-time and Peltier, Trinidad's best player is off the field. Argentina are bringing on Benfica's Enzo Perez to replace Angel Di Maria. A good showing from the Madrid man.

59' Stephen Hart makes some changes. Kevin Molino is on for Guerra.

59' The atmosphere is rocking here in Buenos Aires. Another substitution to inform you of, Lucas Biglia is one for the home side, he replaces Fernando Gago.

58' Substitution! Demichelis went off during half-time, replaced by Basanta. His knock was clearly too much for him to continue.

56' Comfortable spell of possession for La Albiceleste here. Trinidad look deflated with their side's two-goal deficit, making amateur mistakes here now.

55' Substitution. 33-year-old Maxi Rodriguez makes his way onto the field for Lavezzi, who should have been better in front of goal tonight.

54' Superb sliding tackle from Mitchell prevents Argentina going through on goal.

54' Here's Mascherano's rare goal for Argentina. A superbly timed run from the defensive midfielder:

53' La Albiceleste in complete control. It's almost three as Di MAria sprints into the box but his final ball is poor, he should have shot. Strangely selfless from the Real Madrid man.

51' Hart will be disappointed with that as his side could be on the scoreline tonight had it not been for Demichelis and are perhaps unlucky to be 2-0 down.

49' After a long wait, Messi's effort crashes off of the post but the rebound falls kindly to Mascherano just yards out who couldn't miss and pokes the ball home to double their advantage. That's Mascherano's 3rd international goal in 97 appearances. A costly mistake from Mitchell means Trinidad look unlikely to come back into it now.

49' GOAL! It's two.

48' Messi fouled by Bateau, whose had a fair share of bad tackles. Seconds later, Mitchell is beaten by Messi who was on the way into the box but he tactically swings out an arm and the Argentine goes down. Mitchell is booked, and Messi is shaping up the ball about 20 yards out.

47' Soca Warriors working the ball well outside of the Argentine's box, but they can't fashion a chance. Another blistering counter from Sabella's side culminates in a wild strike from Di Maria which swerves miles wide.

47' Here's the first goal of the game. It was Trinidad's first goal conceded since last September:

46' Hart's men are unfortunate to be behind but they rode their luck in that first half. Marshall's spectacular goal-line clearance still difficult to comprehend, but great defending nevertheless. Here it is:

46' We're back in action at El Monumental. Can Argentina increase their lead, or will Trinidad get back into it?

HT: Argentina 1-0 Trinidad. Palacio's last-gasp header at the end of the half is too powerful for Williams to keep out at the near post and the home side are finally in front. Sabella will think his side should have a bigger lead however, with Lavezzi in particular guilty of wasting chances. Argentina dominating the possession, but the away side have had a few chances too. They're far from out of it.

45+2' GOAL! Rodrigo Palacio powers in a header from the resulting corner. The home side finally take the lead.

45' How has that happened?! Wow. Messi's ball sends Di Maria through who puts the ball into the centre of the box. Messi is two yards out, but somehow a defender manages to get a touch to send it out for a corner. An amazing miss or superb defending?

45' It's attacked by Marshall and Bateau at the far post who get in each other's way. Straight down the other end, Lavezzi is guilty again of spurning an opportunity after his half-volley goes wide.

44'Some superb individual play by Peltier, sprinting down the flank and earning a corner after his cross deflects off Campagnaro. Their fourth corner now.

43' Demichelis still suffering from that blow. A Trinidad quick costless-kick almost catches out Argentina but Palacios is back to see the pass out and ensure Guerra can't create a chance.

42' Bateau got away with one there. Argentina thoroughly dominant so far tonight despite a few scares. Another wonderful cross into the box finds Lavezzi but his diving header, again, is well wide of the post.

41' OFF THE CROSSBAR! Argentina come close. After a ball is hung up into the box, Sheldon Bateau attempts to clear but his clearance hits the underside of the bar and Palacio's header from the rebound goes past the post. Close but not close enough.

40' A shot by Lavezzi is fired straight at Williams and again the corner is wasted.

39' More smart play, a backheel from Palacio sets Di Maria away but his ball is just behind Messi.

38' Trinidad have down well to hold the fort as long as they have. There's only 5 minutes until half time now. Demichelis seems to be suffering after his last-minute tackle earlier, hobbling back into his own half.

37' Messi's ball is put right into the mix, which is headed out. Javier Mascherano cushions the ball deftly, and fires a curling shot which just flies wide of the post. A fantastic connection from the former Liverpool man.

37' Gago finds Palacio whose cross is deflected. Another home corner. Bateau is down momentarily.

36' A deflected shot goes out for a corner. An eventual acrobatic effort from Mitchell is easily caught by Romero. Up the other end, Messi's dribbling ability is shown again which forces Hyland to hack him down.

35' K. Jones is almost away after a smart Guerra through ball but again, an absolutely superb stretching slide tackle by the long-lockless Demichelis. Trinidad playing well here.

34' The Argentine's have had one or two minor scares at the back, but no obvious signs of frailty just yet.

33' Another wasted chance for the home side. A ball from Di Maria finds Palacio at the far post who sees Williams enrushing and heads back towards the penalty spot to Lavezzi, who vollies over. Sabella's side wasteful so far.

32' J. Jones works his way through several defenders, but is tackled before he can find K. Jones in the middle.

31' Lots of overlapping runs from Argentina here. The referee getting in the way of a ball destined for Rojo and the home side's attack ends.

29' Immediately on the counter, Palacio's ball into the near post finds Messi who tries to shape the ball past Williams but the shot takes a knick off a defender and goes out for a corner, which comes to nothing.

29' Trinidad almost take a surprise lead! Captain Kenwyne Jones receives the ball but Campagnaro's superb last-ditch tackle denies him a clear shot. Great defending to keep the score 0-0.

28' The home side work a ball to Rodrigo Palacio who does well to cut a ball back from the byline into box, but there's no Argentines in the box and ball drifts harmlessly into Trinidad possession.

27' Argentina still lacking any real cutting edge. If a goal is going to come, Messi is sure to play a part in it.

26' Messi lines up the costless-kick from 25 yards but cannot lift his shot over the wall. The ball strikes Kenwyne Jones directly in the face, who is down receiving treatment.

25'Messi running the show on his 85th cap. Fouled again by Boucaud, who is booked.

24' Mitchell does well to deny Argentina a shot on goal. Messi's corner is deep, but Argentina can't work a ball into the box. Messi attempts to weave into the box, cuts back for Gago but his cross is poor and flies well over the Trinidadian goal.

23' Jones commits a foul after being outwitted by Messi. The costless-kick is about 40 yards out on the left-side and is played short, but Trinidad see the danger and nothing comes of the attack.

22' Trinidad'scorner is again poor, failing to beat the first man. The ball falls to Boucaud whose shot is poor.

22' Jones passes to the overlapping Bateau who fires a ball into the box, no-one is in the six yard box and Demichelis has to put it behind unconvincingly.

21' A long ball almost finds Lavezzi, but he is offside. The opening goal is not far away you sense.

20' A long ball bounces up and over a Trinidad defender's head and falls to Lavezzi. He bursts forward but his shot can only find the side netting.

20' Di Maria's tantalising cross eludes Williams but is too quick for Palacio to get onto and it zips out of play for a goal kick.

20' Great noise in El Monumental. Can the players reward them with a goal?

19' Messi repeatedly coming deep into the midfield to receive the ball. He seems to be playing in a false 9 role.

18' Messi's ball out wide finds Di Maria, who cuts inside, bursts forward and unleashes a shot high and wide.

17' Argentina spraying the ball about beautifully. Gago and Di Maria controlling the tempo at the minute.

16' Messi's sublime footwork showing here. Despite a less-than-vintage domestic season in La Liga, Messi averaged almost a goal a game and looks ready for the World Cup.

15' Messi and Di Maria over the ball. It's the Barcelona man who whips the ball into the box but it's too close to the Trinidadian keeper who punches the ball clear.

15' Quarter of an hour in and no signs of Argentina's attacking threat. Lavezzi is hacked down by Boucaud around 30 yards out, costless-kick to the home side.

14' Messi receives a standing ovation at the corner flag but his short corner idea. Argentina work the ball back into the box but Di Maria can't get his cross past the near post, where Williams comfortably catches.

13' Messi weaves past a defender, finds Campagnaro on the flank but his cross is blocked by Bateau. Corner to La Albiceleste.

12' Millwall's Justin Hoyte running down the right side, but nothing coming of the attack. Trinidad edging more and more into the game now though.

11' Argentina should be ahead here as their talisman is guilty for spurning a good opportunity there. Di Maria has started well in the midfield.

10' First corner of the game is substandard, failing to beat the first game and Di Maria latches on to Gago's clearances breaks who finds Lavezzi on the wing. The ball is put inside to Messi, but his finish is lacking and despite a virtually open net the ball goes past the post.

9' Trinidad stringing some passes together and earning a costless-kick as Rojo fouls Peltier on the far left side. Five men in the box for Trinidad but Demichelis clears for a corner.

8' A long ball in towards Messi can't find the frontman in the box as Williams, on his 58th cap tonight, comes out to catch it.

7' One way traffic here, Messi fundamental to each and every home side attack.

5' Peltier commits a foul, earning Argentina a costless-kick and Lionel Messi does superbly to fashion a chance. He weaves through several defenders, finds Lavezzi who tries to square to Palacio but the defenders clear. First real chance of the game. Lavezzi should have been more selfish, they could be 1-0 up.

4' There's buzz of anticipation whenever Messi gets on the ball here tonight. Lionel Messi admitted earlier he would love to win the World Cup, via @FCBarcelona. Who wouldn’t?

3' The home side dominating possession so far tonight, but nothing coming from it as of yet. Di Maria's through ball almost set Palacio away on goal but Williams came out to gather.

3' Kenwyne Jones is on his own up front for the visitors, but it doesn't look like he'll be getting many opportunities tonight.

2' Argentina pressing high straight away as they look for an early opener.

1' And we're off!

11:13. Trinidad have made five changes since their last outing, Philip, Hoyte, Bateau, Marshall and Hyland coming in for Williams, Cyrus, David, Edwards and Birchall.

11:10. El Monumental is beginning to fill up nicely now as we edge closer and closer to kickoff.

11:05. No Pablo Zabaleta in the starting line-up for Argentina tonight, they have instead opted to play three centre-backs in the back-line.

11:00. With now only 30 minutes until kickoff, what are your predictions for the outcome of tonight's game? Will Sabella's men get a win under their belt, or suffer a setback in their preparations for Brazil?

10:55. Messi has been involved in 30 goals during his 31 friendlies with Argentina, 20 goals and 10 assists. Will the captain be involved in any goals tonight?

10:53. More Messi stats for you! Lionel has been involved in 61 goals during 84 appearances for La Albiceleste.

10:48. Meanwhile, Brazilian legend Zico thinks Argentina will need a helping hand from Brazil if they are to be crowned champions this summer.

10:45. "I’d definitely tip Argentina as potential winners; they've got all the odds on their side this time. I think they will face Brazil in a dramatic final. " Ardiles predicted.

10:42. Argentinian football legend Ossie Ardiles certainly think so. He told FIFA.com that he believes his nation will do the business in Brazil.

10:40. Argentina haven’t been to the World Cup final since 1990, when they lose to West Germany. With the likes of Messi, Zabaleta, Di Maria, Aguero and Higuain, and the world’s biggest tournament returning to their home continent, is this their best recent opportunity to get to the final? What do you think Argentina's chances of glory are in Brazil?

10:39. Stephen Hart's side line-up in a 4-4-2, whilst Sabella's Argentina start with a 4-3-3, with the attacking trio of Lavezzi, Messi and Palacio.

10:37. Trinidad XI: J.M. Williams, Williams, Hoyte, Radanfah, Bateau, Mitchell, Boucaud, Guerra, Peltier, George, Jones, Winchester.

10:36. Di Maria has played the most minutes of the Argentine group, in the 2013/4 season. He played 52 games, scored 11 goals and had the most assists in La Liga with an outstanding 17.

10:33. Of the current crop, Andújar, Romero, Demichelis, Di Maria, Messi, Mascherano, Maxi Rodriguez, Aguero and Higuain are the players who played in South Africa four years ago.

10:32. A strong team from the home side who will be looking to get off to a strong start in their World Cup warm-ups.

10:32. Argentina XI:S. Romero (Captain), H. Campagnaro, F.Fernández, M. Demichelis, M. Rojo; F. Gago, J. Mascherano, A. Di María; L. Messi, E. Lavezzi, R. Palacio.

10:30. We are just an hour away from kickoff now, what are your predictions for tonight's game? Leave them in the comment box on the right-hand side of the page.

10:23. The 26-year-old, who still managed to score 28 league goals this season for FC Barcelona, declared that he would train "with maximum energy in order to give his best like always".

10:21. "As I join up with the national team, the atmosphere is completely different. Many times in the past when I have gone back to Barcelona, I have played well. Now I am hoping that the opposite happens." He told FIFA.com

10:18. Argentina's Lionel Messi has predicted that fans will see a different player in the coming weeks to the one that underperformed for Barcelona in 2013/14.

10:14. Argentina are in their World Cup away shirt tonight, and it’s a beauty:

10:10. After tonight's game, Trinidad will continue their South American tour in São Paulo, with a match against World Cup first-timers Iran on the 8th. Argentina will face Iran themselves in the tournament in their second group stage game on the 21st of June.

10:08. Otherwise, other household names Angel Di Maria, Pablo Zabaleta, Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuian will be looking to get time under their belts. Former Arsenal man Gavin Hoyte will likely feature for the away side.

10:06. The men to look out for: Trinidad and Tobago - The visitors' captain Kenwyne Jones is likely to be their talisman tonight. The Cardiff City frontman has led the Trinidadians since August 2011 and will be hoping to try and cause an upset in the capital tonight.

10:04. The men to look out for: Argentina - Captain Lionel Messi is sure to be the star of the show both tonight and in Brazil, despite having just one World Cup goal to his name. A good performance tonight should give him the confidence to increase that tally in the coming weeks.

9:57. El Monumental was the stadium used for the 1978 World Cup final in which the Argentines won their first trophy on home soil, triumphing over Netherlands.

9:53. The stadium in which hosts tonight's game is Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti, more commonly known as River Plate Stadium or El Monumental. Esteemed Argentine side River Plate play their football there. It will be Argentina's first match there since 2011, where they beat Albania 4-0.

9:51. They lost just twice in qualifying, once when they had already qualified and will be looking to repeat that similar form in their remaining friendlies before they play on the world's biggest stage.

9:48. Argentina are huge favourites to win tonight's game. Sabella's side were the winners of South American World Cup qualifying, scoring 35 goals in their 16 matches as they topped their group with 32 points.

9:47. Trinidad and Tobago haven’t conceded a single goal in their last three internationals. The last time that they conceded a goal was in September 2013, as they overcame Saudi Arabia 3-1. You would suspect their clean sheet won't last too long tonight.

9:44. The coach in the opposite dugout, Stephen Hart, who took over at Trinidad just under a year ago has experienced success at the helm, reaching the final of the 2012 Caribbean Cup and the last eight of last year's CONCACAF Gold Cup. However, Hart will know that Argentina pose a different proposition to any side they have faced in recent times.

9:42. Talking about a possible meeting between Argentina and Brazil, the La Albiceleste coach spoke philosophically of the two countries' relationships: "It's a rivalry that we will keep going on a strictly sporting level. As Argentines we hope that it will stay at that level, because we are brothers, the engines of Latin America. We depend on each other, to live better as people."

9:39. He's not wrong, Sabella's scintillating South American strikeforce will be superb viewing should they click.

9:36. "Lionel Messi, Gonzalo Higuain, Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria… with them you are enthusiastic, I can't deny that even I am. Every fan is excited by the prospect of looking these players when they are in form." continued Sabella.

9:34. Sabella though, has been focused on his side's devastating attack. "There are some great players in this team, most of all the forwards," he said on Tuesday.

9:32. After a tough start to English football, Demichelis steadily found his groove and was a vital part of the side that helped lift the Premier League title on May 11th. He has certainly merited his inclusion in the side.

9:30. Martin Demichelis makes the Argentine side, his teammate Sergio Aguero said: "It was no surprise that he was called for playing in this World Cup, I think he has earned his position." Here are the two in training earlier this week:

9:29. Meanwhile, for tonight's home team there are notable omissions from Argentina's squad that make the short trip to Brazil, including Carlos Tevez and more recently Ever Banega. Check out Vavel's preview of their success in the tournament this summer here.

9:26. Trinidad and Tobago’s German coach Otto Pfister was philosophical after his team's surprise elimination. “This is something you never look forward to and it is something that is always difficult to accept and understand. But it must be a lesson in life for all of us.”

9:24. Trinidad failed to qualify for Brazil, being knocked out in the 2nd qualification stage back in 2011. They have played in just one World Cup tournament, Germany 2006, where they were knocked out in the group stage with a draw and two losses.

9:23. You can read more about Argentina's build-up to World Cup here. For tonight however, all eyes are peeled on whether La Albiceleste can put a marker down ahead of their first World Cup match against Bosnia on June 15th.

9:21. Tonight is the first of two friendlies for Alejandro Sabella's side. They also face Slovenia on Saturday.

9:19. Captain Lionel Messi will surely be essential tonight if the home side are to win. Here's his individual highlights from the aforementioned Romania game:

9:17. Tonight will be the first meeting between the two teams. Soca Warriors are the underdogs going into tonight's game, Sky Bet have them as 16/1 to win or 9/1 to draw. Meanwhile, Argentina are just 1/12 to beat the visitors.

9:15. Here's the highlights from Trinidad's 2-0 win over Trinidad:

9:14. The visitors, Trinidad and Tobago are unbeaten in their last four - having lost to Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup back in July 2013. Since, they have drawn 0-0 versus New Zealand and beaten Jamaica twice, 2-0 and 1-0, both in November.

9:12. Here are the highlights from the 0-0 draw against the Romanians:

9:11. This is Argentina's first match since a 0-0 draw away to Romania in an international friendly back in March. La Albiceleste haven't lost a friendly since a 2-1 loss to Brazil in September 2012. Neymar's 94th minute penalty was enough to earn Brazil a win over their bitter rivals that night.

9:07. Argentina welcome Trinidad to Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti in Buenos Aires having not suffered defeat on home soil since losing on penalties to Uruguay in the 2011 Copa America quarter-finals. They will be hoping to extend that unbeaten run tonight.

9:04. Tonight's match-up sees the home side begin their warm-up for the World Cup as they hope to avoid any slip-ups ahead of a possible third World Cup success. The Argentines go into the tournaments as second favourites, behind only Brazil.

Argentina vs Trinidad and Tobago Live.

9:00. Good afternoon and welcome to our live commentary of Argentina - Trinidad and Tobago, here on VAVEL. Tonight's kickoff is at 11:30GMT in Buenos Aires, but stay right here as we'll have all the build up, team news and analysis before the start of the game.