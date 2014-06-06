Brazil v Serbia Live Score and Text Commentary of the World Cup 2014 Friendly

Thanks for joining me tonight for our live coverage of Brazil - Serbia and be sure to stick with VAVEL in the coming weeks for all the news and coverage from what promises to be an exciting World Cup in Brazil!

FULL TIME - Brazil 1-0 Serbia - A win but not a convincing one by any means for Scolari's men despite a solitary Fred goal. Serbia will leave the Maracana feeling that they could have got at least a draw from the game but it was not to be, despite many of their players, most notably Kolarov, arguably outplaying their Brazilian counterparts. The Eagles undefeated streak ends as they head home to regroup in time for their European Qualification push at the end of the year, whereas the Brazilian juggernaut continues onwards as they head to the biggest stage of all, the World Cup. A stage where nothing but victory will do.

90' Brazil play the ball around the back as we head into 3 minutes of stoppage time.

86' Serbia make all their remaining substitutions (including their back up goalkeeper) as they look to force the matter in the last 5 or so minutes remaining here.

83' Brazil seem happy to wind the clock down here but Serbia have other ideas as they push for an equaliser and it would be no less than they deserve.

80' Mitrovic departs for Djordjevic and Bernard makes his way onto the field in place of Neymar. The young attacker hasn't had a brilliant night by his standards but the main thing is he avoided any injuries and Brazil fans will get to see him start Thursday night.

76' Jo comes on for the goalscorer Fred who receives one of the biggest cheers of the night. He hasn't been in the center of much tonight but his finish for the goal was world class.

73' Or is it? Hulk beats the offside trap and latches onto a through ball from Neymar before chipping the Serbian keeper for what should have been Brazil's second. The linesman however had other ideas as he raises the offside flag. Hulk is furious, and he has every right to be as the replays show he was at least two yards on side. A let off for Serbia there.

71' So close for Serbia as Kolarov plays a tantalising cross straight across the box which is met by a rising Jojic. The midfielder gets a solid contact with the ball which just flies over the bar. It's not over yet.

67' Neymar is back to pulling the strings again as he sets Willian up after a stunning display of dribbling. The Chelsea man shoots goal ward but it takes a deflection and lands in the arms of a grateful Stojkovic. It's all one way traffic at the minute.

64' Brazil make their second sub of the night as Paulihno is replaced by Ramires. The Spurs man has had a relatively quiet night in the middle of the park.

62' That goal seemed to be exactly what Brazil needed as the hosts throw themselves at the Serbian back line. Hulk and Paulihno get two quick fire opportunities in succession but Serbia survive. Just.

58' And it's Fred with the breakthrough! Silva plays a sumptuous diagonal ball into the books which finds Fred who wriggles his way between two defenders, is fouled and falls over but still finds away to direct the ball past a helpless Stojkovic to the relief of the crowd. A fabolous goal there, if not undeserved on the run of play.

GOAL! 1-0 BRAZIL!

54' Neymar is through on goal but he's roughly a mile offside. One of the more exciting moments of tonight if your a Brazil fan.

51' Brazil looking a bit more menacing at the start of this half but Serbia show no signs of changing their guerilla tactics and nearly find themselves through on goal as Marcelo has to slide in to prevent a purposeful counter attack.

46' And in an almost mirror image of the first half Neymar goes down straight after the whistle. Very little contact this time as he seems to roll an ankle but to the relief of the home fans he gets back up relatively unharmed.

KICK OFF!

21.10: SUB! Chelsea's Willian comes on for his club mate Oscar hoping to change things up and maybe stake a claim for a starting place on Thursday.

21.00: The Brazilian team left the pitch to a faint chorus of boos at half time. Nerves creeping into the mains of the Rio faithful?

HALF TIME: 0-0 and Scolari won't be happy. Serbia have frustrated his side at every turn and almost took the lead just before half time. He'll be hoping that Neymar and company can turn it around after the break.

44' The ball is rippling the back of the Brazilian net but it won't count as the offside flag is up. Luiz and Silva collide and get themselves in all kinds of trouble before a Serbian break is ended by the linesman to the relief of the entire stadium.

41' David Luiz blazes the ball over the crossbar from a costless kick 30 yards out. Needs to do better there.

38' Play has once again become rather inconsistent with Serbia doing everything they can to break up the Brazilians rhythm. It's not pretty, but so far it's been highly effective .

33' Neymar finds himself in possession in the Serbian box but is herded out by a resolute Serbian defence. He lays the ball on for Alves the fullback is unable to do anything but hit the stands with his attempt at goal.

29' Brazil exposed at the back as Kolarov breaks down the wing and into the box. He has options at goalside but opts for a low driving shot instead. It hurtles towards Cesar who is able to palm it away for a corner. A corner that once again comes to nothing. That's 3 or 4 set pieces that have gone to waste now.

23' Fred picks up the ball deep in midfield and drives a shot goalwards from 30 yards out. It's dipping but just not enough, not a bad attempt from the striker though.

20' Hard tackles flying in everywhere at the minute. Serbia have come to play physically here. Something that Brazil, with the small matter of the World Cup on the horizon, will not be to excited about.

17' A cross from Hulk finds it's way to Neymar in the box who, after a brief exchange with Oscar, goes for goal only to be denied by a fantastic tackle from Ivanovic. Goal saving from the Chelsea man.

15' Petrovic picks up a yellow card for a blatant trip on Neymar as the young Brazilian dances his way past.

11' Brazil move forward with purpose and win a corner but it comes to nothing. The home team starting to find their rhythm here after a slow start.

8' Kolarov comes close! A warning shot for Brazil there as Kolarov cuts in from the touchline and unleashes a blistering shot at the bottom corner of the goal. It was just wide but not by much.

7' Brazil looking the more confident of the 2 sides here as both Neymar and Marcelo make a few early darting runs at the heart of the Serbian defence.

3' The costless kick is drifted in by Tadic but thwarted by the head of a retreating Thiago Silva for a corner. The resulting corner is wasted by Serbia and Brazil come out unscathed.

2' Tadic, the culprit for the earlier tackle on Neymar, is taken out just outside the Brazilian box. Retaliation from Brazil there but it leaves Serbia with a costless kick in a dangerous position.

1' And within seconds Neymar is down after a crunching tackle from kick off. Costless kick on half way. Let's hope it's not a sign of things to come.

KICK OFF! We are underway here in Brazil for the last time before the World cup!

20.00: The attendance here is looking close to capacity as the national anthems get underway.

7.55: 5 Minutes to go until kick off and still no word on the Serbian subs bench but don't expect it to be anywhere near the strength of that the Brazilian bench which could be considered one of the strongest in international football.

7.46: The Brazilian starting line up has a distinctive Fernandinho shaped hole in it. The Man City midfielder would have been hoping his excellent club form would have forced Scolari's hand when it comes to selection, but he's kept out by a strong midfield containing the premier league contingent of Oscar an Paulinho.

7.41: BRAZIL SUBS: 5- Fernandinho 20- Bernard 15- Henrique 18- Hernandes 1- Jefferson 21- Jo 23- Maicon 14- Maxwell 22- Victor 19- Willian

7.36: SERBIA XI: 1- Stojkovic 3- Tosic 6- Ivanovic 15- Petrovic 10- Tadic 11- Kolarov 14- Matic 16- Jojic 18- Basta 19- Mitrovic 21- Markovic

7.31: It looks like Oscar's daughter was born just in time for him to be included in tonights line up and he completes a side that, injury permitting, should start against Croatia on Thursday.

7.30: BRAZIL XI: 12- Julio César 2- Dani Alves 3- Thiago Silva 4- David Luiz 6- Marcelo 17- Gustavo 8- Paulinho 7- Hulk 11- Oscar 10- Neymar JR 9- Fred

7.25: You have to feel that a major advantage for the South American teams in this years tournament will be the local climate. The temperature in Rio this afternoon is a humid 27°C but the Serbians won't be too flustered as temparuteres regulary reach these kind of levels in South Eastern Europe.

7.16: The home fans will will be optomistic tonight as their team hasn't lost on home soil since 2002 and if that record remains intact in a months time they will be World champions again.

7.08: An interesting fact is that Brazil have the most expensive squad to feature in this years World Cup weighing in at a staggering £407m, this is followed some way behind by current holders Spain at only £315m, a real bargain. Iran have the cheapest collection of players valued at just under £4m.

7.05: Teams on their way soon. Don't expect any major suprises in the line ups with both teams likely to be as strong as possible.

6.55: As usual you can tweet me or post your comments in the box below with any of your predictions or in match analysis.

6.50: Any result for Serbia here would be a miracle for the European side and a major blow for the tournament hosts, as Brazil will be looking for a comprehensive win that shows the rest of the world that they are taking nothing for granted.

6.40: And a far more convincing performance by Neymar and Co.:

6.30: The last time Serbia played Brazil has been lost to the annuals of history and as such the best form of comparison can be found in the two teams recent match ups with Panama. Here are highlights of Serbia's disappointing 1-1 draw with the American side:

6:25. Expect Serbia to start a strong team tonight with their Premier League contingent of Ivanovic, Matic and Kolarov all fit and ready to play.

Serbia coach Ljubinko Drulovic said of his side:

"If we do not allow our opponents easy counterattacks, we have a chance to win games by even more. We've improved, but we still have a long way to go."

"We did not allow our opponents the opportunity to counterattack and that is what I need to see because our team has the quality to score one or two goals.

"I still have concerns, but not at the same level I had on Sunday,"

6:18. Brazil have no major injury concerns ahead of the game tonight with boss Luiz Felipe Scolari suggesting that he'll play his strongest team in order to ensure that his side are as prepared as possible heading into the opening game of the World Cup against Croatia on Thursday. Chelsea playmaker Oscar will be absent however, after being granted leave for the upcoming birth of his daughter, giving his clubmate Willian a chance to stake his claim for a starting place in Brazil. Despite their outstanding record in recent games the Brazil boss still believes that improvement is needed if the hosts are going achieve their goals in the coming weeks.

6:15. Serbia on the other hand won't be attending this years World Cup after a disappointing qualification campaign which saw them finish 3 points behind Croatia in 3rd place and a full 12 points behind group leaders Belgium, but will be hoping that tonight they can show that their recent upturn in form is here to stay.

6:10. The tournament hosts are hot favourites to take this years World Cup by storm and really shouldn't have too much trouble navigating the group stages after being drawn in a relatively simple group with Croatia, Mexico and Cameroon.

6:07. Serbia are also in scintillating form of late, having not lost a match since a 1-0 loss to Colombia last August. The Eagles did however play out a disappointing 1-1 draw with Panama only days before the Central American side were comprehensively beaten by Brazil.

6:05. Brazil are coming off the back of 5 straight wins having racked up 18 goals whilst only conceding 1, although it could be argued that Chile have been their only real tough opposition of late. Their most recent victory was a 4-0 whitewash of Panama on Tuesday with their star player, Neymar, racking up a goal and an assist, something that Brazilian fans will have been relieved to see after the young attacker missed a large chunk of his season with Barcelona due to injury.

6:00. Good evening and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Brazil's final World Cup warm up game against Serbia in Rio! Kick off is at 20:00 GMT but don't go anywhere as we'll have all the pre match info that you'll need right here!