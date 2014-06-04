England - Ecuador Live Score and Text Commentary of World Cup 2014 friendly

That's it for our coverage of England v Ecuador, we hope you enjoyed it. Be sure to return to VAVEL as we will be reporting on every kick of the World Cup live.

Ecuador provided a stern test for the Three Lions. The sides may have been evenly matched, but that did not stop them from playing the attacking football to ensure 20,000 odd supporters at the Sun Life Stadium were entertained. England had the opportunity to try out a lot of players, get used to the conditions they will face in Brazil and come up against a talented team in Ecuador, in what was ideal fixture to prepare for the World Cup.

England boss Roy Hodgson will be concerned by the injury to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who twisted his knee and was forced off. There were many pluses for him, though, like the outstanding performance of Ross Barkley.

That's the end of our coverage of an enthralling match in Miami. It may have been a friendly, but the dismissals of Valencia and Sterling showed that it was anything but. For every moment of aggression, however, there was one of extreme talent, as shown by Lambert's strike from a tight angle and Arroya's bullet for Ecuador.

90'. FULL-TIME: England 2-2 Ecuador.

89'. The many substitutions have taken the sting out of this game, which has been very entertaining up until this point.

86'. Jack Wilshere is forced off in his first match since March, with what appears to be cramp. Adam Lallana is the man to replace him.

85'. Attendence at the Sun Life Stadium is just over 21,000. The capacity of the ground is 75,000.

81'. A double change for England, now, as Henderson and Sturridge come on for Ross Barkley and Rickie Lambert. Both of the men to come off have had a good game, doing their chances of making the side in Brazil no harm at all.

76'. TWO RED CARDS! Raheem Sterling flies into a sliding tackle on Antonio Valencia. The Manchester United winger reacts angrily, grabbing the neck of Sterling, before other players join in to break it up. Valencia is sent off for his reaction, and Sterling for the tackle, which did not appear to be worthy of a red, or even a yellow.

73'. John Stones replaces Luke Shaw.

69'. GOAL FOR ECUADOR! Michael Arroyo with a truly incredible goal! The midfielder had only just come on as a substitute, before lashing a beautiful, swerving shot into the top corner from 30 yards out. You could argue Jack Wilshere didn't do enough to close down Arroyo on the edge of the box, but that takes nothing way from the strike, which flew past Ben Foster like a bullet.

66'. Enner Valencia hits the post for Ecuador! Smalling had given the ball to Montero, in a sloppy manner, handing the Ecuadorian acres of space. After charging into the box, Montero pulled the ball back to Enner Valencia, who was left with an easy finish, but could only scuff the ball into the post. Phil Jones was there to follow up and clumsily knocked the ball behind for a corner.

63'. Another substitution for Roy Hodgson's side sees Raheem Sterling introduced at the expense of Wayne Rooney.

61'. Concern for England as Oxlade-Chamberlain receives treatment for what appears to be a twisted knee. The young Arsenal man comes off, to be replaced by John Flanagan, who makes his international debut.

58'. Antonio Valencia has a long shot, which merely dribbles into the arms of Ben Foster. It was taken from a long way out, and would have had to of been a very special effort to trouble the 'keeper from that sort of range.

54'. Lambert comes very close to doubling his tally, as his shot goes inches wide of the post. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had made a sensational run, stretching from the edge of his own box, before sending a through ball to Lambert. But this time the Liverpool man was unable to find the net.

51'. GOAL FOR ENGLAND! Ross Barkley made a terrific run from the half-way line, nutmegging Ecuador defender Paredes along the way. Barkley then unselfishly passed to Lambert, who's shot flew into the bottom corner from just inside of the box. An exceptional goal.

47'. England have started very positively and win a corner when Luke Shaw's attempted cross is blocked. Lampard takes it short, but gives the ball away, allowing Ecuador to break.

45'. We're back underway.

45'. Half-time in Miami.

44'. James Milner played a great through ball through the heart of the Ecuador defense, finding Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Arsenal winger had the ball by the by-line and shot from close range. Banguera saved well, pushing the ball away to safety.

40'. Wayne Rooney gives away the ball, yet again. There have been doubts as to whether he deserves a place in the England starting XI in Brazil, and his performance so far won't be doing him any favors.

36'. Ross Barkley, who has been very lively, smashed a low shot just passed the post from 40 yards. The young Everton man has been very impressive tonight.

33'. Enner Valencia comes close for Ecuador, in a move which again highlights England's fragility in defense. Valencia, who already has one goal to his name, chipped the ball wide past Foster, who had come way off his line in an attempt to block the shot.

28'. GOAL FOR ENGLAND! The Three Lions are level thanks to the scrappiest of goals, which was eventually turned in by Rooney. Oxlade-Chamberlain played in a cross, which Lambert back-heeled against the post after controlling it with what looked to be his arm. The ball bounced back off the post, and then was fumbled by Ecuador goalkeeper Banguera, who spilled the ball to the feet of Rooney, who was left with a tap-in. There are suspicions Rooney could have been offside, but nothing was given.

24'. England captain Frank Lampard forced a great save out of Banguera. Lampard had picked the ball up 35-yards away from goal, and his shot was just as much speculative as it was powerful. The ball looked destined for the top corner, but was tipped behind by the Ecuador 'keeper.

21'. Just as Ecuador were looking in control, Ross Barkley charged forward, carrying the ball 40-yards in a swift breakaway. Barkley then passed to Oxlade-Chamberlain, who slipped in a low cross towards Rooney, which was cleared just inches before the United man could power the ball into the back of the net.

20'. Ecuador are in the driving seat. Caicedo had the latest of chances, in which his shot was blocked from close range by the approaching Foster.

16'. Ross Barkley is shoved off the ball by Gruezo on the edge of his own box. The Ecuador midfielder curled a tame shot towards goal, which was easily saved by Foster. The England back-four are looking shaky, which is just what Roy Hodgson won't be wanting this close to the World Cup.

13'. Ross Barkley plays a brilliant back-heeled pass to Wayne Rooney, who got caught in two minds between shooting and crossing. In the end, the United forward played a mix of the two, passing the ball wide of the post and wide of Lambert, who was approaching in the area.

7'. GOAL FOR ECUADOR! E. Valencia is the man with the goal. Walter Ayovi crossed in and Valencia rose highest, way above his marker Luke Shaw, and powered his header past Foster in the England goal.

6'. New Liverpool signing Rickie Lambert disposes Guagua, and passes to Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Ox then played a cute ball to Lampard, but his shot from the edge of the box went wide.

4'. Both England and Ecuador have started cautiously, with either side reluctant to take a risk. Ross Barkley has started brightly, but has been unable to make a major contribution as of yet.

1'. An early chance for England sees Rooney given space in the Equador box. Milner was the man to play in the Manchester United forward. Rooney's shot was blocked and England failed to make anything of the resulting corner.

0'. We're underway at the Sun Life Stadium, Miami. Ecuador kick-off.

Just a few minutes remain until kick-off. The teams are out on the pitch, and the national anthems of both nations are being played.

The England team news is also out, and, as expected, Hodgson has made many changes from the side picked to face Peru. The starting XI is as follows: Foster, Milner, Shaw, Jones, Smalling, Lampard, Wilshere, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Barkley, Rooney, Lambert. Subs: Forster, Henderson, Sterling, Welbeck, Lallana, Flanagan, Stones

Team news is out. Ecuador will start with

Banguera; Guagua, Erazo, Paredes, Noboa, Montero, Ayovi, Caicedo,Valencia.E, Valencia.A, Gruezo. Their bench includes: Ibarra, Mendez, Rojas, Bone, Castillo, Arroyo, Ayovi, Bagui, Saritama, Martinez, Achilier, Dominquez .

Ecuador have qualified for three World Cups, their most successful of which was in 2006. La Tri made it to the round of 16, where they were defeated by tonight's oppnents England. This was the last meeting between the two sides.

Ecuador have played three friendlies in the past two months, in which they have proved that they will be no pushovers for England tonight. Reinaldo Rueda's side have beat Australia and most notably drew with the Netherlands in Amsterdam, however they did lose 3-1 to Mexico in their last outing.

A look at England's preparations for the game, which have taken place at the Sun Life Stadium, Miami.

England have been training in Miami this week, as they look to take advantage of the humid weather conditions to prepare themselves for the climate in Brazil. Here is manager Roy Hodgson and captain Frank Lampard on tonight's match.

In Ecuador, England are likely to face a tougher test than in their 4-0 demolition of Peru last week. La Tri are also going to the World Cup, and have been drawn in Group E, alongside Switzerland, France and Honduras. To get there, Ecuador finished fourth in what was a highly competitive qualifying group, featuring the likes of Uruguay, Argentina and Colombia. Captained by Manchester United winger Antonio Valencia, their side boasts a number of exciting talents, including the likes of Enner Valencia (no relation to Antonio), who scored 12 goals in the 17-game Ecuadorian domestic season and former Villarreal midfielder Jefferson Montero.

Roy Hodgson is expected to name a virtually unrecognizable side from the XI he picked to start in their 4-0 win over Peru. The England boss has said he would have liked to name a completely different team, as he looks to asses his squad before the World Cup. But Wayne Rooney is set to start as left-wing, as Hodgson is unsure of the striker's sharpness and needs to see him in action once more, even though he has deployed out of position. The media expect Hodgson to stick to the side he has used in training this week, which consists of Ross Barkley in the No10 role. Rickie Lambert, Liverpool’s new signing, will play as the principal striker and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be on the right of a midfield in which Jack Wilshere will start his first game since March. Frank Lampard will captain the team, in place of Steven Gerrard and Manchester City's James Milner will be right-back, in an experiment to see if he can provide cover for Glen Johnson in Brazil.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the international friendly between England and Ecuador. The game is being played at the Sun Life Stadium, Miami. Kick-off is at 20:00GMT.