Netherlands - Wales: Live Score and Commentary of the World Cup 2014 Friendly

21.30: Fireworks off the pitch to send the Dutch team to the World Cup in style, but they also go some way to making up for the lack of fireworks on the pitch. A comfortable night for the Dutch who never really needed to go full throttle but were however tested at times. There were positive signs for Coleman's Wales who managed to hold the Dutch to only two goals despite the absence of both Bale and Ramsey. Arjen Robben was by far the stand out player of the night replicating the form that he has so often shown at club level but if the Netherlands want to progress from the 'Group of Death' in the coming month they'll need to find something extra to what they have shown in their last three friendlies.

FULL TIME 2-0

90' 3 minutes of added time.

87' Snjieder plays in a searching lob to Lens who is deemed to have controlled the ball with his hand. Seems to be winding down here in Amsterdam as tiredness creeps into the Welsh legs and the need to avoid injury creeps into the minds of The Dutch.

85' Can Wales pull one back here? In all honesty it looks unlikely.

83' Paul Dummet replaces Neil Taylor for Wales.

82' Getting more difficult for Wales here as Holland really pile on the pressure.

78' Two more substitutions as Vaughan replaces King for Wales and Huntelaar finally makes his way onto the pitch to replace de Jong. The crowd here excited about that one after his years of playing in Amsterdam for Ajax.

77' GOAL! Robben makes a fantastic break down the right of the pitch and plays a low driving cross to Lens who only has to tap it into the back of the net. 2-0 Netherlands.

73' The corner is played long to Williams who drives into the box and after a few step overs finds himself face to face with the Dutch keeper. He can't finish in time though as Vlaar slides in to take the ball off his toes and out for another corner. A fantastic attempt by the young man and nearly a dream debut. The resulting corner comes to nothing though as the young midfielder attempts a far less spectacular bicycle kick.

71' The crowd are lifted by the appearance of Huntelaar on the touch line but Wales don't seem to be as interested as Gunter and Allen break only to be foiled at the last minute by a diving Lens. Out for a corner.

70' One more substitution to get excited about here. 18 year old George Williams makes his Welsh debut coming on for Jonny Williams who by his standards has been relatively quiet tonight.

66' Chance for Wales! Chris Easter almost makes an immediate impact as he latches onto a long throw in from Gunter that catches the Dutch defence out, but he is unable to round the keeper. Wales are not lying down yet.

65' And here comes another one, Jermaine Easter replaces SImon Church who despite being isolated at times has had a more than decent game.

64' The changes seemed to have calmed Wales down a bit as mistakes were slowly starting to creep into their game.

60' The substitutions finally come for Wales as Robson Kanu is replaced by Cardiff youngster Declan John and Joe Ledley is replaced by Manchester City's Emyr Huws.

58' Chester commits the foul on the edge of the box after Wales give the ball away three times in quick succession. Snjieder rockets the resulting costless kick towards goal but the move comes to nothing.

57' Chester is bundled off the ball by Lens who breaks through and slams the ball against Hennessey's post. The foul is given anyway but that looked a bit too soft.

56' Robben once again breaks into the Welsh box but the ball is shepherded out to safety by some excellent defending from Gabbidon.

53' The crowd seem to be slightly under whelmed here. The last 30 minutes are going to be vital for the Dutch if they want to build any sort of momentum going into the opening match against Spain next Friday.

50' WIlliams breaks into the Dutch box but can't find King as his cross is cut out by Vlaar. If only the Welsh had a deadly finisher here, they are lacking that final bit of quality that is usually provided by Ramsey or Bale.

47' Wales have started the second half with a bit more composure than they showed at the end of the first. They'll be hoping that they can hold out until 80 minutes before throwing everything that they have at the Dutch.

45' We're back underway here at Amsterdam as the Dutch kick off.

20.39: Surprisingly no changes for Wales here, unusual by Coleman but perhaps he feels it will disrupt the cohesion of the side.

20.38: Or perhaps not. Fer and Van Persie off for Holland and Huntelaar and Wijnaldum will take their place.

20.35: Here we go with the substitutions... Bear with me, we will have more of them than we have had chances so far.

HALF TIME: An Arjen Robben goal is the difference at the break. The Dutch have been comfortable here but Wales won't be too dissapointed. Church has been pretty much out of the game for the most part and without Bale or Ramsey that doesn't look like it's going to change any time soon. Send in your thoughts about the game so far on Twitter or Facebook. You can reach me at @spud4eve.

40' Robson-Kanu caught napping as a cross from Janmaat comes into Van Persie. The Dutch top scorer places the ball just wide of the top corner and Wales get another let off there. The away side will be hoping to get to halftime without any further damage.

39' Neil Taylor with a crunching challenge close to the corner flag, he's been fantastic tonight in both attack and defence.

34' Wales will be a bit dissapointed by that one but it was coming. Robben seems to be at the centre of it all at the minute and he shows no signs that he's going to let up.

33 ' GOAL! There it is! And it is that man Robben! Robben latches on to a deflected Van Persie shot that lands as his feet before rifling the ball into the bottom corner. 1-0 Netherlands.

28' Robben again denied by an outstretched leg as his shot is deflected wide with Hennessey wrong footed. If anyone is going to score tonight it will be Robben.

27' Something for the Amsterdam crowd to cheer about here as Robson-Kanu strips off in the middle of the pitch in order to replace a pair of ripped shorts. 50,000 wolf whistles fill the arena.

25' The Netherlands have really upped the ante here and a conserted Dutch attack is only stopped by a score of last ditch Welsh tackles.

22' Chance! And Robben should have scored there! The Dutch winger breaks through the Welsh defence and is presented with a clear cut chance but he takes one to many touches which allows the debutant Chester to clear the ball off the line.

21' The Welsh corner comes to nothing but the Dutch are looking shaky here in the opening exchanges. How long that will last is another thing.

20' Neil Taylor plays Church in behind Vlaar who makes a cutting run before crossing the ball to KIng who is lurking at the back post. De Vrij just gets a foot to it and manages to steer it out for a corner. Dangerous play there from De Vrij could have quite easily found it's way into the back of the net.

16' The Dutch continue to press Wales against the walls of their box but are providing no cutting edge at the minute. Not much to get the crowd going but Coleman will be the happier of the two managers at the minute.

12' A Williams corner leads to a sustained assualt on the Dutch goal which comes to an end when Chester is penalised for rough and tumble in the box after a second corner. Wales feeling their way into the game here.

10' Wales win a costless kick on the left after a rash tackle by Leroy Fer but nothing comes of it. If they want to get anything from this game you feel that set pieces will be vital.

8' Robben makes beautiful run behind the Welsh defence and latches onto a lovely lofted ball over the top however the Bayern Munich winger fails to convert the oppurtunity after being presented with a 1 on 1 oppurtunity. Seemed to hesitate there believing he was offside. Should have been 1-0.

5' Wales happy to play on the counter attack and it nearly works as Allen just fails to play in Williams after dispossesing De Jong in midfield.

3' Early warning signs for Wales here as Van Persie ghosts past several defenders in the box only to see his shot saved by a diving Hennessey. Close there. The Dutch have started with real intent here.

1' Neil Taylor gives the ball away just outside his own penalty area, but luckily for him after a quick intechange between Robben and Janmaat the shot is blazed over the bar.

KICK OFF! We're underway here in Amsterdam!

19.26: Who takes his place beside Van Persie for the national anthems.

19.25: Or not! First we have a tribute for the retiring Mark Van Bommel.

19.23: The captains lead the teams on to the pitch and here come the national anthems.

19.13: LVG claims he is "Dissapointed" that Bale and Ramsey are not playing and that he "doesn't know whether it is down to injuries or holidays". You can sympathise with him as a training session style game won't benifit anyone but Coleman is clearly walking a tightrope with Bale and and it would be nigh on impossible to insist that the world's most expensive player starts.

19:10. Over 50,000 Dutch fans in the Amsterdam Arena tonight hoping to send their team off to the World Cup in style. No mentions of the Welsh contingent but expect under a 1000 to have travelled.

19:00. Only half an hour away from kick off. Realistically both teams will want different things here. Wales will be more than happy to play out a close game, whereas the Dutch will looking for a substantial score line here to show that the still possess the flair that previous Dutch teams had in abundance.

6.44: No real suprises in any of the team sheets. The only real strange choice is the relegation of Huntelaar to the subs bench but don't expect that to last for long as Van Gaal probably won't risk an injury prone Van Persie for the full 90 minutes.

6.40: NETHERLANDS SUBS: 12.Verhaegh 13.Veltman 14.Kongolo 15.Kuyt 17.Lens 19.Jan Huntelaar 20.Wijnaldum 21.Depay 22.Vorm 23.Krul

6.40: And here's a far stronger looking Netherlands side. NETHERLANDS TEAM: 1.Cillessen 2.Vlaar 3.de Vrij 4.Martins Indi 5.Blind 7.Janmaat 8.de Jong 9.van Persie (C) 10.Sneijder 11.Robben 18.Fer

6.34: Jonny Williams is an interesting option up top, if that is indeed where he is playing. Without Bale the Welsh side truly lack a world class out and out attacker but the Crystal Palace youngster is a real talent and can be expected to make an impact in a costless role.

6.30: WALES SUBS: 17.Dummett 18.John 19.Lawrence 20.Easter 21.Roberts 22.Vaughan 23.Huws

6.30: And on that note here it is! WALES TEAM: 1.Hennessey 2.Gunter 3.Taylor 4.Ledley 5.Gabbidon 6.Chester 7.Allen (C) 8.Robson-Kanu 9.Church 10.King 11.J Williams

6.20: Team news will be coming up soon. Will have it as soon as it is available.

5.55: As usual you can tweet me or post your comments in the box below with any of your predictions or in match analysis.

5.50: An upset from a half strength Wales side looks unlikely but both teams play an expansive attacking form of football and as such we can look forward to an entertaining game of football.

5.40: And virtually the only highlight of the Dutch match against Ghana, a tap in by Van Persie:

5.30: As there was very little internet access over 30 years ago it's incredibly difficult ot find highlights of the last Holland and Wales football match (a 7-1 drubbing in the favour of the Dutch) we'll have to make due with highlights of the most recent Welsh victory over Iceland, probably fairly dubbed "Bale vs. Iceland":

5:25. The Welsh will be without two key players in the forms of Aaron Ramsey (Rest) and recent Champions League winner Bale (Leg Injury). The availabilty of the Real Madrid winger will be vital to Wales's hopes of qualifying for a major tournament in the coming years and the way that Coleman manages the relationship between club and country will be crucial.

5:15. The Dutch have recieved no new injury concerns since the blow of losing Rafeal Van der Vaart to a calf injury that he picked up in a training session last Tuesday. With almost a full side to choose from Van Gall has claimed that he will take this oppurtunity to try out a more traditional 4-4-2 formation in lieu of his usually favoured 5-3-2 system. In a pre match conference the Dutchman stressed the importance of relieving Van Persie of his workload:

"If Wales play with a striker, it is pointless to play three [central] defenders... so it is 4-4-2.

What is important is that Van Persie does not do too much work. On Saturday against Ghana, Robin did too much. He was behind the right-back too often, and at times with the left-back."

5:10. Wales on the other hand are experiencing somewhat of a rebirth under Chris Coleman. Despite leading his squad to a dissapointing finish in the World Cup Qualifiers, his side remain unbeaten in their last four games. Four games that included a draw with World Cup darkhorses Belgium and a 3-1 win over Iceland.

5:05. Future Machester United boss LVG's men haven't had the best run up to the World Cup as of late, with a torrid 1-1 draw with Ecuador being closely followed by an uninspiring 1-0 win over Ghana. If Van Gaal hopes to progress from a tough group that boasts the likes of Spain, Chile and Australia then the form of his team needs to improve drastically and he'll be hoping that upturn begins here tonight.

5:00. Good evening and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of The Netherlands final pre World Cup warm up game against Wales in Amsterdam! Kick off is at 19:30 GMT but don't go anywhere as we'll have all the pre match info that you'll need right here!