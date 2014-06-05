Russian players look to impress in final match ahead of the World Cup in Brazil

Russia play their final warm up game in their native homeland against Morocco at the Stadion Lokomotiv. In their previous warm up match the Russians drew 1-1 against Norway and prior to that Fabio Capello’s side faced off against Slovakia scraping out a 1-0 win with a goal with just eight minutes remaining through Kerzakhov.

Capello recently announced his 23-man squad choosing to drop Pogrenyiak. This final game doesn’t pose much threat to the russian’s on paper however for the players they must give it 100% to make it into Russia’s starting eleven in Russia’s first game in Brazil against South Korea.

In the previous match Fabio Capello's men saw a run of three consecutive victories come to an end with a 1-1 draw away to Norway last Saturday. Which is a positive sign for the Russia population and players.

After the game in Oslo, Capello severely criticised his players for wasting "four good goalscoring opportunities" in a disappointing display in the previous friendly in which they took the lead after three minutes and could’ve put the game to out of Norway’s reach.

As for Morocco, they haven’t suffered a loss in the lass five games, scoring thirteen goals and conceding five goals. Although their defence may be leaky they have a strong attacking force with the likes of Adel Taraabt of AC Milan, Oussama Assaidi of Stoke City, Younès Belhanda who plays for Dynamo Kiev who look to upset the Russian crowd in their farewell game.