Argentina - Slovenia Live Score Commentary of World Cup 2014 friendly
Messi was superb against Trinidad in Argentina's last friendly and will be looking to repeat his performance against Slovenia tonight.
21:46. To conclude, Argentina strolled to victory in what was their final build-up game before the World Cup with a 2-0 win. Thank you for joining myself Charlie Malam here on Vavel and we hope you enjoyed the commentary. Make sure to come back for more, as we cover plenty more international friendlies in the coming days and of course the World Cup over the next few weeks. Thank you for joining us, and good night. 

21:45. Argentina see out their final World Cup warm-up match with a 2-0 win. Slovenia rarely tested them defensively and Sabella's side were below-par going forward in the first half. The introduction of Lionel Messi ramped up the attacking intensity and the captain got himself on the scoresheet to ensure they clinched a comfortable victory. The next time La Albiceleste play will be on June 15th, versus Bosnia. 

90+3' Full time! Argentina 2-0 Slovenia. 

90+3' Rotman fouls Messi and the Argentine talisman has one last effort from just outside the edge of the area. The captain curls it over the wall but it drifts inches wide of the post.

90+3' Slovenia's final attack dwindles after a poor pass whilst Di Maria tries to architect a counter-attack. Katanec's side see it out of play. 

90+2' Kurtic tries an effort but the Torino man's powerful effort goes wide of Romero's post. 

90+1'The game's intensity has slowed now, but Enzo Perez is brought down by Mertelj. The costless-kick from around 35 yards out is hit by Messi, but the shot deflects and is caught by Belec. 2 minutes left. 

88' Argentina still surging forward, but can't get through a mass of Slovenian defenders. Sabella's quadruple substitution has changed the game, adding pace and invention up front for the home side. 

87' Novaković and Cesar replaced by Balažic and Firer, who makes his debut. 

85' La Albiceleste only moments away from securing victory, can they add to their tally? Messi dribbles through three defenders but eventually loses the ball after organised defending. 

84' A tougher test tonight, but the home side haven't had to reach top gear. They reach almost 500 minutes without conceding now. 

83' Mertelj has come on the visitors with only minutes left now. Argentina are still searching for their third. Di Maria's effort goes just wide from the edge of the box. 

79' That was Messi's 38th international goal. He sits only second behind Batigol in the Argentine top scorers' list. 

77' Sabella's side's superb second. Messi doubles the advantage after a spectacular flick from Di Maria in the build-up: