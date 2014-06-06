Russia - Morocco Live Score and Text Commentary of World Cup 2014 Friendly Match
Full Time: That's it from our live coverage! Hopefully you have enjoyed our live inline commentary of the Russia - Morocco match. Make sure to follow VAVEL to have the best live events prior to the 2014 World Cup!

Full Time Comment: Russia improved drastically in the second half and they come away with a solid win against a lowly Morocco side. Fabio Capello's squad was average in the first half but managed to score thanks to Valeriy Berezutski, although they improved a lot in the final 45 minutes. Yuri Zhirkov scored the second goal, the team had plenty of chances and they looked dominant in their final friendly match ahead of their 2014 World Cup debut against South Korea. A good performance from Russia in front of their fans!

90+3' The game is over and Russia wins with a 2-0 score!!

90+1' Substitution in Morocco: Moutouali replaces El-Kaddouri.

90' Two minutes have been added of stoppage time.

89' Mehdi Carcela wastes another chance! The playmaker finds himself inside the box but his shot is too soft and Lodygin saves it with ease.

87' Russia are moving the ball around with ease in midfield and they are controlling the action in the final minutes. They have been dominant in the second half and that alone should be enough to give them this advantage in the score.

