Germany - Armenia Live Score of World Cup 2014 Friendly Match

After a sluggish start, an impressive victory for the Germans at the Coface Arena just days before the World Cup begins- but Marco Reus' injury overshadows a lot of the positives for Jogi Low. Have a good evening and thanks for joining me/VAVEL for the game!

That's all from the Coface Arena tonight! It has been a pleasure and an honour to bring this game live to you, where Germany have reined triumphant with a 6-1 victory over Armenia! Auf Wiederschen!

Lukas Podolski had an excellent game tonight ^

https://v.cdn.vine.co/r/videos/53507215CC1086793368119443456_140208591813353f4adc345.mp4.mp4?versionId=Bbd61NpZvJH2wCBi3XZyT9O9cDE96MBv

Miroslav Klose's goal ^

I'd like to thank everyone who tuned into the inline tonight, it has been a pleasure! If you like, you can follow me on Twitter @AlcaCerci.

FT: The game has finished Germany 6-1 Armenia!

89: GOAL! Gotze gets the end of it after a melee in the Armenian box, and he fires home to make it 6-1 to die Mannschaft!

86: Weidenfellermakes a good save from Ghazaryan.

85: Klosemisses a chance from the resulting corner.

85: Podolski wins another corner.

82: Haroyanloses Hummels from the costless kick, but wastes his chance.

81: GOAL! Gotze gets on the scoresheet after being played through again by Podolski! 5-1!

77: Klosesomehow spurns a golden opportunity.

76: Manucharyan and Hovsepyan have been replaced within the last few minutes.

75: GOAL! Klose becomes Germany's all time top scorer with a close range header, making it 4-1!

74: Schurrle substituted and replaced by Gotze.

73! GOAL! Howedes heads Schweinsteigers exquisite cross straight at Berezovsky, who saves at the first attempt but can't stop the second attempt.

71: GOAL! Podolski is played through by Arsenal team mate Ozil, and calmly finishes to restore the German advantage!

69: GOAL! Mkhitaryan scores straight down the middle from the spot! 1-1!

68: Penalty to Armenia,given away by Grosskreutz.

67: Grosskreutz and Kloseare introduced for Boatengand Muller.

66: Schweinsteiger fires over from 20 yards.

64: Close! After some intricate build up play, Ozil strikes the post with a sidefooted attempt!

63: Armenia's Manucharyan misses a great chance after being teed up by Mkhitaryan.

62: Schweinsteiger cushioned the ball for Boateng, who volleys over.

61: Schurrleadjudged to be offside following Ozil's pass.

60: Corner headed clear by Mkoyan.

59: Podolski wins a corner on the left.

58: Khedira is replaced by Schweinsteiger.

https://mtc.cdn.vine.co/r/videos/39FC2248961086787372320210944_1402084488337c33af30660.mp4.mp4?versionId=zmu0WscCgEV1Tybh7bgW5sh8pJUe4xnO

57: Schurrle's goal ^

56: Podolski fouled after costless kick. Schweinsteiger set to come on.

55: Costless kick in a dangerous area for Armenia.

52: Podolski squared the ball for Schurrle, who finished with a lovely flick.

52: GOAL! André Schurrle sends a wave of relief around the Coface Arena!

50: News breaking that Reus is currently en route to a hospital.

49: Similar to the first half, Germany have been so far frustrated.

47: Armenia immediately set up in a defensive shape designed to stifle German offences.

46: Ozil is introduced for Lahm.

https://mtc.cdn.vine.co/r/videos/DD34CFE20A1086781985130942464_2ddecb2c49a.0.3.3648763711237112766.mp4?versionId=iWz_jyL6778_gsyzPgjemhOi.id3_H_9

HT: How Reus was injured ^^

HT: ​ The two sides before the game.

HT: Half time here in Mainz, where it remains Germany 0-0 Armenia.

44: Reus is carried off and replaced by Lukas Podolski.

43: The injury was caused by a tussle with Yedigaryan.

43: Marco Reus is down injured holding his leg.

41: Exquisite through ball played to Schurrle who was offside.

39: Armenia attacking midfielder Ghazaryan goes down injured but is okay.

38: Poor clearance from Berezovsky leads to a poor finish from Reus.

38: Germany win yet another corner.

36: Armenia are really struggling to exert an attacking influence on the game as of now.

35: Boateng shoots low to the near post but Berzovsky stops it.

34: Reus almost picks out Muller who just can't get the ball under control.

33: Muller picks out Schurrle who again miscues!

31: Berezovsky makes an excellent stop from Reus.

30: Reus picks out Boateng who's header is wide.

30: André Schurrle wins yet another corner.

29: Armenia's stubborn defence has held out for the first half an hour here in Mainz.

29: Reus's corner is again cleared.

28: Schurrle wins a corner.

25: Mertesacker is making his 98th appreance for the home side tonight.

23: Constant pressure from Germany with no end results as of yet.

22: Howedes crosses for Muller who again fails to make contact with the ball.

21: Kroos fizzes an effort from 25 odd yards over Berezovsky's crossbar.

19: Corner is punched clear by Berezovsky.

19: Germany corner.

17: Schurrle can't quite get on the end of a good cross.

16: Armenia try to break away but Movsisyanmakes a poor pass and is furious with himself.

15: Although some passing has been off, Germany have assumed control of the game so far, dominating in all areas of the park.

12: Chance! Muller plays through Reus, who's shot is blocked by the keeper and cleared off the line.

10: After some intricate passing on the edge of the Armenian box, Schurrle is adjudged to be offside.

8: Chance! Lahm swings a ball in onto the head of Schurrle, who heads wide from 10 yards. Best chance so far.

7: It's been an even enough opening with neither side creating a real goalscoring opportunity as of yet.

6: Reus'corner is cleared, ball swung back in but Muller can't connect.

3: Schurrle has two attempts which are both blocked by the Armenian defence.

2: Great chance for Armenia. Mkhitarayan cuts open the German defence and crosses but the connection on the shot isn't good enough.

1': Muller miscues his shot. An early chance for the Germans.

19:45. Kick-off!

19:43. Both teams are out and kick-off is imminent!

19:41. This enthralling fixture is just minutes from kick-off, so let me know your predictions in the comments section!

19:37. Armenia have also named their starting XI : Berezovsky, Haroyan, Mkoyan, Arzumanyan, Hayrapetyan, Yedigaryan, Hovsepyan, Manucharyan, Mkhitaryan, Ghazaryan, Movsisyan

19:36. Low has decided to start 4 natural centre backs and Thomas Muller as the false 9. German XI : Weidenfeller, Boateng, Mertesacker, Hummels, Höwedes, Lahm, Khedira, Reus, Kroos, Schürrle, Müller

19:35. Probable Armenian XI : Roman Berezovsky, Hrayr Mkoyan, Robert Arzumanyan, Varazdat Haroyan, Artak Yedigaryan, Karlen Mkrtchyan, Marcos Pizzelli, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Gevorg Ghazaryan, Artur Sarkisov, and Yura Movsisyan.

19:27. Probable German XI : Weidenfeller, Lahm, Boateng, Hummels, Durm, Kroos, Schweinsteiger, Muller, Ozil, Reus, Klose.

19:13. In the build up to the game, coach Joachim Low spoke about Phillip Lahmand Bastian Schweinsteiger, who are expected to start tonight. "Lahm and Bastian have no problems any more and they have been training with the ball," Löw said on Thursday. "They will have some playing time. What is important though is that they are problem-costless. Maybe it makes no sense to play the entire 90 minutes but exactly how long is something I will decide this evening." "Preparations, from my point of view, have worked out very well with the players we had. I also think it was important for the players to rest a couple of days (this week), for them to recover some energy."

19:08. There's plenty to know about this exciting game, and here's a preview made by us here at VAVEL!

19:02. Germany are coming off the back off a 2-2 draw against Cameroon, in which they lacked thrust and energy, with Mesut Ozil criticised in particular.

18:55. Armenia lost out 3-1 to Algeria last time and were dominated, so they will be looking to restore some pride against this German outfit.

18:48. As for Armenia, they were unluvky not to qualify for the World Cup, but with talented players such as Dortmund's Henrikh Mkhitarayan and Yuri Movsisyan, they should hope to pose a threat against what is a strong German side.

18:44. The World Cup draw pitted Germany in a group containing Portugal, Ghana and the USA, which shouldn't present any major concerns considering the strength of this German squad.

18:42. This is the German's first game since their final squad was cut from 30 down to 23, and the players will be looking to this game as their last chance to make a favourable impression upon boss Joachim Low before the World Cup commences.

18:36. This will be Germany's third pre World Cup friendly, having drawn 0-0 with Poland and drawn 2-2 with Cameroon in an exciting game recently. They will be looking to finish on a high note before they leave for Brazil against an Armenian side that lost 3-1 to Algeria last time out.

18:16. Good evening and welcome to live commentary of this World Cup 2014 friendly match between Germany and Armenia! We will be providing live updates and results of this exciting game that features a World Cup-bound team in Germany and another who is looking to build towards the future in Armenia in a thrilling friendly contest!