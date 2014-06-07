Argentina - Slovenia Live Score Commentary of World Cup 2014 friendly

21:46. To conclude, Argentina strolled to victory in what was their final build-up game before the World Cup with a 2-0 win. Thank you for joining myself Charlie Malam here on Vavel and we hope you enjoyed the commentary. Make sure to come back for more, as we cover plenty more international friendlies in the coming days and of course the World Cup over the next few weeks. Thank you for joining us, and good night.

21:45. Argentina see out their final World Cup warm-up match with a 2-0 win. Slovenia rarely tested them defensively and Sabella's side were below-par going forward in the first half. The introduction of Lionel Messi ramped up the attacking intensity and the captain got himself on the scoresheet to ensure they clinched a comfortable victory. The next time La Albiceleste play will be on June 15th, versus Bosnia.

90+3' Full time! Argentina 2-0 Slovenia.

90+3' Rotman fouls Messi and the Argentine talisman has one last effort from just outside the edge of the area. The captain curls it over the wall but it drifts inches wide of the post.

90+3' Slovenia's final attack dwindles after a poor pass whilst Di Maria tries to architect a counter-attack. Katanec's side see it out of play.

90+2' Kurtic tries an effort but the Torino man's powerful effort goes wide of Romero's post.

90+1'The game's intensity has slowed now, but Enzo Perez is brought down by Mertelj. The costless-kick from around 35 yards out is hit by Messi, but the shot deflects and is caught by Belec. 2 minutes left.

88' Argentina still surging forward, but can't get through a mass of Slovenian defenders. Sabella's quadruple substitution has changed the game, adding pace and invention up front for the home side.

87' Novaković and Cesar replaced by Balažic and Firer, who makes his debut.

85' La Albiceleste only moments away from securing victory, can they add to their tally? Messi dribbles through three defenders but eventually loses the ball after organised defending.

84' A tougher test tonight, but the home side haven't had to reach top gear. They reach almost 500 minutes without conceding now.

83' Mertelj has come on the visitors with only minutes left now. Argentina are still searching for their third. Di Maria's effort goes just wide from the edge of the box.

79' That was Messi's 38th international goal. He sits only second behind Batigol in the Argentine top scorers' list.

77' Sabella's side's superb second. Messi doubles the advantage after a spectacular flick from Di Maria in the build-up:

76' 18-year-old Emanuel Mammana comes on for Mascherano for his international debut.

75' After a staggering set-up from Di Maria, Aguero heads the ball across goal for Messi to smash home.

75' GOAL! Lionel Messi with a sublime finish.

74' Katanec's side coping well with a staunch test in Buenos Aries. The away side dominating possession in the last 10 minutes, attempting to break through the Argentine defence. Brečko tries to put a ball into the box but the ball is stolen by the pacey Di Maria, who races forward and combines with Aguero. Messi is given the ball and skilfully gets past Kurtic. The ball is exchanged around the box.

73' Cesar steps in to prevent Aguero getting to the ball. The Slovenian counter-attack is slow and Fernández beats Novaković in an aerial battle.

72' Slovenia will be hoping to keep the score to a respectable 1-0 as they prepare for a 7,200 mile trip home having not qualified for the World Cup. The Slovenians will instead be watching the likes of Messi and co. in Brazil.

71' Di Maria brings down Lazarević in the centre-circle. The Slovenian is grimacing whilst lying on the floor, prompting a stoppage in play.

71' Sabella's side still searching for a second as Aguero drops deep to provide Gago with an option but Samardžic prevents him going through on goal.

70' Slovenia are passing the ball abound well now, but Rojo does well to quell their threat. The youngster has played very well tonight.

69' Messi attempts a through ball, but Aguero can't beat Belec to it. He's had a decent debut tonight, doing well to save Rodriguez' near-perfectly placed shot earlier.

67' Neat one-touch passing from Slovenia as they probe into the Argentine half but the quick pressing pressures them into a misplaced pass.

65' 25 minutes remain here as the home side retain a one goal lead. Mascherano has been less prominent so far, but he finds Di Maria whose long ball finds Messi. The number 10 cuts into the box and falls down, but the referee waves away the call. He seems to have been in contact with the Slovenian defender, but the decision is correct.

64' Campagnaro intercepting a long ball and starting a counter attack. Rojo finds Aguero who cuts onto the flank and fires the ball across the box. His cross-cum-pass flies past Belec but there was no-one there to convert.

63' Di Maria tries an effort, but drags his shot wide from 25 yards out. It won't be long until the home side double their lead at this rate.

62' A trademark Messi run there, as he slaloms through several defenders and feeds Di Maria but the ball rolls under his foot and Belec can collect. Argentina immediately look more lively up front with his inclusion.

61' Angel Di Maria looks lively, playing in a wider role than on Wednesday night. Pečnik is fouled by Rojo on the half-way line but Slovenia still can't penetrate the Argentine defence.

60' Messi is brought down just outside the box. The captain steps up for the subsequent costless-kick but it deflects off the wall and into Belec's grasp.

59' Chance for Slovenia as Novaković turns inside the box and gets a shot away but it is straight at Romero. The visitors' best chance so far tonight.

56' Speak of the devils, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Fernando Gago and Sergio Aguero are coming on. Not bad options to have off the bench. A huge roar greets them, as Alvarez, Lavezzi, Fernández and Rodriguez are replaced. Mascherano hands the armband to Messi.

55' It's nearly two! Belec gets down to well to prevent Alvarez getting his, and Argentina's second. A superb save.

55' Sloveniahave defended tightly tonight, will it be long until we see the likes of Higuain or Messi on the field?

54' The Argentines have been patient in their build-up tonight. They can certainly sense more goals in this.

53' Slovenia's Pečnik wins a corner after Rojo is forced to put the ball out for a corner. The resulting corner leads to nothing, sailing out for a throw-in on the opposite side.

51' Alvarez bursts forward, tees up a shot but it is blocked by Samardžic. Meanwhile, Mascherano is booked for a late tackle on Brečko.

50' Substitution: Pečnik also came on for Slovenia at half-time.

49' Enzo Perez' ball into the box is cut out by Samardžic. No chances as of yet for either side in this half.

49' It's been exposed that the Slovenian mix-up at the start of the game was due to food poisoning. One of Handanovic or Oblak were due to start in goal before Belec was drafted in for his debut.

48' Substitution: Samardžic replaces Ilič, and Iličić makes way for Lazarević.

48' A tactical change for Sabella, as Mascherano is thrusted forwards and replaced by Fernández in the sweeper role.

47' Argentina'simpressive passing continues. They have managed a 90% pass completion rate tonight, compared to Slovenia's 78% completion rate. They have also managed 61% of the possession, showing their total dominance. Mascherano has shone for the home side in central defence so far, spraying passes about like his ex-Liverpool midfield partner Xabi Alonso.

46' The second half begins! Regarding Biglia's withdrawal earlier, reports suggest it was merely a precuation as opposed to a severe injury. A shame for the midfielder, as he looked to make an impression in the place of former Real Madrid man Fernando Gago.

46' The players are back out for the second period. Sabella will be looking for his side to build some momentum ahead of their short journey to Brazil next week.

HT - Argentina 1-0 Slovenia. The referee blows the whistle on a relatively routine first half for La Albiceleste. They haven't had their usual attacking flair in the absence of Messi, but have been strong defensively and the visiting side have had no clear chances. The home side should perhaps be further ahead though, with their finishing being slightly underwhelming again tonight.

45' Iličić's knockdown falls for Brečko but his shot is lacklustre and rolls straight into Romero's arms.

44' The home side seeing out the first half now with some neat passing play at the back. Maxi gives the ball away which leads to a Slovenian attack but Mascherano's tackle sees it out for a throw-in.

42' Argentinaare holding their shape well so far, doing well to deny the away side any clear cut chances. Their defensive shut-out looks like lasting so far, as Campagnaro's glancing header ensures Novaković can't get on the end of a cross.

41' Brečko capitalises on Rojo's defensive lapse in concentration, but recovers to ensure nothing comes of it.

40' Sloveniawill take comfort from the fact they are just one-nil down. They've played the ball nicely about the Argentine box, but have been unable to get through a stubborn defence.

38' Nothing comes of it, with the Argentine's opting for the short pass. Argentina are missing some big names tonight and you can tell, as they should be further ahead.

37' Mascherano finds another incisive pass, and when Alvarez is hacked down, La Albiceleste have a costless-kick.

36' An audacious effort from Rotman, as the midfielder opts to shoot from 40 yards but Romero sees it over his crossbar.

35' A great save from Belec on his debut for the Slovenians tonight. Argentina have managed four of five shots on target last night after getting just five out of 18 on target versus Trinidad.

34' Alvarez brought down by Stevanović, but no yellow this time despite a poor tackle. The costless eventually falls to Maxi Rodriguez who shapes a superb curling strike, but Belec tips the ball onto the bar. Fantastic save to deny the home side doubling the lead.

33' Maxi Rodriguez brought down and the costless-kick almost brings a second. Lavezzi cushions the ball down and the overlapping Marcus Rojo finds the ball at the byline but he can't get the ball past Belec. That attack came from yet another long Mascherano ball.

33' Romero collecting comfortably once more after another misplaced pass. The Monaco keeper is yet to be really tested.

31' Slovenia lacking a clinical pass in the final third tonight, they've had several promising attacks but have been lacking up front. Katanec's men don't look like getting back into this at the minute.

30' A third of the way through and Argentina will be pleased with a good, but not spectacular performance so far.

29' FIFA's 25th rank side Slovenia defending well too though. Stevanović tries to find Iličić but Romero comes out to kick the ball to safety.

28' Sabella's side have been a bit more reserved tonight, after an all out attacking affair on Wednesday where they were particularly wasteful.

27' Mascherano has been the star so far tonight, with a distinct lack of attacking flair. However, that could be accredited to an unusual formation, as Sabella usually opts for a 4-3-3, but tonight has gone for a 3-5-2.

26' But they're up now! A superb through ball by tonight's captain finds Rodriguez but his touch is poor and Belec comes out to collect.

25' Slovenia still defending in vast numbers, with Argentina's goal the only effort the Argentine's have had so far. A dull atmosphere so far, with little to shout about for the home side.

24' Breckô's cross forces a corner, but Romero comes out to punch the cross clear.

23' Lucas Biglia's injury has so far marred what has been an even game. Javier Mascherano's long distance passing and Alvarez' driven opener have been the few highlights of the game so far.

22' Marcos Rojo's cross goes slightly over the head of Lavezzi, and just minutes later another superb ball into the box from the young defender forces a corner.

21' A lack of creativity and invention amongst the Argentinians tonight as their key attacking outlet Messi watches on from the bench.

20' Argentina yet to really stretch their legs, but Alvarez's steered shot remains the difference between the two sides.

18' Enzo Pérez crosses in from a costless-kick after Kirm is booked for the Slovenians but Rotman heads the ball over for a corner, but a foul is given in favour of the Slovenians.

17' Here is the opening goal:

15' Argentina dominating here, after taking an early lead. Lavezzi causing all kinds of problems for the Slovenians.

12' GOAL! Ricardo Alvarez opens the scoring here in Buenos Aries after a 20 yard strike. Meanwhile, Biglia has been replaced by Campagnaro.

8' The costless-kick is finally taken but nothing comes off it. Iličić's header is caught by his keeper Vid Belec.

7' Stevanović brings down Biglia, who is down clutching his knee in noticeable pain.

6' Still no shots so far, Argentina still trying to work the ball around the defence and the midfield to get through a strict Slovenian defence.

5' Slovenian breaks are being dealt with comfortably so far by a rigid defence, but the visitors' showing they certainly have the credentials to pose problems tonight.

4' Slovenia counter well but Argentina recover to prevent the attack having any real danger. The away side look dangerous on the break so far.

4' Rodriguez is fouled by Brečko in the midfield. The ball still hasn't been in the Slovenian final third.

3' Great ball by Mascherano across the field, but the Slovenians not allowing the home side through so far. Basanta does well to prevent a through ball finding Novaković.

2' The home team dominating possession from the off. Being restricted to playing around the back currently though.

1' An experimental side from Sabella tonight. A 3-5-2 with Marcos Rojo and Enzo Pérez on the wings.

1' Slovenia get the game started in a full house here in Estadio Único after a rousing rendition of La Albiceleste's national anthem. Mascherano is tonight's captain for the home side in a sweeping central defensive position.

7:45. The players are out, and are singing their national anthem. Not long until the game gets under way now.

7:44. The South American players were in relaxed moods ahead of tonight's match-up, here are just a few of their stars in good moods earlier today:

7:43. Here's Argentina's official team photo ahead of their World Cup campaign, released today on their official Twitter account:

7:42. He said: "We expect a tough game, but we should not fear them. They will play well against us and with a great deal of power. We will have to play very wisely and make sure we are tactically perfect."

7:39. Sloveniacoach Srecko Katanec is unhappy with the recent form of his team and expects an even more difficult duel tonight.

7:36. "No one wants any injury to occur, we are all being very careful of that, but we still all want to win, do our best, play well and I believe we have done that.” Messi said.

7:33. Lionel Messi, insists the threat of picking up even more injuries will not prevent the squad from giving their all against Slovenia. "It is just a friendly and we are very close to our trip to Brazil, but we are going to give everything we can," said the Barcelona forward.

7:26. "Despite his injuries this last season he will be a big threat at the World Cup." Silva also added an Argentina - Brazil match-up “would be a classic” this summer.

7:24. "He's the player who keeps you awake upfront when the rest of the team is working the ball. When the game goes to one side of the field, he will be all alone on the other."

7:23. Meanwhile Thiago Silva joked that Lionel Messi could only be stopped with a gun. "How will I stop him? He can only be stopped with a gun,” before continuing to hail the Argentine’s talent.

7:21. Brazilian legend Rivaldo has today said that Argentina are one of the strongest sides going into the World Cup, with Spain the other strongest. Do you agree?

7:19. Slovenia travel to South America without a number of key attackers, including Valter Birsa, Tim Matavž and Zlatan Ljubijankić, but can they still clinch a famous result and end their 31-game unbeaten home run, in Buenos Aries?

7:17. Slovenia XI: Oblak; Brečko, Samardžić, Cesar, Jokić; Kirm, Kurtić, Stevanović, Lazarević; Iličić; Novaković.

7:15. Having conceded just 15 goals in 16 games on their way to topping South America’s World Cup qualifying group, Sabella’s men have also kept four consecutive clean sheets in friendlies against Ecuador, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Romania and Trinidad and Tobago.

7:13. Despite their fierce strike force it is the Argentine's defence that has stood out most prominently during their World Cup preparations.

7:11. Argentina's main man starting from the bench tonight, but The Telegraph’s Henry Winter believes Lionel Messi could gatecrash the Brazilian party this summer, you can read his views here.

7:09. Argentina XI: Romero - Mascherano, Fernández, Basanta -Rojo, Biglia, A. Fernández, Pérez - Rodríguez - Lavezzi, Higuaín.

7:07. "We'll see which starting line-up we put out as we have a number of injury problems.” he finished.

7:05. Sabella told reporters earlier this week: "Slovenia are a European team who show some similarities to Bosnia, even though Bosnia are more attacking."

7:03. Argentina manager Alejandro Sabella has compared the Slovenians to their World Cup opponents Bosnia earlier this weel.

7:01. We are less than an hour away from kickoff now, what are your predictions for tonight's game? Leave them in the comment box on the right-hand side of the page.

6:59. "If there's anything I learned in my career is that you have to keep fighting." Rodriguez said. "You have to stay calm. It's a team that has to win the World Cup and we have to go in with that mentality."

6:58. "I'm proud to be taking part in my third World Cup, but I'm enjoying it as if it was my first," he is quoted as saying by Mundo Albiceleste.

6:56. Maxi Rodriguez, who featured at both the 2006 and 2010 World Cups for Argentina, is optimistic about his country's chances in Brazil after coming on to score their third goal on Wednesday.

6:54. Should they be deemed fit, Sabella would also be keen on giving Aguero and Ezequiel Garay some minutes. Two of their best players, the Manchester City man and the Benfica powerhouse have been suffering from slight niggles recently. Sabella will be hoping they can overcome them before their opening game on June 15th.

6:51. If Argentine boss Sabella fields a weakened side today, we could see Lucas Biglia play in Fernando Gago's position as creator in the midfield three. Biglia replaced Gago at half-time against Trinidad, and Sabella may start the Lazio man to test his credentials. Sabella took a risk by leaving Ever Banega out of the 23-man World Cup squad, given that he was Gago's obvious replacement.

6:47. Nevertheless, Katanec's record whilst managing his side is 50/50, having won 6 and lost 6. This current tally gives him the best current win ratio out of all Slovenian managers, can Katanec keep it up tonight? Could Slovenia grab a surprising first ever draw under him?

6:43. The visitor's last win came against Canada when they triumphed 1-0 in November, and retrospectively, Sky Bet make them heavy underdogs tonight. Messi and co. are 1/7 to win, whilst the away side are 12/1 to upset the odds. A draw is also an outside 11/2.

6:41. Argentina welcome the Slovenians to Estadio Ciudad De La Plata, in Buenos Aries. It is currently home to Argentine Primera División side Estudiantes. One of the most modern grounds in the country, the stadium holds 53,000 and will play host to it's national side for the first ever time tonight.

6:39. The home side will be looking to avoid any potential slip-up tonight as they aim to build as much momentum as they can going into the tournament on their home continent.

6:35. Other recognisable names in the Slovenian squad are Fiorentina's Josip Iličić, whilst Benfica's Jan Oblak and Internazionale's Samir Handanović are well-known goalkeepers.

6:31. On the other side, Milivoje Novaković will be the main threat. Of the 23 man squad named for tonight, Novaković boasts 25 of their 46 goals and is also their second top goalscorer, averaging 0.4 goals per game. After coming out of retirement, the 35-year-old managed six goals in World Cup qualifying and his towering height may cause some problems to the Argentine back line.

6:28. Rodrigo Palacio, Lionel Messi and Ezequiel Lavezzi led the line that night. Tonight, Sergio Aguero is likely to miss out with a thigh strain, whilst Gonzalo Higuain could feature after initially being named in the squad versus Trinidad, but being replaced minutes before kick-off by Lavezzi.

6:25. Only five of Argentina's 17 shots found the target in their last match, which is the main reason why Sabella is expected to rotate his front line for the nation's final World Cup warm-up.

6:23. Having likely established his starting side for his country's first World Cup game, Sabella is tipped to experiment with his side tonight. We'll have the line-up news as soon as it comes out. Stay tuned.

6:20. You can see the highlights from Slovenia's 2-0 defeat to Uruguay only two days ago, here:

6:17. Here are La Abliceleste's highlights from their 3-0 win over Trinidad:

6:13. The two teams have never previously met, but Argentina will be heavily fancied to keep a long unbeaten home run going. La Albiceleste haven't lost a competitive match since on home soil since losing on penalties to Uruguay in the 2011 Copa America quarter-finals.

6:11. Slovenia meanwhile, go into the game on the back 2-0 defeats to both Algeria and Uruguay. Managed by Srečko Katanec, the Slovenians narrowly missed out on World Cup qualification. Iceland beat them to the play-off spot by just 2 points.

6:09. The South Americans squandered numerous opportunities to pile on the goals in Buenos Aires and Sabella will hoping they are more clinical tonight.

6:05. Tonight's game will be Argentina's first match since their 3-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday.

6:03. This is the final game for Alejandro Sabella to experiment with his side, ahead of the World Cup. Their first game is June 15th, versus Bosnia.

6:00. Good afternoon and welcome to our live commentary of Argentina vs Slovenia, here on VAVEL. Tonight's kickoff is at 19:45GMT in Buenos Aires, but stay right here as we'll have all the build up, team news and analysis before the start of the game.