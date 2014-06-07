Rubin Kazan midfielder drafted in as captain Roman Shirokov's knee injury rules him out of World Cup

Fabio Capello was dealt a huge blow today when it was announced that captain Roman Shirokov had failed his bid to be fit for the World Cup following a knee injury. The 32-year old is set to have surgery on his knee in Finland next week.

Fabio Capello said: "Shirokov is a very important member of Russia's squad but I hope that the rest of the players will be able to perform at their best level in Brazil."

The replacement chosen was Rubin Kazan midfielder Pavel Mogilevets, whom this season has played on ten occasions scoring two and making one substitute appearance. The Rubin midfielder is a hard hitting, ball playing centre midfielder and has a huge future ahead only being 21 years of age.

Shirokov was absent for friendlies against Slovakia and Norway but when returning to training on Thursday, the injury reoccurred, this time having a lasting effect on him and Capello’s plans.

Mogillevets is just one of the Russian Premier League filled 23-man squad the Italian manager announced this past week.